Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

The Wallabies’ unbeaten run under head coach Joe Schmidt has come to an end with the Springboks running riot in a 33-7 win at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Two-time defending men’s Rugby World Cup champions South Africa haven’t won at the Brisbane venue since 2013 but it quickly became apparent that that streak was about to come to a triumphant end.

Australia barely had any ball during the first half as the visitors took control of the match’s momentum. South Africa started to pile on the points and the result was never really in doubt from about the 30-minute mark.



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 1 Tries 5 1 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 114 Carries 142 4 Line Breaks 9 11 Turnovers Lost 15 5 Turnovers Won 4

Here’s how the Wallabies rated.

Isaac Kailea – 3/10

Australia captain Allan Alaalatoa told reporters on Friday that “there’s no better challenge” for a prop than a typically physical South African pack. Alaalatoa had played the Boks nine times already but was visibly excited about playing the Boks when asked about Isaac Kailea.

Kailea, 24, debuted in Wallaby gold against Wales in Sydney before playing the other two Tests in the July series. But taking on the world champion Springboks was always going to be a big step up for a young front rower, and it was one that proved too tough at times.

The Springboks dominated the Wallabies’ scrum. Kailea came off second best in a matchup with Frans Malherbe inside the opening few minutes, and the Australians gave away another couple of penalties throughout the half. Kailea didn’t carry the ball once during the first term and was in the middle of the pack for tackles completed.

Matt Faessler – 4

Matt Faessler was, for the most part, quite accurate at the lineout which is the first criterion to assess when reviewing the hooker’s game. Faessler connected with most of his lineout jumpers, but a wayward throw inside the Springboks’ 22 late in the first half was a tough blow for the team.

The Queenslander got stuck in around the park but was unable to have a noticeable impact as the Springboks played with front-foot ball and the confidence to match that. Faessler carried the ball twice and made six tackles before leaving the field just after the break.

Allan Alaalatoa (c) – 4

Wallabies captain Allan Alaalatoa had some moments to forget during this clash with the Springboks. Alaalatoa is a supremely talented tighthead who is revered by supporters around the world, but it’s fair to say that this wasn’t the 30-year-old’s best performance in Wallaby gold.

Alaalatoa missed a tackle on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during the first half which seemed to create a certain Springboks try, only for Willie le Roux to butcher the four-on-one opportunity close to the try line.

The prop was also caught out just before the break with winger Kurt-Lee Arendse running right by Australia’s skipper to score South Africa’s third try of the afternoon. Alaalatoa just couldn’t keep up with the pace and fast feet of the Boks’ No. 11.

While the Wallabies’ scrum definitely came off second best on Saturday, Alaalatoa does deserve praise for the prop’s desire to make an impact. Alaalatoa was among Australia’s leaders for tackles made about 50 minutes into the Test.

While the Wallabies struggled for long periods of this Test, the effort and work rate of several players shouldn’t go unnoticed. Frost was injected into the starting side this week and didn’t look out of place as one of the Wallabies’ leaders for tackles completed.

The lock also got busy with some carries but a lot of what he did can’t be measured by stats. Frost wasn’t afraid to throw his body into the breakdown, whether that was for a cleanout attempt or anchoring onto a teammate carrying the ball.

It wasn’t the Wallabies’ night, that much is clear, but that doesn’t mean it’s all doom and gloom from an Australian perspective – there were signs of promise both as a collective and from individuals. Lukhan Salakia-Loto had probably his best Test of the year so far.

Salakaia-Loto took an early hit up and that became a bit of a theme as the match went on. The second rower was in the thick of the action for the duration of the first term especially, which saw him rank as one of Australia’s leaders for tackles completed.

The Queensland Reds recruit was also used as the primary option at the lineout. Salakia-Loto linked up with Matt Faessler a couple of times but was also effective on the Springboks’ throw by pressuring their jumpers including Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Rob Valetini – 6

Rob Valetini is consistently one of the Wallabies’ best performers in any given Test. Australian rugby fans have come to almost expect that from the ACT Brumbies enforcer, and it was more of the same on a tough afternoon in Brisbane.

Valetini was one of Australia’s leaders for both tackles made and carries. It was a tireless shift from the backrower who wanted to make an impact but as the Springboks began to run riot, Valetini became less and less effective.

Carlo Tizzano – 7

On debut for the Wallabies, Carlo Tizzano was probably the team’s best on Saturday. Tizzano has been a tackle machine for the Western Force in Super Rugby Pacific over the last couple of seasons, and the backrower was able to carry that into the Test arena.

Tizzano, 24, made 15 tackles before the end of the first half and added a few more before going off as a replacement late in the contest. The openside flanker led the way with five more tackles than South Africa’s Ben-Jason Dixon who was second.

The Western Australian, who is now Wallaby #982, came off second best with some collisions when carrying the ball. Tizzano literally bounded off a defender during the first half – but the flanker’s ability to bounce back up is an impressive trait.

Harry Wilson – 6

For quite some time now, Harry Wilson has been one of the Queensland Reds’ top performers in Super Rugby on the back of the backrower’s incredible work rate. Wilson just doesn’t seem to stop running at that level, and fans have wanted to see him carry that level of excellence into the international arena.

Wilson was solid against Georgia last month and there were shades of promise against the Boks. The red headgear-wearing No. 8 was in the thick of the action early and kept working hard throughout the Test, finishing in double digits for tackles completed and was a team leader for carries. Wallabies fans should want to see more of this moving forward.

Jake Gordon – 6

The odds always appeared to be firmly stacked against the Wallabies going into this Test as they prepared to take on the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions, but the hosts didn’t exactly help themselves at times when they had the ball.

With the Wallabies’ first attacking opportunity of the match in the fifth minute, Jake Gordon kicked the ball away. Willie le Roux fielded the Gordon’s effort with ease before returning serve with a fairly wasteful exit kick of his own.

Gordon once again kicked the ball away, unnecessarily, in the 14th minute. The halfback had the ball just outside the Springboks’ 22 but sent the ball high into the air for Cheslin Kolbe to field, who comfortably called for a mark without any defenders pressuring him.

There were some positive moments to talk about, though, with Gordon winning a pilfer at the breakdown over Siya Kolisi. The No. 9 also made a try-saving tackle on Malcolm Marx in the 32nd minute in what was a fairly underrated play.

Noah Lolesio – 4

Some Australian rugby fans were fairly critical of Noah Lolesio after the Wallabies’ two wins over Wales, and other supporters later expressed their strong opinions after Ben Donaldson’s performance in the No. 10 jumper against Georgia.

It still remains a bit of a mystery as to who the Wallabies’ best long-term option is at flyhalf. Lolesio got another chance against the Springboks but went missing on an underwhelming night from the team – and you can’t do that as a flyhalf in rugby union.

It wasn’t all bad but it was far from the settled, masterful and composed performance that Wallabies fans would’ve wanted to see from Noah Lolesio.

Filipo Daugunu – 4

Wingers are often judged on their ability to showcase their speed with the ball and, importantly, to score tries. But Filipo Daugunu didn’t have a chance to do either as South Africa dominated possession during the 25 minute the speedster was on the field.

Daugunu only carried the ball once before limping off the field midway through the first half. The No. 11 does deserve some praise for a brave one-on-one tackle on Pieter-Steph du Toit in the 13th minute, with the winger sending the two-time World Cup winner into touch.

Hunter Paisami made a small line break during the first half but there’s not too much else to speak of when looking back at the No 12’s performance. There were some small involvements in phase play but nothing significant by any means. Paisami made a decent amount of tackles but probably should’ve made more considering how much ball South Africa had.

Paisami did score a try late in the piece but it was too little, too late from the men in gold.

Len Ikitau – 3

Len Ikitau was kept quiet for extended periods by South Africa’s world-class midfield duo of Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende. Ikitau has proven himself in the past as a reliable defender but the outside centre didn’t make too many in the end.

On the other side of the ball, inside centre Hunter Paisami was seen linking up with the likes of Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright and others more than Ikitau. The No. 13 is more than deserving of another chance but this just wasn’t his night.

Andrew Kellaway – 4

Whether Andrew Kellaway is better utilised on the winger as opposed to fullback is a discussion Wallabies selectors should maybe revisit over the coming weeks. Kellaway got the ball a few times but was also played out of the game as the Springboks took control.

Tom Wright – 4

Defenders could barely lay a hand on Tom Wright during Super Rugby Pacific. The ACT Brumbies star shone bright in 2024 and continued to perform at a high level during the two wins over Wales, but Wright’s form has dipped a bit as of late.

Wright, 27, sent Hunter Paisami over for a try with a few minutes left to play against South Africa, but that’s pretty well the only ‘highlight’ to note. The speedy outside back seemed to struggle against the Springboks electric and world-class backline.

Replacements