Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
LIVE
40'
Today
03:35
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:30
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:05
Tomorrow
13:10
Tomorrow
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
The Rugby Championship

Expect an 'energised and excited' Rieko Ioane in bench role for All Blacks

By Ned Lester
Paris , France - 14 October 2023; Rieko Ioane of New Zealand celebrates his side's victory during the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The All Blacks‘ team naming for their Test against Argentina saw a couple of changes to the familiar matchday 23, most notably the selection of Anton Lienert-Brown in the No. 13 jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion from what had been most commonly an impact role to begin Scott Robertson’s head coaching tenure as well as during the Rugby World Cup knockout stages, came at the expense of Rieko Ioane.

Having owned the starting jersey for multiple seasons, the winger-turned-centre’s demotion could have disparaged Ioane, but assistant coach Leon MacDonald says the speedster has been working hard to show selectors what he’s capable of.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Rieks has been great this week, he’s just got into his work really well with a great attitude and worked really hard on a lot of areas of his game,” the former Blues head coach told media at Friday’s captains run.

“He’s had a chat to Razor around what they expect from him and taken that on board and I think you’ll see a very energised and excited Rieko on Saturday night.”

Also earning selection in the starting unit is Test rookie Sam Darry, who is set to start alongside Tupou Vaa’i in the second row.

Injuries to captain Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu have made way for the youngsters, with Josh Lord returning from injury to provide impact off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the youth of the locking unit, MacDonald said the coaches had every bit of faith in the trio.

“Very confident. Tupou, in particular, has got some good experience already and he’ll be leading our lineout, he’s done a fantastic job at that and is looking forward to that opportunity.

“And Sam Darry’s just made every post a winner since he’s come in. He’s shown some real composure and maturity both on and off the field. So he’s excited about his opportunity as well.”

Related

'Fight, fight, fight': What the All Blacks can expect from Los Pumas

Pumas star winger Mateo Carreras highlighted the breakdown battle as a key contest ahead of his side's opening game of The Rugby Championship against New Zealand in Wellington.

Read Now

As for the opposition, Los Pumas have become one of New Zealand’s most familiar rivals since joining what was once the Tri-Nations, with a strong run of results against the Kiwis in the last World Cup cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve become a genuine top-tier nation; semi-finalists at the World Cup, they’ve beaten the All Blacks, they come with a lot of confidence in their game, they know their game inside-out and their strengths and they play to them.

“They have a unique style in the way they play, especially their attack. So, they’ll challenge us across the park on their attack, they like to hold the ball and build phases in attack and are very abrasive in defence, especially at the breakdown.

“So, a lot of those areas we’re going to have to be right on.”

Recommended

‘Nerves are normal’: Wallabies captain’s message before Springboks clash

‘There’s no better challenge’: Alaalatoa excited to see Kailea take on Boks

‘Unbelievable speed’: Cheslin Kolbe braces for Wallabies’ ‘X-factor’

INTERVIEW

Wallaby Allan Alaalatoa dismisses Springbok legend’s ‘pressure’ claim

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

First unofficial depth chart highlights status of Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Scott Robertson explains the decision to bench star centre Rieko Ioane

3

Former All Blacks and Wallaby one-cap forwards linked with country switch

4

Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

5

Ex-All Black Jack Goodhue names his most difficult Top 14 opponent

6

New Zealand needs a reliable No.10 like Harry Plummer

7

Joe Schmidt explains decision to start Noah Lolesio as Wallabies’ No.10

8

RFU statement: The exit of Aled Walters as head of England S&C

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

The premier French league is no retirement home for superstars of the game and players have to immerse themselves one hundred percent

FEATURE

Wallabies backrow stocks to get ultimate depth check

With Fraser McReight and Liam Wright out, Joe Schmidt will find out what sort of talent he has at his disposal with the Boks in Brisbane

FEATURE

Why the All Blacks need their own Antoine Dupont

Since the iconic Aaron Smith retired, New Zealand have been in search for a No 9 with the influence of Antoine Dupont

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JK 4 minutes ago
‘Nerves are normal’: Wallabies captain’s message before Springboks clash

anybody not expecting the Aussies to get pants-ed?

1 Go to comments
J
JeffDAreff 29 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks need their own Antoine Dupont

I'm Muaupoko (Maori) and a staunch All Black fan with 2 nephews currently playing in the front row for the All Blacks....My Mrs is Irish, her family migrated from Ireland in the early 70s to escape some real nastiness of the time.....I've shown her some of your comments, she cried..... tears of shame....well done you.

36 Go to comments
D
DS 40 minutes ago
Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

Can't blame him. He has been playing very well for years and still not got an AB spot. A real standout for the Blues this year and even with new selectors he couldn't make the squad. Instead draft horses and handbrakes from the Crusaders have littered the AB backline for the last two decades or so - Ennor, Goodhue, McLeod, Havilli, Bridge etc!

5 Go to comments
J
JeffDAreff 46 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks need their own Antoine Dupont

WOW....that certainly reads like some real "butt hurt" there chump. HUGE chip on obviously little shoulders....The results of this years Northern Tour will be very interesting indeed. I hope Ireland, England, France and Italy play to their best ability because if they don't they'll get a damn good effing hiding.LOL

36 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

Good to see CD on the wrong end of some misinfo NH! I think Aussie will be a lot more resilient under Joe than they were under Eddie [how could they not be?] but everyone needs to be at their peak to give the Boks a real run. Sacha looks like a Tony Brown pick doesn't he?

134 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

Surprised not to see Marika in there. He's the most physical outside back Aussie has left.

134 Go to comments
N
NB 59 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

I gues Gus has not had any playing time so they didn't want to risk him, next week may be different. Kailea and Bell could be an excellent pairing going forward!

134 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hours ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

In relation to the Mostert lineouts, go take a look. They were clean wins for all but one from memory.

134 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hours ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

Yes they will demand proof that the WBs have learned to defend the maul. If not, they will just win penalty scrums and kikc to the corner all day long....

134 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hours ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

Frost v RG will be a fascinating mini-battle for sure, as you say the balance has prob tipped back to SA in that area with the selections made.

134 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hours ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

Yes I can see the thread to his selctions. Atm he just wants to remain consistent and build some confidence in the players and systems, which tends to mean 'like for like'. But you can miss some opportunities along the way.


'Take whatever the opposition gives you' as they say in the NFL!

134 Go to comments
B
B 1 hours ago
Latest All Blacks loose forward selections double down on grit and grind

Ardies comment about the AB's forward packs understanding of their game more now and who they're playing with is a good indication that they are starting to gel as a unit... putting their game plan for Los Pumas on the field and playing it is another thing...but he leads by example so I expect everyone to follow suit...Go the AB's... back each other up and stick to the plan..or not..

6 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Well said. Especially "League is there for those that want it faster." My usual response: and so freaking boring! "Five tackles, kick; Five tackles, kick; ad nauseam". But when union is third in Oz after Aussie rules and rugby league (easier to understand I imagine) you can see why they're so keen to screw up probably the best winter game for all kids so they can compete with the other two. Shameful and stupid.

14 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
'Fight, fight, fight': What the All Blacks can expect from Los Pumas

100% agree. He is an appalling ref. WRs version of a DEI hire. He hasn't improved either as we saw recently.

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
'Fight, fight, fight': What the All Blacks can expect from Los Pumas

How about just playing some rugby?

3 Go to comments
J
Jackal 2 hours ago
'We've got a big six foot eight lock coming in, and a six foot nine lock on the bench'

Class will come, they just need some time. Brodie and Whitlock will always be looked back at in hindsight as class, but that class wasnt immediate and took time with big game exposure

7 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Why Scott Robertson may need to ease big names aside for All Blacks' flexibility

Size.


In case you didn't notice, it was a play on what CO was saying. ALB is bigger than Nonu. He has a few extra cm on him.


Havili is also taller than Nonu, but admittedly as Nonu, and others before him, proved it is not always about size, and actually his lower center of mass (being the same weight) probably does give him the advantage over ALB and Havili. Of course Nonu did go on to keep building weight from this same age, through to 2015, and I don't actually think we will see ALB keep pace with him in that regard. Which, getting back to it actually, was my point about Barrett.

125 Go to comments
B
B 4 hours ago
'Fight, fight, fight': What the All Blacks can expect from Los Pumas

the battle at the breakdown in ChCh. 2022 was a sham as the then wannabe referee Nika Amashekuli let Los Pumas get away with illegal tactics and penalised a rattled AB's team for doing exactly the same thing trying to counter them...Los Pumas 25-15 ....thankfully it didn't go unnoticed in Hamilton where Los Pumas were caught out by Nic Berry...AB's 53-3...now with Angus Gardiner in charge on Saturday, the AB's will use the knowledge of his style of controlling a game to their advantage...Go the AB's...make a statement...playing smarter not harder...40+...or not...

3 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
Will Jordan returns, Rieko Ioane benched in All Blacks team to face Pumas

Rieko isn't very good at passing and the wingers rarely touch the ball with him at centre. He is a great defensive centre however. But he is a ball hog.

32 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
12 Springboks changes, including first start for Feinberg-Mngomezulu

stop pretending to be polite, it doesn't suit you!


yeah, you can't not try things sometimes, and sometimes they will backfire. This decision could be an example of that.


SFM could be tried out at 12, 15, or 23.

7 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Black Jack Goodhue names his most difficult Top 14 opponent Ex-All Black Jack Goodhue names his most difficult Top 14 opponent
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.