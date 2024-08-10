Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

By Ned Lester
Jordie Barret of the All Blacks is tackled by Matias Moroni of Los Pumas. Photo by Grant Down / AFP) (Photo by GRANT DOWN/AFP via Getty Images

While Los Pumas’ 38-30 win over the All Blacks may have come as a surprise to many, what wasn’t a surprise is how they accomplished it according to Jordie Barrett.

The Kiwi vice-captain used the word “disappointing” eight times in his three minutes of speaking to media following the loss while pinpointing a number of areas that required improvement.

Barrett was adamant the team’s preview gave them a clear and accurate picture of what the contest would entail, replying “certainly not” when asked if Argentina surprised him in any way.

“Tonight was exactly what we previewed,” he said. “They’re a good side, strong at the breakdown, they messed up a lot of our ball. A passionate side who don’t go away.

“We’ve got to take that one on the chin ourselves, get better – and we will get better.”

When first asked where the improvements need to be made, the 27-year-old pointed to his side’s penalty count, which was double their tally in the second Test against England.

“We were a little bit loose in a few different areas tonight which is disappointing, lacked a little bit of discipline and probably a little bit of care for the ball.

“Look, Argentina are a good side and we were second best.”

'Smacked us on the face': Beauden Barrett on the All Blacks loss and Wellington hoodoo

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett has offered his assessment on the 38-30 loss to Argentina that extended the All Blacks disappointing run at Sky Stadium in Wellington. 

Asked to elaborate on why the team was inaccurate in those areas, Barrett said the team would have to wait for the review to be sure, but said it was difficult to find a rhythm in the contest.

“Not sure, we’ll have to review and look at the game, but I guess the nature of the game was pretty stop-start and we felt like when we had opportunities we tried to assert ourselves and pushed a few things, were maybe a little sloppy around the middle third of the field for a Test match.

“I think we could have put them into a bit more of a pressure cycle through our kicking game. It’s disappointing.”

Argentina’s game in tight made life difficult for the hosts, and even with some key adjustments at halftime, it was the second period where New Zealand lost their momentum.

“They’re a very physical side, good around the breakdown and we felt we might have been a little bit high around the collision, particularly in that first half, it’s something we spoke about at halftime. We got a little bit better after halftime in that space.

“But, look, when we scored points we didn’t exit and we compounded a few mistakes so it’s pretty disappointing.”

Rassie Erasmus on the blame for Springboks' 'frustrating errors'

Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

Allan Alaalatoa reveals what the Wallabies 'can't afford' to give Boks

Joe Schmidt's view on stark caps difference between Wallabies & Springboks

All Black second five Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby.

Comments on RugbyPass

I
IS 39 minutes ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

Saffas left on their own nz just said bye then

8 Go to comments
I
IS 40 minutes ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

Why would you apologize to Rob penny he's a terrible coach like razor has been

8 Go to comments
I
IS 44 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

No they don't 5 coaches tlrazor picked his mates but forgot to hire the actual guys that know howvto play against a rush defense the chiefs coaching team should be there they the ones that know how to play against a rush defense it's shocking how bad razor really has been as an international coach

2 Go to comments
J
John 52 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Yes he is. Those that left obviously weren't interested in playing for somebody who lives in Taupo. Why would they ?

Rugby Australia would support Schmidt selecting anybody from anywhere. There is no Giteau law really. It's just a myth.

14 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

Maybe my kiwi mate was right. Robertson not all he is cracked up to be. A bit like Deans, mollycoddled by the Crusaders very good systems.


Or NZ rugby's obsession with sabotaging their nearest neighbours with their coaches has come back to bite them by lowering the local standard.


Ersamus could see this happening I reckon and wisely diverted the Bok players to Europe.

42 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

He's responsible for those players leaving and the selection rules in place? More Kiwi bashing?

14 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Must be galling for Australians to be in their own stadium and have more support for the visitors than Australia? Suspect most of the SA crowd were migrants from their corrupt and crime ridden homeland; taking their expensive educations to Australia to live the good life. The further away they get the more patriotic they become? And without a trace of guilt?

14 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Barrett at 6 ? Don't you learn from history- it's even tried and failed already eg Yokohama 2019! Also Ardie refuses to play 7.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Need a coach rating? On that performance Joe S might be thinking of winning the Bledisloe?

Narawa was outstanding for BOP yesterday. "Yesterday"

would probably be a good song for Robertson right now.


Bring Back Fossie :)

21 Go to comments
W
Willie 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Charles Dickens started a sentence with "And".

And while I have your attention, who cares what someone else rates a player?

21 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt’s view on stark caps difference between Wallabies & Springboks

Aaaand here come the excuses from the kiwi coaching the Wallabies from NZ.

2 Go to comments
W
Willie 2 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Send Telea, Perenara, Blackadder, Taylor back to NPC.

When has Leon MacDonald achieved anything other than mediocrity?

34 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

I'm disappointed in Razor, he rolled the dice with his selections, but he didn't want to roll the dice with his substitutions.


No, you didn't look great on attack. Argentina gave you less space than England and there was no answer to the problems they caused in that area over a month later.


5 coaches in the box looking on and not one of them told Jordie to position himself for the kickoff receipt, and just mark the ball? Do these guys have any idea of the laws being played for this Championship?

2 Go to comments
f
flyinginsectshrimp 2 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

And Rod's brother, Rob.

8 Go to comments
f
flyinginsectshrimp 2 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

It was their first loss on NZ soil to the South American side

This is either deliberate baiting for engagement, or just poor journalism. Argentina beat NZ in NZ in 2022.

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

The slow clap person/comment nailed it. Apathy was the biggest contributor to the low turnout and has been NZs problem for over a decade now. The populace doesn't care enough to actually try and think for themselves. It will eventually be (is?) the demise of the All Blacks as we know them.

8 Go to comments
I
IS 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Havili is trash what you on about alb in 12 and proctor in 13 havili didn't even play well at super rugby level how will he play well at international level

21 Go to comments
I
IS 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

What younon about smack played damn well the combination of dmac and bb is great I knew you losers were gonna pipe up I bet you think that RM the one that lost us 2 world cups lost us more games than any other 10 lost us our biggest defeat is better than dmac

21 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 3 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

There is a worrying trend of lack of enthusiasm for union is the south pacific. Perhaps they should have been nicer to the Saffas. :(

8 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 4 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

I am a Saffa and I am not revelling in the AB's poor form. Shit we have been there - taking a fifty point hiding from our most revered foe. I'm a rugby man - played coached managed and supported from high to very telephone pick- up sides level, and I respect AB rugby and I believe they will be back soon. Looking forward to a battle royale against our most respected adversary. Good luck with the rest of the championship NZ - and even when you play us - may the best team ON THE DAY win.

34 Go to comments
