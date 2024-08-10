Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

By Ben Smith
New Zealand players shake hands after the International Test match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Sky Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson was left to rue execution as they surrendered the lead late in Wellington to lose to Argentina for the second time at home.

The All Blacks had the lead for 65 per cent of the game, but each time Argentina maintained within touching distance.

A try to centre Anton Lienert-Brown put the home side out to a 12-point cushion at 20-8, but a quick strike off a loose kick contest to winger Mateo Carreras closed the gap to five.

The Carreras try was one of “four or five” key moments that Robertson highlighted as critical during the loss.

“A few areas, plan for the frustration, plan for us to put us on the back fence and put a grip on us and couldn’t fight out of it,” Robertson said. 

We had a week to get that part right, and obviously didn’t do it as well as we should’ve as a coaching group, so we own that.

“Like I say, we had chances, got out in front and then they got back into it, you know, that forward pass [from McKenzie to Will Jordan], and then just that little inside arm, and, oh, there’s four or five key ones during the game, even that try before half time when Sevu palmed it back and they got the bounce of the ball.

“So well done to them. You know, we’ve got to commend them for playing their style and getting a result.”

A try right after half-time to Franco Molina from a maul allowed Argentina to hit the front for the first time, before a return penalty gave the All Blacks a slim one-point lead.

The All Blacks responded with one of their best periods of attack to march down on the Pumas before TJ Perenara put Mark Tele’a through a hole to score.

But without control of the game Argentina rallied to score 13 points in the final quarter leading to the shock loss.

Robertson pinpointed the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks as the kicking game which was ineffective.

“Execute, finish. We’ve got to be better in kick plans. We’ve got to be better in exits. We’ve got to be better in lot areas. It starts there,” he said. 

“After every kick off we just put pressure on ourselves. We covered it, but didn’t execute it. That’s hugely frustrating.

“We did some really simple things well, we looked great didn’t we, then just reverted back to put pressure on ourselves.

“I thought we had a great week on mindset, create an edge within the boys and the expectation around Argentina from that result a few years ago.

“There’s a number of little things but we’ve got to find what’s critical now so we can move on.”

The head coach was hurt with his first defeat as coach of the All Blacks, and said that we will look to see how he can improve so that there is a response next week.

“You look at yourself firstly. You go, What could I have done, personally, you know, as the head coach,” Robertson said.

“How could I frame this week a bit better? How could I create more edge? How can we get on field or off field better? So, you know, really reflect over the next 24 hours on it.

“And look I’m disappointed, I’m hurt, but they’ll look to me and I got to make sure I put everything in place for them so that we respond this week.”

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

