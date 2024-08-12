‘We want to be the best’: Wallaby’s warning for world champion Springboks

Backrower Carlo Tizzano has warned the Springboks that the Wallabies are “up for the challenge” as they seek Rugby Championship revenge against the world champions at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Tizzano, 24, debuted in Wallaby gold during last weekend’s disastrous 33-7 loss to the Springboks in Brisbane. Australia barely fired a shot as the two-time defending World Cup winners ran riot on the back of a masterful team performance.

Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kurt-Lee Arendse all scored first-half tries as the visitors piled on the points before the break. That trend continued later on as the Boks ran away to a 33-nil lead, only for the Wallabies to hit back late through Hunter Paisami.

It wasn’t the result Tizzano would’ve wanted on Test debut but the Western Australian was still positive about the experience. The loose forward described the match as “a big step up but I loved every minute of it.”

The Wallabies will look to bounce back from that loss as a unit this weekend when they get another chance at the Springboks. In the second round of The Rugby Championship, the Aussies will be desperate for a vastly improved showing.

“I really love that I got just thrown straight in the deep end against the best in the world,” Carlo Tizzano told reporters.

“That’s an awesome way to test all the hard work you’ve been putting in over the years since you’re a kid and to see where you put yourself.

“We’re going to attack this week, we’re really excited for it and we’re up for the challenge,” he added.

“They’re the best in the world and we want to be the best in the world so what better than to play them two weeks in a row so we can make the adjustments and go from there.”



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 1 Tries 5 1 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 114 Carries 139 4 Line Breaks 9 11 Turnovers Lost 15 6 Turnovers Won 4

Tizzano will reach another significant rugby milestone this weekend if he’s selected to play at Optus Stadium. The openside flanker has travelled far and wide in the pursuit of rugby excellence, and the WA local is now in the mix to play a Test at home.

The 24-year-old told RugbyPass earlier this year that he always wanted to play for the Western Force. Tizzano watched the team play as a kid but ended up getting an opportunity at Super Rugby level with the NSW Waratahs when Michael Hooper was on sabbatical.

But after leaving Australia’s shores to take up an opportunity with England Championship club Ealing, Tizzano ended up calling Force coach Simon Cron from Turkey. Tizzano wanted the Force to sign him and eventually, they did.

Tizzano has since gone on to star with the Force. The backrower has worn the No. 7 jersey more than 20 times over the last two seasons and has stood out as a menace in defence – finishing with 30+ tackles more than any other player in Super Rugby Pacific in 2024.

But after leaving WA and later Australia, and then finding his way back to the Force, Tizzano could potentially be a matter of days away from pulling on a Wallabies jersey for a Test match in Perth. That’s what dreams are made of.

“To be playing in front of a home crowd is going to be unreal. I can’t wait. I think a Test at Optus Stadium is exactly what rugby in WA needs,” Tizzano explained.

“It keeps raising awareness about the game that we’re a growing sport (out) here in Western Australia.

“For this week, to be able to put forward a good performance we can really be proud of at Optus Stadium, especially for me, and in front of the Perth fans, that’d be something I’ll remember forever.”