International

Rassie Erasmus on how Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies kept Springboks ‘guessing’

By Finn Morton
Andrew Kellaway of the Wallabies takes possession of the ball during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Rassie Erasmus has praised opposition coach Joe Schmidt while explaining how the Wallabies kept the Springboks “guessing” during Saturday’s one-sided Test in Brisbane.

South Africa snapped their Suncorp Stadium hoodoo with a scintillating 33-7 demolition of Australia. The Wallabies were never really in the contest as the defending world champions delivered blow after blow during an 80-minute annihilation.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi peeled off a maul to score the opening try of the contest just before the 10-minute mark. The visitors had dominated the possession and territory battles up until that point, and that continued throughout the half.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Willie le Roux butchered what appeared to be a certain try-scoring opportunity midway through the 40-minute period, but Pieter-Steph du Toit made amends with a try of his own about five minutes later. Kurt-Lee Arendse also scored before the end of the first term.

The Springboks piled on another two tries after the break to Kwagga Smith and Arendse as they ran away to a 33-nil lead. Hunter Paisami had the last laugh with Australia’s only try late in the piece but the world champs had taken the foot off the gas by that stage.

There were thousands of Springboks fans at the Brisbane venue, and they all left smiling, cheering and celebrating as their team won a Test at Suncorp Stadium for the first time since 2013. It was one-way traffic but Erasmus was still complimentary of the Wallabies.

“I can’t talk for Joe but they’re certainly, this I can tell you, he’s busy building something,” Rassie Erasmus told reporters after the statement victory.

“We’re not 100 per cent sure and we as players and as coaches and as a management team, we were saying, ‘Listen, let’s try and find out exactly which way they are going.’

“They had us guessing because I’m not 100 per cent sure if they’re going to run now, if they’re going to kick now. Yes, the game went our way but none of us can tell you that this is exactly how Australia play currently and maybe that’s part of Joe’s plan.”

Momentum

0'
HT
FT
Australia
South Africa

Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa have all fallen to agonising defeats at Suncorp Stadium in recent times.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Allan Alaalatoa both described the stadium as a “fortress” before the Test. The Wallabies had won the last four meetings against the Springboks there but that came to a decisive end in The Rugby Championship.

It’s an important milestone for the Springboks. The next Rugby World Cup will be here in Australia, and the South Africans will look to become the first men’s team to complete a hat-trick of consecutive titles at the sport’s showpiece event.

Erasmus made it clear that while the Boks are firmly focused on the present, they have “an eye on the future” as well. That World Cup is still three and a half years away, but the two-time reigning champions can still take immense confidence out of this fixture.

“I don’t think we turned anything around. A week is a very long time in rugby and we’ve lost 57-nil to New Zealand and then the next weekend we lost by two points at Newlands,” Erasmus explained.

“I do think Australia, you guys are doing brilliant at the Olympics… we know the next World Cup is here so they’re definitely getting the momentum and Joe Schmidt’s a brilliant coach and I was certainly very nervous because I never knew what Joe will be cooking up.

“He’s only had four games with the guys. Next week it will be better and next week it will be tougher and next week we play at a different venue.

“Yes, we’re definitely looking at the future without looking too far ahead because the present then bites you.

“For me, the nicest thing… the fact that the players understand that and that some guys stand back a little bit, help a little bit, grow a little bit, help the youngsters a little bit because some of the youngsters are going to get some rude awakening as they go and become better players because (the) opposition gets tougher.

“Maybe (Marika) Koroibete is back next week and he slams one or two guys and they must handle it and then the big dogs must help them.

“Certainly, an eye on the future but staying in the present – trying to do both.”

The Springboks will take on the Wallabies for a second time in as many weeks when the two rivals clash at Perth’s Optus Stadium on August 17. It’s an intriguing fixture in the context of The Rugby Championship after Argentina stunned New Zealand on Saturday.

1 Comment
J
John 17 mins ago

Methinks Rassie is taking the mickey

J
Jimmy 5 mins ago

Could be😁, but at the same time is being a realist. That was not the Boks best performance and Rassie will make sure his boys keep both feet on the ground.

J
Jimmy 5 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus on how Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies kept Springboks ‘guessing’

Could be😁, but at the same time is being a realist. That was not the Boks best performance and Rassie will make sure his boys keep both feet on the ground.

2 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 7 minutes ago
Springboks deliver the Wallabies a brutal dose of rugby reality

Paranoid little Aussie

11 Go to comments
J
John 17 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus on how Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies kept Springboks ‘guessing’

Methinks Rassie is taking the mickey

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Can you end a sentence with and though? And without punctuation?

23 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus on the blame for Springboks’ ‘frustrating errors’

Rassie needs to drop Le Roux out of the squad altogether. He just does not have the finish that he had once upon a time. The other players who suffer from white line fever need a caning as well!

1 Go to comments
K
Know everything 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Havnt a clue what razor has been doing, but we struggle to throw a ball straight into a line out, Tj is about as slow as a guy going to the bathroom with no legs, Mackenzie looks like he needs medication with that silly grin and worst of all what is Barret doing in the centers, he looks so out of place . Cmon Razor make the hard calls, if they arnt performing put someone else in. This is a much harder job than coaching ya mates at the crusaders.

23 Go to comments
K
K 2 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

Great article Nick. Reminds me of that piece you wrote on Alex Nankivell and being that glue in midfield. Wish the AB‘s had of given him a chance.

43 Go to comments
I
IS 3 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

Saffas left on their own nz just said bye then

8 Go to comments
I
IS 3 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

Why would you apologize to Rob penny he's a terrible coach like razor has been

8 Go to comments
I
IS 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

No they don't 5 coaches tlrazor picked his mates but forgot to hire the actual guys that know howvto play against a rush defense the chiefs coaching team should be there they the ones that know how to play against a rush defense it's shocking how bad razor really has been as an international coach

2 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Yes he is. Those that left obviously weren't interested in playing for somebody who lives in Taupo. Why would they ?

Rugby Australia would support Schmidt selecting anybody from anywhere. There is no Giteau law really. It's just a myth.

14 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

Maybe my kiwi mate was right. Robertson not all he is cracked up to be. A bit like Deans, mollycoddled by the Crusaders very good systems.


Or NZ rugby's obsession with sabotaging their nearest neighbours with their coaches has come back to bite them by lowering the local standard.


Ersamus could see this happening I reckon and wisely diverted the Bok players to Europe.

43 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

He's responsible for those players leaving and the selection rules in place? More Kiwi bashing?

14 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Must be galling for Australians to be in their own stadium and have more support for the visitors than Australia? Suspect most of the SA crowd were migrants from their corrupt and crime ridden homeland; taking their expensive educations to Australia to live the good life. The further away they get the more patriotic they become? And without a trace of guilt?

14 Go to comments
D
DS 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Barrett at 6 ? Don't you learn from history- it's even tried and failed already eg Yokohama 2019! Also Ardie refuses to play 7.

23 Go to comments
D
DS 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Need a coach rating? On that performance Joe S might be thinking of winning the Bledisloe?

Narawa was outstanding for BOP yesterday. "Yesterday"

would probably be a good song for Robertson right now.


Bring Back Fossie :)

23 Go to comments
W
Willie 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Charles Dickens started a sentence with "And".

And while I have your attention, who cares what someone else rates a player?

23 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s view on stark caps difference between Wallabies & Springboks

Aaaand here come the excuses from the kiwi coaching the Wallabies from NZ.

2 Go to comments
W
Willie 4 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Send Telea, Perenara, Blackadder, Taylor back to NPC.

When has Leon MacDonald achieved anything other than mediocrity?

34 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

I'm disappointed in Razor, he rolled the dice with his selections, but he didn't want to roll the dice with his substitutions.


No, you didn't look great on attack. Argentina gave you less space than England and there was no answer to the problems they caused in that area over a month later.


5 coaches in the box looking on and not one of them told Jordie to position himself for the kickoff receipt, and just mark the ball? Do these guys have any idea of the laws being played for this Championship?

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life' Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'
Search

