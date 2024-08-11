Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

The Wallabies have lost three players to injury as they count the toll of their 33-7 defeat at the hands of the Springboks in Brisbane.

Left winger Filipo Daugunu, who was forced from the field in the 25th minute, has a fractured fibula which he suffered in the opening minutes.

Lock Nick Frost and reserve Jeremy Williams suffered concussions, meaning they will now adhere to return to play protocols.

Veteran prop Taniela Tupou will also be unavailable, who is headed to Tonga for his father’s funeral.

Rebels lock and new Reds signing Josh Canham has joined the squad as lock cover, while Force pair Sam Carter and Tom Robertson are also reinforcements covering lock and prop.

The Wallabies have their work cut out to try and reverse the 26-point defeat at Optus Stadium in six days time.

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt has indicated he plans to keep the line-up the same as part of the long-term plan.

“I don’t think you can ever guarantee anything. I think South Africa will maybe change up a few personal or change up a few of the things that they did. You’re always trying to adjust,” Schmidt said.

“I think there’s guys who will improve that they’re delivering,” he added. “Maybe it won’t be improved in time for next Saturday but we do have to have a bit of a long-term plan.

“We have a much younger side than the South Africans. We’ve got a lot less caps, we’ve got a lot less experience and therefore, my belief, if we chop and change too much then it’s very hard to grow the cohesion.”