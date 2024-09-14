Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
29 - 41
FT
33 - 20
FT
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
02:05
England WomensNew Zealand Womens

England sluggish, Matthews and Leti-I'iga bring energy to Allianz Stadium

By Martyn Thomas
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Alex Matthews of England breaks with the ball during the Women's International match between England Red Roses and New Zealand Black Ferns at Allianz Twickenham Stadium on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England made it 17 Test wins in a row as they signed off from their WXV 1 preparations with a 24-12 defeat of New Zealand at the newly christened Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Marlie Packer, Abby Dow, Ellie Kildunne and Natasha Hunt crossed the whitewash for the Red Roses to send the majority of the 41,523 fans in attendance home happy.

However, this was not as routine a victory as the scoreline might suggest. Although the result was decided before Katelyn Vahaakolo scored the first of her two second-half tries, the Black Ferns dominated for large periods.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Both sets of coaches will have departed Twickenham with pages of notes and an idea of where their teams need to improve before WXV 1 – where they are due to meet again – gets underway in a fortnight.

Here are four takeaways from a sunny afternoon in south-west London.

England start slowly again

For the second week running, England had to dig deep in the early stages as their opponents dominated territory and possession.

There was a general sloppiness to the way the Red Roses played in the opening quarter as passes failed to hit their targets, kicks were charged down, tackles were missed, and gaps appeared in defence.

One glaring example came when Sylvia Brunt punched a hole in the England rearguard and Black Ferns scrum-half Maia Joseph was able to saunter to the breakdown and nonchalantly measure a pinpoint crossfield kick to the returning Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

England dismiss New Zealand in first match at Allianz Stadium

England saw off New Zealand 24-12 in the first-ever standalone match between the two at the newly renamed Allianz Stadium in front of over 41,000 fans.

Read Now

Fortunately for Mitchell’s side, New Zealand were unable to capitalise on any of the opportunities forged by Leti-I’iga’s furrows down the right wing and once Packer opened the scoring, the momentum tipped decisively in the hosts’ favour. The Black Ferns’ second-half salvo coming too late.

It was a similar story against France at Kingsholm seven days ago but while there is something to admire in the team’s resilience, they will know there is work to do on the road to next year’s home Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Especially given the Red Roses’ sole defeat in their last 48 matches came in their most important game of that run: the 2022 World Cup final.

After the match, Mitchell spoke about the need for his team to “finish” opponents when they are on top. “I thought our discipline in the last 20 metres of the field let them off the hook,” he said.

Matthews shines brightest for hosts

At the heart of much of what England did well on Saturday, particularly as the Red Roses struggled to find a foothold in the opening exchanges, was Player of the Match Alex Matthews.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number eight put in an incredible 23 tackles, helping to stem the early flow of New Zealand pressure and was no less impressive with ball in hand.

Player Tackles Won

1
Alex Matthews
23
2
Zoe Aldcroft
21
3
Abbie Ward
16

Only five players made more carries than Matthews’ seven in the Twickenham sunshine. One break stood out in the first half as Matthews glided through a gap in the Black Ferns defence to put England on the front foot.

The momentum was lost moments later, however, as Holly Aitchison passed the ball straight into touch.

Matthews was forced to sit out the end of Gloucester-Hartpury’s triumphant Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) campaign but is clearly back to her best and loving life at the base of the Red Roses scrum.

Leti-I’iga provides ‘energy’ on return

Ayesha Leti-I’iga only made six carries on her return to Test rugby but that does no justice to the impact she had in south-west London.

The last time she appeared on this stage, almost two years ago, Leti-I’iga scored a brace of tries to help the Black Ferns defeat England and claim their sixth World Cup title.

Player Line Breaks

1
Ayesha Leti-I'iga
3
2
Abby Dow
2
3
Katelyn Vaha'akolo
2

And but for some committed defence from England in Twickenham she could have had at least two more on Saturday. The Red Roses struggled to contain the winger in the early exchanges but any momentum she created invariably fizzled out before the try line.

“She’s a ball of energy,” Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting said. “When she gets the ball in hand, she is hard to stop. It was great to see her running out there again.”

Leti-I’iga’s fellow winger Vahaakolo added: “She is such a lethal player on both sides of the ball, defence and attack, and she’s also a really awesome team-mate off the field.

Player Carries

1
Ellie Kildunne
15
2
Katelyn Vaha'akolo
11
3
Renee Holmes
8

“She brings a lot of energy to our team, and I think she made some awesome breaks out there and I think she has had an awesome comeback. I’m so excited to see more of what she’s going to give in the next few games.”

Vahaakolo admitted she and the team are “sore losers” but can also be pleased with her performance at Twickenham, having provided two excellent finishes to get the Black Ferns on the board.

Bunting certainly has plenty of depth to pick from out wide. The biggest cheer for any New Zealand player was reserved for Ruby Tui when she was introduced during the second half, but on this evidence the World Cup winner faces a battle to get back into the team.

Rivalry remains No.1

When evaluating the Black Ferns’ performance in Twickenham, it cannot be ignored that this was their first match since July and the bulk of the squad had arrived in England only a week ago.

It is only natural to wonder what they could have achieved with a little more time to adjust to the conditions and overcome the jetlag associated with completing half a lap of the globe.

Luckily for fans of international rugby, that is not something we will have to ponder for too long given these teams will meet again in three weeks’ time, during the second round of WXV 1 2024 in Canada.

The Black Ferns will undoubtedly benefit from spending that time together and having more time to acclimatise to local conditions, given they are due to leave London for Vancouver, via a stop in Germany, on Tuesday.

Yet, the same could be said for England; there is no guarantee they will be as sluggish starters at Langley Event Centre on October 6th.

What Saturday’s encounter proved, moreover, is that while the fixture has been relegated to the second weekend of WXV 1, this is a rivalry that remains the headline act of the women’s game.

More than one fan on their way to Allianz Stadium on Saturday could be overheard musing about the possibility of returning to Twickenham in a little over a year to watch these two teams contest the World Cup final.

There is a lot of rugby to be played between now and September 27th, 2025, but it feels likely that if these sides do meet at next year’s showpiece tournament, then the winner would finish it with gold medals hanging from their necks.

Recommended

Ireland shock Australia with six-try victory in Belfast

'I have given it my all to be in contention for WXV'

EXCLUSIVE

Nicky Ponsford earns landmark role at World Rugby

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

2

'We want problems' - England and New Zealand set for seismic clash

3

England dismiss New Zealand in first match at Allianz Stadium

4

The beginning of an important year for Ireland - column

5

'I have given it my all to be in contention for WXV'

6

Ireland shock Australia with six-try victory in Belfast

7

'We expect a fierce battle at set piece': Chelsea Bremner prepares to face England

8

Les Blacks Ferns cassent le protocole royal, et c'est très sympa à voir

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

For those with longer memories than 2019, the Rassie Erasmus era is a time of vast plenty.

LONG READ

Why leading Harlequins could help Alex Dombrandt find favour with England again

The powerful No 8 ‘has a positive energy' and will 'really embrace' being made captain, believes former skipper Chris Robshaw.

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Teddy 13 minutes ago
Boks the reason behind Racing 92 and Kolisi deal termination

Couldn't hack it in a club and union that are WADA compliant. His weight gain from abruptly stopping roids did for him.

1 Go to comments
T
Teddy 18 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Habits from the past was the theme, I believe...

71 Go to comments
T
Teddy 20 minutes ago
Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

They should only be worried if their kids are getting hugs from Charlie's brother.

4 Go to comments
R
RugCs 49 minutes ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

URC £55m and could be £100m with the next deal.

24 Go to comments
R
RugCs 51 minutes ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

The URC is double the Prem in terms of money and triple the Prem soon. It’s desperation from Prem clubs who have been left behind and are now the poor men of Europe. It’s as simple as that.

24 Go to comments
V
Vlad 53 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

If the no 1 ranked team (SA) plays and beats the team ranked 15 (Portugal) they get NO POINTS.


So "If you win a match you gain points" is complete and utter bullschitt.

40 Go to comments
V
Vlad 1 hour ago
Fissler Confidential: Sharks facing Ox-it? 7 clubs enter bidding war

Go to CT, Ox! You and Kitsie can have a lekker rustige URC, subbing each other and then win the '27 RWC.

1 Go to comments
G
GE 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Another one eyed Canterbury supporter who can’t see the bigger picture.No wonder we have problems

71 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Good comment

71 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Full moon tonight I see

24 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

😔


They have more income e.g. c£40m TV money for the Premiership alone.

Doesn't mean they spend it well.

24 Go to comments
Z
Zimbo 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Tipical kiwi self indulgence & air of superiority,,, U should be ripping the bandages holding your game together as the player base shrinks & the island home nations start pushing forwards on the own strength instead of propping up the kiwi game, U r broke U woke & the ALL BOKS will only play u every 4 years U pushed SA OUT & look at where u have ended up,,, I would say u been observing the game with the same rose tinted glasses as jk. ! Keep working on that little pagen gig c how that goes!💥👀

24 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

😆 🤣 cheers bro ..it wasn't a happy couple of weeks for me I give u the tip ...the banter is part of being a supporter..all gd fun ah

50 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

I’m happy for you and your friends. Truly happy.

50 Go to comments
S
SJ 5 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Mmm, reading these comments, seems like some people around the world hate SA so much, that we cant even be happy to be a Springbok supporter? That we somehow have a Lions series win, 2 consecutive world cups, tge Freedom cup, beaten the All blacks more consecutive times than ever in Rugby history (No one else has beaten the all blacks that many times in a row, and we somehow did it by luck. And that if we do celebrate our rugby team, and are happy to be a fan at the moment, makes us deservent of insults???? Every team gets their turn, can we not just enjoy things going well? So what if you feel france and Ireland are better, we are just celebrating the trophies in our cabinet, that our apparent, extremely poor team has managed to win by luck. Maybe your team should try being as bad as the Springboks, then maybe there would be a world cup trophy in your cabinet as well.🤔

50 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 5 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Times long gone really..it's actually called history bro ..and I wouldn't be writing us off so quickly..enjoy your day in the sun bro ..like they say every dog has its day ...it's a wee bit sad isnt bro ..I work and drink beers ..have bbqs ..with a few south Africans here in Aussie and yes we go watch the tests at pub ..but none of them have the up themselves attitude I find on these sites ..

50 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

No you are. Holding on to good times long gone.

50 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yes I do.

50 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 5 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

What u want to do ..put all young guys on the field ..come on man seriously..how about these names for u bro apparently u can't of noticed them on the field..Sitti ..Cortex Ratima..lord ..Sam Darry ..Proctor and others like Williams I think 4 tests ..so u know

71 Go to comments
S
SteveD 6 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Oh really? Wait and see... You might be really surprised when they actually play each other. If you poms are able to - you might have lost a few more lame ducks by then, and if the URC actually allow you in.

24 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Former All Blacks Sevens star signs with Super Rugby Pacific champions Former All Blacks Sevens star signs with Super Rugby Pacific champions
Search