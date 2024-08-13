World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

World Rugby have announced an adjustment to regulation 8.1 (c) concerning national eligibility on residency grounds.

The World Rugby regulation had previously stated that a player could only change their national eligibility through residency after “the player has been registered exclusively with a union or rugby body in the country for sixty months immediately preceding the time of playing.”

The adjustment now means any player with a “genuine, close, credible and established link to a union” is not required to complete 60 months (five years) of unbroken residency in the relevant country.

Players will now have to complete a 60-month ‘rugby registration’ in their adopted nation, but, crucially, will be allowed to travel during that period.

The amendment comes after the World Rugby Council meeting in October 2023, and came into force on August 1.

A World Rugby statement reads: “Following the World Rugby Council decision in October 2023, an adjustment to World Rugby Regulation 8.1 (c) governing national eligibility has been adopted across the game.

“From 1 August, 2024, any player with a genuine, close, credible and established link to a union is no longer required to complete 60 months (five years) of unbroken residency in the relevant country right up to the first time that player represents the union.

“Under the revised approach ‘rugby registration’ over a 60-month period will need to be demonstrated via registration with a rugby body, including a national union or club.

“The amendment was approved by the Council following extensive consultation with unions and players and is aimed to address challenges that arise for unions within territories where recording entry and exit from a country is not straightforward.

“The onus will be on the union and rugby body to demonstrate the relevant proof of unbroken registration when considering an eligibility case on rugby residency.”

