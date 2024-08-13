Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

By Jake White
Joe Schmidt head coach of the Wallabies looks on during the International Test Match between Australia Wallabies and Georgia at Allianz Stadium on July 20, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The narrative, understandably, emanating out of last weekend’s 33-5 drubbing by the Boks, has been about how good Rassie’s men were, but I want to flip it and ask, how have the Wallabies fallen so far?

Just think, in 1984, the ‘Grand Slam’ Wallabies came over to the United Kingdom and rolled over England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland, playing a wondrously inventive style of play under Alan Jones, a schoolteacher. He empowered visionaries like Mark and Glen Ella, Michael Lynagh and David Campese to express themselves. They were the first touring side ever to do it and they converted a new generation of Australian rugby fans.

Like the All Blacks in recent years, everybody sought to replicate their style of play. What happened next? From that template, they went on to win two World Cups in 1991 and 1999, and only lost a final in 2003 in extra-time. They fielded Wallabies I would bracket as ‘great’ such as Joe Roff, George Gregan, Stirling Mortlock, Matty Burke and Stephen Larkham. It was a halcyon era for Australian rugby.

Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt gets brutally honest about the aspects of the game his team must work on

Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt gets brutally honest about the aspects of the game his team must work on

When I was watching the game in Brisbane, it took me back to when I coached at the Brumbies, back in 2012. I remember going from franchise to franchise trying to recruit players. This was years after they’d been double Super Rugby champions and finalists. We found players in Brisbane. We found players in club rugby, down in Sydney and put together a team. When I started, we had Stephen Moore and Ben Alexander, and when I left, we had 18 Wallabies. We added guys like Jesse Mogg, Matt Toomua,  Christian Leliafano, Scott Fardy, Nic White and Sam Carter. It was the nucleus of the international side.

At that time, the ARU (Australian Rugby Union), tapped me on the shoulder and asked me to coach the Wallabies. It was during the Lions tour of Australia in 2013. Obviously, I was very excited and presented to the board, but I lost out and didn’t get the job. I remember bumping into Robbie Deans in Japan afterwards and I said, ‘jeez, I was a bit disappointed I didn’t get the Wallabies gig’, and his words to me were prescient, ‘Jake, you’ve dodged a bullet’.

You see, if you look at where they are today, it’s not because of what happened last week, last month or last year, it is because of the decisions made a decade, even two decades ago. They closed their academies. Why? I can’t fathom it. Australia is a sports-mad country – you look at the recent Olympics, for a country of 25 million, their gold medal haul was phenomenal. There were world leaders in high performance at the Institute of Sport.

Indeed, when I worked in Canberra, they had the edge on everything when it came to sharing intellectual property. They would talk to people about recovery, injury prevention, netball coaches would come in and uplevel ball handling skills, they’d speak to other sports about how to acquire skill acquisition drills but then they closed off the success funnel that was running freely. The system that brought through the Pococks, the Genias, the Coopers. Those boys came through Academies where they got top-of-the-range S&C coaches.

Australian Rugby thought they could survive without it but Australian rugby has never been weaker. They’ve never been ranked so lowly since the game went pro and the game is in disarray. The ARU have just taken over the Brumbies. They’ve decommissioned the Rebels and reintroduced the Force, which they threw out about four years ago. The Waratahs, who were previous Super Rugby Champions, have underperformed. It is a mess and has been a shambles for a long time. Having been part of that system, I see the folly of their decisions.

Out in Perth this weekend, I don’t know where they’re going to find players to overturn the Boks. They’ve lost two of their locks, Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams to concussion and Filipo Daugunu to a broken leg, and they’re scrambling to put a squad together. It’s all gloom and doom. It shows you how far they’ve regressed.

So many areas of the supply chain are currently broken, even at Youth Level they’re struggling. At the recent U20 Championship they lost to Argentina and Italy. In years gone by, that would have been unheard of for double-World Champions. Even with limited player resources, those unions are starting to get it right, as witnessed by the former’s win over New Zealand and the latter’s wins over Wales and Scotland at senior level this year.

In the background, there is an almost visceral fear about a humiliation against the Lions next year. I feel for Joe Schmidt because the problems run so much deeper than the players on the field. I heard someone say, ‘you only need 23 good players’ but honestly, you need far more depth given how physical the game now is. If things follow on the same trajectory, it could be cataclysmic by the time they host the World Cup. It is the biggest hole Australian rugby has ever been in and things need to change quickly.

They don’t need a superstar like Antoine Dupont, they need to revert to what used to work. There are still smart people who love rugby there. Their point of difference was always their cerebral approach to the game. They put funding and expertise behind the athletes. They learnt from other sporting codes. I remember them talking about how you get the edge on the opposition in changing your sleeping patterns, how to travel better, all these one percenters.

Now they’ve just disinvested in rugby and are reaping what they’ve sown. They’ve even let players slip through the gaps, like Mack Hansen with Ireland, Sione Tuipolotu and Jack Dempsey with Scotland. Young Archie Griffin with Wales. Their playing numbers have fallen off a cliff. Even when I was there, they had to send players back to Sydney because there weren’t enough clubs in Melbourne. That was a warning sign and anyone could tell you that model wasn’t going to be sustainable.

In Australia, because the Olympic programme is so strong, when you have someone who is tall with ball skills, he goes to AFL, NRL or basketball. If he doesn’t have hand-eye coordination he’ll go to rowing or swimming. That’s how they take the best athletes out of the system. Rugby have been naïve in thinking that they will always have the numbers. They killed the goose that laid the golden egg. They had the talent ID, the academies, the high-performance edge and produced winners. Right now, they don’t play an identifiable style. When they played against Wales this summer, I couldn’t pick out the style they were trying to play. Wales, who are also in a hole, just made more mistakes.

Mack Hansen
Mack Hansen representing the Brumbies before his move to Ireland. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

In fairness to Rassie Erasmus, when he came back from Ireland he brought back the best bits of their system. Like Wales and Australia, Ireland don’t have an abundance of players, and they have other codes like hurling and Gaelic Football competing for talent, but they had a hugely advanced system called the EPD (elite player development system) and it’s what we do in South Africa.

From Craven Week at U13 level, gifted boys are entered into the database and can be tracked from 12 years old until they are senior professionals. You know, which club he’s at, what height and weight he is, what point of difference he has. We can tell you everything. With the EPD, I can tell you the best young player at Craven Week, I can tell you who the best U20 player is this year. The opposite is true in Australia.

Joe Schmidt has that mindset and attention to detail but he’s starting behind the eight ball right now. They are going to have to make some tough decisions and find some investment from somewhere. It’s not just about the 2027 World Cup, it’s about saving the game for the next generation. I know the Springboks are fielding an ageing side – there were 14 players out of 23 over 30 last weekend – but they know who are filling the spots in the years to come.

I’m not saying South African rugby is perfect. We came seventh at this year’s U20 World Championship, which is a warning and haven’t won that tournament since 2012 but we do invest in our age-grade game – SuperSport regularly broadcast SA schoolboy rugby, inspiring the next generation.

Australian Rugby has to refind its magic ingredients to produce the next ‘class of 1984’, before it’s too late.

3 Comments
T
Tk 4 mins ago

I'm a Kiwi and grew up loving beating Australia at anything. However I do hope that rugby in Australia can reinvent itself and become strong again. Surely with Daniel Herbert and Phil Waugh, 2 experienced Wallabies, now running the game they can see the deficiencies and put a long term plan in place.

B
Baptiste 1 hr ago

Joe Schmidt accepted the biggest challenge of his life by being the Wallabies Head Coach. I really hope he will save Rugby Union in Australia.

O
OJohn 48 mins ago

He won't. Look at the disdain Allan Allaatoa has for him in the video above. It's searing. Australians are sick and tired of smart alec supposedly know it all kiwi coaches telling them to just cheat more, like kiwis !


Australians may be laid back but we are deeply patriotic when push comes to shove.


We don't take crap from anyone, especially Hobbits living in Taupo for goodness sake.


And the Tahs will screw Australian rugby over until it is stone cold dead, just to maintain power.


Jesse Mogg was probably one the most talented players we have ever produced. Could have been better than Christian Cullen. Some of Jake Whites dull South African style coaching was to blame and Larkham copying it killed his chances.

T
Tk 4 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

I'm a Kiwi and grew up loving beating Australia at anything. However I do hope that rugby in Australia can reinvent itself and become strong again. Surely with Daniel Herbert and Phil Waugh, 2 experienced Wallabies, now running the game they can see the deficiencies and put a long term plan in place.

3 Go to comments
A
AD 26 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Somehow the graphics aren't working for this article

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 28 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

But it hasn't been on our own tho has it. That in fact is the problem. The Tahs have sold us out.

188 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 33 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

‘Gone by year end’!!


Wow, that is quite the prediction Nick. You do realise that if that were to happen, it would amount to a rejection of the larger part of the Kiwi coaching brains trust that razor has put in place too?

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 35 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

It was the Tahs. It started with cunning kiwi board members of the Tahs pushing kiwi coaches, knowing what the result would be.

We need to kick all kiwi coaches out of NZ and start from scratch doing it by ourselves, for ourselves. Starting with Dick Marks.

We still have the intellectual property and the players but the Tahs will not give them a chance. If it's not a Tah coach, it's a kiwi they know they can control

188 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 38 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

From where I’m standing, the Aussies have been doing a world class job all on their own…!

188 Go to comments
O
OJohn 40 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Kiwis have been obsessed with undermining Australian rugby by insisting we have kiwi coaches for nearly 20 years since Robbie Deans. It's come back to bite them. Kind of funny and enjoyable. They might be dragging us down but we are taking them down with us. You bewdy.

188 Go to comments
R
RugCs 42 minutes ago
Duane Vermeulen explains his revised role with the Springboks

I’m sure that he is also acting as mentor to the young no 8’s coming through.

1 Go to comments
O
OJohn 44 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

My kiwi mate who correctly predicted Deans would be hopeless too might be right.

6 Go to comments
R
RugCs 44 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

This is not Super Rugby where players just run it out from their own 22 like heroes. It is test rugby!


Also very true about the bench front row replacements. They look weak compared to the starting front row.

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 45 minutes ago
‘You saw Ireland do it’: Wallaby insists it’s ‘possible’ to beat Springboks

Sometimes I do wish the Wallabies would just STFU

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 47 minutes ago
‘We want to be the best’: Wallaby’s warning for world champion Springboks

I expect the Boks to go full throttle instead of playing tiddlywinks. They can't afford not to for their next challenges.

3 Go to comments
O
OJohn 48 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

He won't. Look at the disdain Allan Allaatoa has for him in the video above. It's searing. Australians are sick and tired of smart alec supposedly know it all kiwi coaches telling them to just cheat more, like kiwis !


Australians may be laid back but we are deeply patriotic when push comes to shove.


We don't take crap from anyone, especially Hobbits living in Taupo for goodness sake.


And the Tahs will screw Australian rugby over until it is stone cold dead, just to maintain power.


Jesse Mogg was probably one the most talented players we have ever produced. Could have been better than Christian Cullen. Some of Jake Whites dull South African style coaching was to blame and Larkham copying it killed his chances.

3 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 49 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Turbulent times no doubt and the macro level direction of travel is not great. But a little early just yet to write them off entirely…

6 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Will have to get across this more. It makes sense as the thing rassie enforced clearly works, just look at all the great players available every single Boks game. The Japan club angle is interesting too and the same time difference so easier to watch!

188 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

NZ always raise their game against the Boks. This tournament is far from over.

6 Go to comments
B
Baptiste 1 hour ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Joe Schmidt accepted the biggest challenge of his life by being the Wallabies Head Coach. I really hope he will save Rugby Union in Australia.

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

Robertson and his Super Rugby coaches with no international coaching experience will eventually learn that SR tactics and standards do not translate into international rugby.


It was no coincidence that the ABs fortunes reversed dramatically under Fozzie when an experienced international coach (Schmidt) was parachuted in.


It is very frustrating that the ABs continue to fail at executing complex game plans, and frequently get beaten, or challenged very closely by teams who are very limited, but execute a simple plan very well. It should be clear that this is where this teams needs to get to - execute a simple plan well and build on that.

6 Go to comments
B
BE 2 hours ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Maybe he was getting at sititi and Ardie both being too short for being an international 8. We need an extra lineout option in the loosies and playing either of them means we need a 6ft5 blindside. Finau seems to be a long term project and isn’t ready now so we’re lacking balance.

Mackenzie I think just needs more time too. England went through the same thing with Marcus smith and he’s now world class

7 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The premise of this article is bang on the money. SR is a very pale shadow of its former self in myriad ways and Aussie clubs are in something close to free fall as a result of both political infighting and the uniquely competitive pressures for players from other codes.


But few people (some WAY more than others…😉) are willing to consider the impact this is already having on the kiwi franchises. And this is just the beginning of a vortex dynamic that could spiral rapidly. As things stand, there isn’t any likelihood of a short term aussie revival, and possibly not in the medium term either. Even if the Aussies did miraculously come good, the levels would still be a significant step below those required to win when the saffas were still on board. So that leaves the kiwis with weak opposition and only really themselves for competition. It’s instructive that the demise of the crusaders has seen the blues realise their very long held 20+ years ambition for another title win, but the style in which they achieved it says much for the new lower threshold required to win.


And of course there is the pending move north still to come for the Boks and the seismically destructive impact that will have. At that point they really will have no other lever available than to allow free movement of their players and hope for the best…


Interesting times indeed!

188 Go to comments
