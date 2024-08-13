Adam Ashley-Cooper's main reason why Australia will challenge Lions

Following a humbling 33-7 at the hands of South Africa on Saturday in the opening round of the Rugby Championship, Australia’s focus will be on surviving the rematch Perth this weekend before thinking about what is on the horizon.

But we are now less than a year away from their series with the British & Irish Lions, and based on the evidence of their most recent performance, it does not look promising for Joe Schmidt and his team.

A lot can happen over the space of a year though, and for former Wallaby Adam Ashley-Cooper, he believes his former side will be well-equipped to take on Andy Farrell’s squad.

The main reason is due to the demise of the Melbourne Rebels, which the 121-cap Australian believes will only strengthen the other teams in Super Rugby Pacific next season, which will in turn have a knock-on effect for the Wallabies.

Speaking on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office in collaboration with The KOKO Show, Ashley-Cooper explained why he thinks the Wallabies will do a “really good job” next year.

“I think the fact that we’ve gone back to four teams, we saw a lot more success in our Super Rugby competition this year with the provincial teams in relation to previous years and the success against the Kiwis,” he said.

“I think a lot of teams have been bolstered by the depletion of the Rebels. I’m confident that our Super Rugby teams will do better next year which will transfer in terms of performance and confidence into the British & Irish Lions.

“We all believe in Joe Schmidt, he’s a brilliant operator, and I back him to get the guys in the best shape possible to compete.

“Of course it’s an exciting time for everyone involved. Not just the players that get to experience that once every twelve years, but also the supporters. I think with the energy and the hype in the build-up, I think the boys will do a really good job and we’ll compete. I’m not going to predict scores, I’m certainly not going to back against us, but I think we’re going to be there to compete.

“Also, the performances moving forward in the back end of this Rugby Championship, they will give us an indication but also a benchmark on what we need to work on going into next year.

“I know Joe will have a big influence on the players that he has cited for the Lions. I think there will be a good connection around the Super Rugby season next year leading into the Lions. So they’ll have more alignment, more of a cohesion and it won’t be such as sharp start as it was this year.”

