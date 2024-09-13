Nicky Ponsford earns landmark role at World Rugby

Nicky Ponsford has been named World Rugby’s new Director of High Performance, becoming the first woman to hold such a role at the international federation on a permanent basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponsford, who held the role of interim Director of High Performance, will be charged with raising the standards of the expanded men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups and will be at the heart of discussions with unions and regions.

She joined World Rugby from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in 2021 as Women’s High Performance Manager and according to the governing body has played a key role in “resetting the approach for targeted unions to prepare for pinnacle events, including Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 and WXV”.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale

The former England hooker, who was part of the team that won Women’s Rugby World Cup 1994, has also been instrumental in reshaping the women’s global calendar and has initiated new coach education programmes as well as helping to raise standards through the deployment of specialist performance consultants.

In her interim role, Ponsford has worked with unions preparing for the new Nations Cup launching in 2026 and the remodelled Men’s Rugby World Cup qualification pathway.

“This is an era-defining time for a sport with a clear growth mandate over the next decade,” Ponsford said.

“I am excited about working across the business, and more broadly with unions and regions to provide targeted solutions that sustainably support increases in competitiveness within a calendar that includes new competition models and expanded men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Emerging nations boosted by new Rugby World Cup qualification process World Rugby has confirmed the new qualification process for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 that will increase preparation time and open up more opportunities for teams aspiring to be involved in the game’s marquee event. Read Now

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are delighted to confirm Nicky Ponsford as Director of High Performance following a global process.

“One of the most successful and widely respected high-performance managers in the global game, Nicky will continue to bring her considerable experience and energy to a role that is pivotal in supporting our mission to grow the global game, broadening its appeal to more people in more nations.”

World Rugby Director of Competitions and Performance Nigel Cass added: “Nicky has made a huge impression across the game, playing a leading role in both redefining the women’s competition landscape, but reforming the way we partner with and support our unions to achieve their high-performance goals.

“With the sport entering an important and exciting era with new men’s and women’s calendars and competitions and expanded Rugby World Cups within a clear growth mandate, Nicky will bring her passion, expertise and collaborative approach to helping targeted unions achieve their potential, raising the competitiveness of the global game and ultimately unlocking new revenue opportunities for all.”

ADVERTISEMENT