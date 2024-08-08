Vaea Fifita explains why he has signed Scarlets contract extension

Former All Blacks back-rower Vaea Fifita has ended speculation over his future by signing a contract extension at the Scarlets. There had been rumours that the forward, who switched his country allegiance and represented Tonga at last year’s Rugby World Cup, would exit Parc Y Scarlets before the start of the 2024/25 season.

However, he has decided to stay with the Llanelli-based club and is now preparing for their new-season opener away to Benetton in Italy on September 21. A statement read: “Scarlets are delighted to confirm that Tonga international Vaea Fifta has signed a contract extension with the club. The 32-year-old forward has become big fans favourite in Llanelli since his switch from Wasps in 2022.

“A former All Black, Vaea’s dynamic ball-carrying and athleticism has seen him produce some incredible individual moments – notably his match-winning try in the Challenge Cup knockout stages against Brive in 2023. He also finished last season’s United Rugby Championship campaign with the most lineout steals in the competition.

“After making 11 appearances for New Zealand, Fifita switched to the country of his birth, Tonga, ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and played for ?Ikale Tahi at the global tournament. He has made 35 appearances for the Scarlets, scoring seven tries – including stunning solo efforts against the likes of Ulster, Brive, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Munster.

“Before his move to the northern hemisphere, Fifita was a member of the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby winning side, playing alongside current Scarlets and Tonga team-mate Sam Lousi and former Scarlet Blade Thomson.”

Fifita said: “The Scarlets supporters and community have made me and my family feel really at home. This means a lot to me and is something I don’t take for granted. By extending my contract I am demonstrating the confidence and commitment I have in this club, the staff and the direction we are heading.

“As an experienced member of the squad, I want to help this exciting young team achieve success. I am now focused on starting the season as well as I can to help the team get off to a positive start. The start of every season is always exciting and we can’t wait to get out in front of our supporters again.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “It is fantastic that Vaea has committed to the Scarlets with a contract extension. He is a world-class athlete who has become a favourite with supporters since he arrived at the club.

“He is a special player who can produce special moments – you only have to look at the tries he has scored for us. He is also one of the best line-out forwards in the URC, particularly on opposition ball.

“I have spoken about wanting to keep our best players at the Scarlets and Vaea staying with us, following on from other important retentions and signings in key positions, highlights our drive to push the club forward over the coming seasons.”