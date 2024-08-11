Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 15
FT
21 - 29
FT
22 - 13
FT
34 - 21
FT
7 - 33
FT
21 - 36
FT
30 - 38
FT
55 - 12
FT
55 - 21
FT
19 - 26
FT
32 - 41
FT
21 - 54
FT
40 - 21
FT
Wednesday
03:05
The Rugby Championship

'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

By Ben Smith
Jordie Barrett (C) is tackled Argentina's Matias Moroni during the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Argentina at Sky Stadium in Wellington on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Grant Down / AFP)

The All Blacks kicking game has come under the microscope in the aftermath of the 38-30 loss to Argentina, highlighted by both Scott Robertson and players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson told the Sky Sport NZ panel that what they were seeing in training and seeing in the game were “two different things”.

Argentina were able to pressure New Zealand into the corner and force poor kicks that didn’t travel all that far, or worse, charge them down.

One of Los Pumas’ tries came from an aerial contest that was batted back to nobody before Mateo Carreras latched onto it.

Sir John Kirwan was critical of the exit plans shown by the All Blacks, which he said simply “wasn’t working” and hadn’t been all season.

“The exit strategy is, how do you get out of pressure? How do you get out of your own half?” Kirwan explained to The Breakdown. 

“And the problem that I’ve got with our exit strategy is our exit strategy at the moment, is to play competitive kicks right landing in our own half and try and compete for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I thought yesterday, and for the whole series so far, that’s not working.

“I mean, you know, TJ won’t be happy with this performance of his, but even when we’re there, this needs to be competitive, but you’re not getting out of your own half.

“So if you’re not competitive [in the air], right, then you don’t get out of your half, and then they are still in your half.

“So that would be the first thing that I think we look at. We look at our exit strategy and say, does this suit our game? And if you’re going to have an exit strategy with competitive high balls, do you then look at selection, who are our best high ball catchers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Occasionally we’re competitive, but I don’t like the exit strategies. We’re actually not trying to carve out and get them into their own half. That’s my personal opinion.”

Recommended

'Bitterly disappointed' All Blacks rue execution blunders against Pumas

Three tactics from Argentina that proved the difference against the All Blacks

OPINION

Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

'Smacked us on the face': Beauden Barrett on the All Blacks loss and Wellington hoodoo

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Louis Rees-Zammit makes his NFL debut for the Kansas City Chiefs

2

Boks issue update after RG Snyman withdrawl from Wallabies rout

3

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

Rassie Erasmus on the blame for Springboks’ ‘frustrating errors’

5

Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

6

Fissler Confidential: Exeter see off Saracens as NRL pinch NZ Olympian

7

Rees-Zammit reveals most 'super weird' thing ahead of Kansas debut

8

Joe Schmidt’s view on stark caps difference between Wallabies & Springboks

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'

The Sharks defence guru is widely regarded as one of South Africa's hottest coaching properties.

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

FEATURE

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

The premier French league is no retirement home for superstars of the game and players have to immerse themselves one hundred percent

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 11 minutes ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

allblacks.livefeed.fm

cheaper to get sky for 2 months

But you cause empty stadiums! I mean you miss out on the experience! My bad.


Mils doesn't know how to butt in DC!

21 Go to comments
J
Jon 18 minutes ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

Mate...ready the article properly!!!

21 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

More importantly it could be a sign a lot more future All Blacks are turning to individual, or at least other Olympian, sports over this last decade. And if the trend started over a decade ago, how bad is it now? What can we expect from the next group that come through in the next 10 years if more and more and playing something other than rugby.


Fix the grass roots game (might mean no more than putting your emphasis into it).

21 Go to comments
J
JW 26 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

Thats a healthy view but I want to continue to believe/hope that Razor is someone who can get us playing more intelligently.


Get some life into the attack, please.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

At least Ardie is still hungry, he made so many plays again this game. Even he is getting on though and just some time on the side of scrum with the fresh faces at the back.


It's gotta be done and they have to accept that not everyone can make the transition look as easy as South Africa and expect the same sorta results.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 48 minutes ago
The 'inexplicably bad' 15 seconds that cost the All Blacks

That's not a hard question MO. He hand was dealt by NZR, nothing to do with Razor. Though I can't remember who was part of his team in 2019.


What makes you think Scott Hansen is not a defence coach? He was the one I had the most questions about?

11 Go to comments
D
DS 53 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Robertson has never coached outside of cosy Christchurch, with everything laid on by the Crusader dominated NZR Head Office. He looks little boy lost with his mates who are mostly coaching failures. We were promised an exciting new era but it's more like a new error?

34 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

They often say that but it never happens. The ABs have put 50 points on SA a couple of times.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The 'inexplicably bad' 15 seconds that cost the All Blacks

Under the pump by Argentina (rather than of their own making).

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The 'inexplicably bad' 15 seconds that cost the All Blacks

Yeah they were too deep far too often without a blitz and I think McKenzie should take control of his outsides better, asking them to play flatter. Coaches need to ensure that picture at training as well though. Only a few flat lineballs from Dmac that game (due to his outsides and own sideways running), one of his strengths.


Twice ALB caught on the turn. Have you changed your mind on him now? What did you think otherwise of ALB?


I wouldn't say massive, it was all in moderation, selections, arrogance, luck, and a lack of development. Oh, and their support?

11 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

Compare the AB performance to the NZ Olympians - the best ever medal collection so just maybe the tide of interest is turning towards other sports.


Robertson should have been preparing for the Breaking at the Olympics in preference to what was dished up on Saturday.

21 Go to comments
D
DM 1 hour ago
Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

Collisions cleanouts and the breakdown all failed, not to mention an extremely poor showing in the kicking department. It's always an arm wrestle with Argentina so you really have to know what to expect. I think not mentally motivated enough.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The 'inexplicably bad' 15 seconds that cost the All Blacks

Perofeta still has his rib injury I think, so no, I don't buy the committee punchline. Perofeta and Jordan were ruled out starters, it was either Beauden again or a debut from Love. Also, it is just a duo thing, Razor and whoever is looking after that position.


We can go back to Fiji and the RC squad naming and whatever group makeup they were trying for their though. I certainly do think dropping Narawa backfired for them there, but honestly Beauden should have been able to handle two consecutive starts at least once this season.


I agree with your personal plan for ALB but not with your big picture plan. ALB covers both positions for me, as up until recently, he was a centre, and Proctor maybe just get 1 more chance start this year but was always unlikely for it to be back to back, doesn't make great development sense. The top midfield can't play all 15 test matches together, so I think they found now was a great time to ensure Reiko has a second break, and I wouldn't be surprised if Jordie was rested next if all went as expected (which I dare say they did). I don't think it unreasonable give the discussion over the last month that ALB be tried at centre first. But yes, I agree both positions have someone 'wanting' to fill/grab them, and I think ALB would be most suited to winning a starting spot at 2nd5.


You risk a 'selection by committee' with you pick a 6 GM but I think he is actually a natural 6 so hope they do all (well actually Razor is the selector for loosies, so he'll be wearing two hates and talking to himself the coach, along with Ryan of course, for that selection change) get their heads together for that one. Those two names are were I'd first be expecting coaching changes for sure. Hansen and Ryan can have a pass mark for now, but improvement is expected (as I'm sure they will have setup in their 'committee' development discussions as well).

11 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 1 hour ago
Three tactics from Argentina that proved the difference against the All Blacks

All Blacks - No leadership. No ability to adapt or read the opposition's game plan and counter it.


Poor First Five. Poor decision making. How can 5 assistant coaches work?


When will they realise Savea isn't a captain?


Razor needs to Coach and be Razor. Not coach by committee, none of whom will ever be All Black Coach. It's like when you have a syndicate who owns a horse. Everyone thinks they own the horse individually.


Payout Mounga's Japanese contract. We need him now.

8 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus on the blame for Springboks’ ‘frustrating errors’

Le Roux is fine but Moodie and Willemse will return.

8 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

Except he's not. He will do exactly what Deans and Rennie did to undermine Australia. Start switching the team around almost every week.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The 'inexplicably bad' 15 seconds that cost the All Blacks

Much clutching and disrespect?


Argentina were on top, 10 secs doesn't change that, they 'looked' like the only team that could score points so don't deserve, or didn't need, to say it was handed to them.


The pass was also fine, it was a keystone cop mistake for sure, but it was just a break down in that much vaunted 'partnership' with Beauden running away from McKenzies pass. I liked the idea from Barrett, to avoid the rush d by going back and looping around behind Dmac, but unfortunately they weren't on the same page.

11 Go to comments
P
PC 1 hour ago
Three tactics from Argentina that proved the difference against the All Blacks

I knew they would lose at half time when Ryan spoke to the media about how we this and we that, as if tye win was a foregone conclusion. No sort your s%=t out half time rev up. Just a little pep talk. These abs getting soft. Arrogance never beats passion.

8 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Wallabies must be smart whilst muscling up to disrupt rampaging Springboks

Re tate - its not so much speeding the game up/down as it is simply being better at/more familiar with attacking that channel around the breakdown with little pick and gos, short pass etc. He does it with the reds week in week out and I think his option taking is better in this area and it showed when he came on (yellow cards, other factors noted). In saying that, I think gordon is likely to start next week and I agree his kicking is usually good and potentially of more importance. Re - slower point I agree. I think we can better challenge their lineout and contain their set piece attack than we can their counter attack which has become a real weapon. Maybe uru to start and put 2 in the air.

12 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

email notification links still don't work on the new platform huh 🤷‍♀️


I actually thought Argentina were really good against France. It makes sense, when the team was minus a player like Dupont anyway, the next bunch, as I imagine was the case for the All Blacks last week as well, isn't much of a step down from the top side and other nations level. At least NZ has always felt if could put out three All Black teams of a similar standard, you'd think France would have to be the best equipped at doing that. I'm not surprised young players like Posolo got found out in Argentina where they didn't in the 6N.


I understand the view, I just don't think its necessary to a) not go with the hunch at our level as commentators, and b) not see it as a sign you should predict the need to respect them as one of the top four teams in the world if you are an All Black coach.


I was of the opinion before the game that only one of the three changes were good but on the whole happy that they implemented them now and gradually (somewhat) rather than wait and chose one of these RC games to make like 5 or 6 changes. In hindsight perhaps they should have stuck with just the two backline changes, one enforced with Perofeta's niggle. Ultimately thought I expected continual improvements to counter act the changes, but I think they ended up being worse because it was their toughest contest to date.


Oh, and the weird side effect (well poor coaching really) that the backline was far too deep for Argentina's rush defence, so much like with NZs D against Ireland, the structure and runner was telegraphed with plenty of time for the defence to nail him one on one.

48 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life' Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.