Former Georgian head coach Claude Saurel passes away suddenly

Former Lelos head coach Claude Saurel has passed away at the age of 76.

As reported by French outlet Midi Libre Béziers, Saurel died unexpectedly on Sunday at his home in the French town of Mèze.

Saurel was a legend in his hometown of Béziers. He played as a loose forward in the 1960s-70s and then coached the team in the 1980s, guiding them to three Championnat de France titles (the Top 14 at the time). He next coached RC Mèze Bassin, helping the side win France’s second-tier division title before joining the Morocco union, qualifying them for the 1997 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

However, his time with the North African nation ended when he took on the challenge of restructuring Georgian rugby after several years of limited progress. Saurel’s work in the Eastern European country was substantial, rebuilding its foundations and laying the framework for the Lelos’ rise at Test level.

His efforts with Georgia were recognized internationally, and he was even nominated for the International Rugby Board Coach of the Year award in 2021 – ultimately won by Wallabies great Rod Macqueen.

Under Saurel, the Georgians qualified for their first Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2003. Although they lost every match, his influence was applauded, and he was revered by Georgians.

He departed Georgia in 2003, later taking up roles with Tunisia, Russia, and Léopard Africaines before ending his coaching career in 2012.

In the past three years, Claude Saurel was closely involved with the Georgia Sevens setup as a consultant, still championing the Lelos on the global stage. In one of his final interviews, he told French newspaper Sud Ouest why he chose to aid Georgia in the 1990s:

“I wanted to have an adventure abroad and spread the French rugby mindset throughout the world. One day, I was invited to take part in an audit of the Georgian Rugby Union, and the meeting took place in a building completely destroyed by the Civil War. About fifteen members were waiting for me. They were passionate, intelligent, and possessed the right qualities to play rugby… I rediscovered a kind of purity that I no longer found at home. I told myself that I could no longer abandon them.”

The Georgian Rugby Union released the following statement:

“The Georgian Rugby Union and the entire Georgian rugby community express their deep sorrow over the passing of French coach Claude Sorrell, a man who took Georgian rugby to another level. A French rugby player and outstanding coach was not only a great master of the sport, but also a loyal ally and friend of Georgian rugby.”