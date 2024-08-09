Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Supercomputer predicts six wins for the title-winning South Africa

By Liam Heagney
South Africa celebrate their 2019 Rugby Championship title win (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

A supercomputer has predicted that South Africa will win their first Rugby Championship title since 2019, winning all six of their matches, while Australia are set to finish last with just a single win. The 2024 tournament kicks off this Saturday with the Wallabies hosting the Springboks in Brisbane followed by the All Blacks entertaining Los Pumas in Wellington. Last year’s competition was halved in length, with teams playing just three matches each due to it being a Rugby World Cup year. 

However, the Championship has now been restored to its full six matches each schedule and a supercomputer that runs a simulation based on previous and current form has determined that Rassie Erasmus’ side will be crowned champions while Scott Robertson’s New Zealand will only win three of its half-dozen games, losing twice to South Africa and also away to Australia in round five.  

A statement read: “South Africa have been projected to win The Rugby Championship for the first time since 2019, winning all of their six matches, according to the TopOffshoreCasinos Supercomputer. The Springboks are expected to blow away their competition with a favourable draw for Rassie Erasmus’s side, who will face closest contenders New Zealand in Johannesburg and Cape Town.  

“The All Blacks are projected to finish second which includes a slender defeat to Australia in Sydney. Despite picking up five bonus points, the most of any side in The Rugby Championship, it will only be enough to finish behind the Springboks. Despite an impressive win against the All Blacks, Australia will suffer two surprise defeats in Argentina. 

The TopOffshoreCasinos Supercomputer works by analysing a multitude of factors, including previous performances and current form, with the simulation being run 1,000 times. Using these factors, a simulation can determine the final table and the full-time results of each match at The Rugby Championship which includes the likelihood of each team scoring a try per match and defeats by seven points or lower to determine bonus points.”   

The Rugby Championship Supercomputer via TopOffshoreCasinos 

Team P W D L +/- B Pts 
South Africa 6 6 0 0 70 1 24 
New Zealand 6 3 0 3 34 5 17 
Argentina 6 2 0 5 -69 0 8 
Australia 6 1 0 5 -35 3 7 

Round One: Australia 7-21 South Africa, New Zealand 31-9 Argentina;
Round Two: New Zealand 27-12 Argentina, Australia 12-18 South Africa;
Round Three: South Africa 15-9 New Zealand, Argentina 15-12 Australia;
Round Four: South Africa 21-15 New Zealand, Argentina 21-18 Australia;
Round Five: Australia 17-14 New Zealand, Argentina 6-18 South Africa;
Round Six: New Zealand 24-12 Australia, South Africa 34-8 Argentina.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

