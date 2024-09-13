'I have given it my all to be in contention for WXV'

What a start to the 2024/25 season.. the Red Roses put on a huge performance at Kingsholm Stadium scoring 38 points to France’s 19 in front of 7,590 fans in attendance.

Since the introduction of John Mitchell, we have seen a difference in our playing style. He has given us the freedom to play and ‘take the handbrake off’.

With that being said we saw a lot more running rugby at the weekend. Traditionally we would’ve looked to exit when in our own 22, but the girls had the confidence to move the ball and back their ability.

It wasn’t the perfect performance, with a few balls ending up in the hands of the French, and a few errors at the breakdown, but it has given us something to work on this week in training in preparation for this weekend against the Black Ferns.

I saw a quote from Amy Cokayne earlier on in the week saying you ‘don’t need any external motivation to get up for this game’ and it’s so true. It’s one of those games that you know is going to be a physical battle and that you may have to win three or four times before the final whistle.

The occasion itself is huge – facing the Haka is something most international rugby players would have on their bucket list. I used to think it was used to try and intimidate us (which it is) but the main cultural reason behind it is for respect for the people they are about to go to battle with.

That changed my mentality on facing the Haka and now I stand there proud and embrace it. I’m so excited to watch the Haka at Allianz Stadium and be surrounded by young girls and boys who will be experiencing it for the first time themselves.

In terms of my rehab, I managed to train with the squad on Thursday. It’s felt like a long 4 weeks but I’m really proud that I managed to get involved and showcase that I have graduated rehab club.

At the start, I was sceptical that I would make it back in time, but I now know I can put my hand up and say I have given it my all to be in contention for the WXV squad. Following the process was key with this injury (like I wrote about a few weeks ago) and it has paid off!

But for now, it’s back to focusing on the Red Roses. For any rugby fans out there that haven’t yet watched a women’s game then this really is the game for you. World Number One vs World Champs at the Home of English Rugby, Allianz Stadium. It really couldn’t get much better than that!

Tickets remain available here from £25 for adults and £5 for juniors. Alternatively, you can watch us live on prime-time free-to-air TV on BBC One or RugbyPass TV outside of the UK and New Zealand!

Red Roses vs Black Ferns. Saturday 14th September. Allianz Stadium. 2.30pm. Don’t miss it!