Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

The All Blacks were hunting a rare Wellington win when they and Los Pumas took the field to begin their respective Rugby Championship campaigns.

It would be a night of history for Los Pumas, who claimed just their second win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil. Not only that, the South Americans would run up their highest-ever scoreline against New Zealand; 38 points. The Kiwis tallied 30.

The Pumas were the first to threaten in the game, with an early string of phases moving the ball wide before an intercept returned possession to the hosts.

Another attacking chance from Los Pumas came when Matias Moroni used his foot to disrupt an All Blacks pass, but the speed of Ethan Blackadder on a friendly angle was enough to bring the winger down.

New Zealand went to the contestable kick twice early from around halfway and while Argentina won the aerial battle, the hosts found an upper hand in the driving maul.

Damian McKenzie got New Zealand on the board first by punishing Argentina’s ill-discipline, which was a theme for the South Americans early.

A theme for the Kiwis was loose passes, a few of which were picked up by Argentina.

McKenzie sparked some magic from deep in his half when the playmaker put a chip kick in behind the Pumas line, recollected the ball on the bounce and found Beauden Barrett, who put a kick of his own towards the posts. Codie Taylor won the race but the bounce was just out of reach, eventually falling into the arms of Sam Darry for the try in his first All Blacks start.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 4 6 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.6 11 Entries

Santiago Chocobares ran a perfect line off Pablo Matera’s shoulder in broken play to make a clean break for the visitors, drawing the last line of defence before finding midfield partner Lucio Cinti who ran in the try, reducing the deficit to five.

Another Pumas indiscretion at the breakdown allowed McKenzie to step up to the tee once more, and the lead was extended to eight courtesy of the 40-metre drive.

Argentina’s discipline looked to tidy up as the game entered its second quarter, and the team profited by winning a penalty straight out in front of the posts. Santiago Carreras nailed an easy kick.

Both teams were looking to play quickly and freely, and while it wasn’t always rewarded with metres, the ambition was clear.

New Zealand tried a contestable kick from within their own 22 just shy of halftime, but when Sevu Reece batted the ball backwards it was collected on the run by Mateo Carreras, who made short work of Damian McKenzie on his way to the tryline. The score and conversion made it a 20-15 lead to the hosts at halftime.

After 10 first-half penalties went against them, most around the breakdown, it was an Argentine turnover at the ruck that got the visitors in the game early in the second period. Carreras got his team in a great position with the kick before a powerful driving maul fell over the line.

Carreras’ conversion handed the visitors their first lead of the game.

Just a minute later, a penalty was awarded to the All Blacks and McKenzie claimed the three points to regain the lead by one.

20-year-old debutant Efrain Elias was among the first replacements to enter the game in the 46th minute, before the anticipated return of Will Jordan in the 49th minute, coming on for Sevu Reece on the right wing.

A tackle by Blackadder was looked over by the TMO but ultimately ruled to be just a penalty. Carreras made the most of the opportunity by claiming three points and the lead.

Defence 137 Tackles Made 157 15 Tackles Missed 21 90% Tackle Completion % 88%

Deep in Pumas territory, the hosts manipulated a gap in tight to send Mark Tele’a over untouched to begin the final quarter of the contest. A five-point lead came from it thanks to the boot of McKenzie. Four minutes later, Carreras brought that lead back to two.

A Will Jordan break led to Damian McKenzie getting over the line, but the play was called back for a forward pass and fans were left to remain on the edge of their seats with the slim margin of separation on the scoreboard.

Play got scrappy for the hosts after a lineout steal, with Ardie Savea throwing a loose pass from the base of the ruck, eventually resulting in Rieko Ioane having to place the ball in goal.

From the ensuing scrum, the Pumas were able to wrestle over the line thanks to the class of Agustin Creevy. The visitors converted to claim a 5-point lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Los Pumas pressed into All Blacks territory time and time again in the final 10 minutes, but some breakdown heroics saved New Zealand just as the visitors were lining up the drop-goal attempt that would have pushed the lead beyond seven.

That was until a penalty handed Argentina a chance at three points off the tee, and despite slipping over, Carreras’ kick sailed between the uprights and made it 38-30.