International

‘You saw Ireland do it’: Wallaby insists it’s ‘possible’ to beat Springboks

By Finn Morton
Luke Reimer of the Wallabies signs the national anthem during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Newly capped Wallaby Luke Reimer remains confident that it’s “possible” for Australia to defeat world champions South Africa despite last weekend’s one-sided demolition at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Reimer, 24, was injected into the Test arena for the first time last weekend in the Wallabies’ disastrous 33-7 loss to the Springboks in Brisbane. The hosts were never really in the fight as South Africa landed knockout blow after knockout blow.

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi opened the floodgates in the ninth minute with a try from a set-piece play. Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kurt-Lee Arendse also crossed for a try each as the Boks piled on the points in the first half.

It was a masterful performance from the visitors during the opening 40 minutes, with the Wallabies somewhat fortunate not to have conceded more than 21 points. The Springboks took control and never looked like surrendering their commanding lead.

Kwagga Smith and Arendse scored South Africa’s tries in the second term as they ran away to a 33-nil lead. But Australia had the last laugh with inside centre Hunter Paisami linking up with Reimer and Tom Wright to score inside the final 10 minutes.

The one-sided defeat was the Wallabies’ first loss in their new era under head coach Joe Schmidt, but the good thing about rugby is they have a chance to make amends seven days later. Perth’s Optus Stadium will host another clash between The Rugby Championship foes.

“Obviously gutted. We’ve got some things to look back on around our clutch moments,” Luke Reimer said after last weekend’s Test in Brisbane. “The feeling, you come on, I just had to give it my all and do my job for the team no matter what the scoreline is. It’s the same job.

“There’s moments in that game where you look at it go, ‘It’s possible to beat them.’ At the end of the day, it’s whoever turns up.

“You saw Ireland do it a couple of weeks ago… there’s definitely opportunity around some of their weaknesses.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
1
Tries
5
1
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
114
Carries
139
4
Line Breaks
9
11
Turnovers Lost
15
6
Turnovers Won
4

“We’ve got to have a good look at how we can attack, that can implement that into this week.”

Reimer was one of two debutants for the Wallabies that night with Carlo Tizzano also getting his first taste of international rugby against the reigning world champions. Tizzano was superb on an otherwise frustrating night for the men in gold.

Tizzano, also 24, finished as the equal-top try-scorer on the night – backing up the flanker’s sensational efforts in Super Rugby Pacific which saw him finish the year as the top tackler in the competition ahead of All Black Dalton Papali’i.

The Western Force loose forward has since described his debut as “a big step up” but he’ll be eager for another opportunity in Perth. Tizzano is a product of Western Australia Rugby, and it seems the backrower is in the mix to suit up again this weekend.

While Reimer and Tizzano have only played two Tests between them, it’s clear how badly they both want to help Australia return to its former glory in rugby union. Tizzano spoke earlier this week about the “challenge” that awaits.

“I really love that I got just thrown straight in the deep end against the best in the world,” Carlo Tizzano told reporters on Monday.

“That’s an awesome way to test all the hard work you’ve been putting in over the years since you’re a kid and to see where you put yourself.

“We’re going to attack this week, we’re really excited for it and we’re up for the challenge,” he added.

“They’re the best in the world and we want to be the best in the world so what better than to play them two weeks in a row so we can make the adjustments and go from there.”

