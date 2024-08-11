'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

The All Blacks kicking game has come under the microscope in the aftermath of the 38-30 loss to Argentina, highlighted by both Scott Robertson and players.

Robertson told the Sky Sport NZ panel that what they were seeing in training and seeing in the game were “two different things”.

Argentina were able to pressure New Zealand into the corner and force poor kicks that didn’t travel all that far, or worse, charge them down.

One of Los Pumas’ tries came from an aerial contest that was batted back to nobody before Mateo Carreras latched onto it.

Sir John Kirwan was critical of the exit plans shown by the All Blacks, which he said simply “wasn’t working” and hadn’t been all season.

“The exit strategy is, how do you get out of pressure? How do you get out of your own half?” Kirwan explained to The Breakdown.

“And the problem that I’ve got with our exit strategy is our exit strategy at the moment, is to play competitive kicks right landing in our own half and try and compete for them.

“And I thought yesterday, and for the whole series so far, that’s not working.

“I mean, you know, TJ won’t be happy with this performance of his, but even when we’re there, this needs to be competitive, but you’re not getting out of your own half.

“So if you’re not competitive [in the air], right, then you don’t get out of your half, and then they are still in your half.

“So that would be the first thing that I think we look at. We look at our exit strategy and say, does this suit our game? And if you’re going to have an exit strategy with competitive high balls, do you then look at selection, who are our best high ball catchers.

“Occasionally we’re competitive, but I don’t like the exit strategies. We’re actually not trying to carve out and get them into their own half. That’s my personal opinion.”