'Fight, fight, fight': What the All Blacks can expect from Los Pumas

Pumas star winger Mateo Carreras has highlighted the breakdown battle as a key contest ahead of his side’s opening game of The Rugby Championship against New Zealand in Wellington.

The 24-year-old joked he wasn’t sure if he was in the UK or New Zealand due to the overcast conditions of the Kiwi capital, but was confident his team had prepared well for the wind and rain all week.

Those conditions may make for an arm-wrestle up front, something Los Pumas have embraced and thrived with when playing the All Blacks in the past, most notably in their 2022 victory in Christchurch.

While new coaching groups and players have entered the fray since that historic night, both teams’ DNA remains and both parties largely know what to expect of their rivals according to the winger.

“In the last 12 years, we’ve played a lot. They know us, we know them,” Carreras told media at Argentina’s captain’s run on Friday when asked what the All Blacks can expect from the Pumas.

“I think it will be a really physical game, I think they will try to get the ball in each and every breakdown. We will try to do the same; fight, fight, fight, every single breakdown and try to look after the ball.”

That breakdown battle was key in deciding 2022’s contest, with efficiency and discipline at the heart of the winning mindset for the South Americans.

Looking to snipe around that breakdown will be TJ Perenara, returning from injury to play in the black jersey in front of his home fans of Wellington for potentially the last time.

Carreras said his team will be alert to the threat the halfback poses around the ruck.

“He’s a really good player, we know how dangerous he is around the breakdown. Every opportunity we give them, he will take it. We have to pay attention there and look after the breakdown.”

On Thursday the All Blacks were consistently emphasising the importance of starting well, something they admit they didn’t do in the Christchurch loss.

To begin strongly on Saturday, the team will have to bring the energy from the outset, and that includes the iconic haka.

For Carreras, facing the traditional Maori challenge is a treat, and various assistant coaches over recent years have helped the Pumas understand what it means.

“I really enjoy it, to be honest. We had David (Kidwell) last season and now we have Kenny (Lynn), they tried to explain to us how it works, how it represents their family, their ancestors, to represent that. We know how important it is for them, and obviously we will respect that and we’ll try to get the motivation from that.”