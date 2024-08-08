Bradley Roberts has announced his immediate-effect retirement

Dragons hooker Bradley Roberts has confirmed his immediate-effect retirement from playing at the age of 28. The South African-born front-rower made a 2021 Test debut for Wales against the country of his birth, going on to win five caps in total, but a back injury has now cut short his career.

A statement read: “Bradley Roberts has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect due to injury. The 28-year-old Wales international hooker made 27 appearances for the Men of Gwent over two seasons, scoring seven tries and becoming a firm favourite with supporters at Rodney Parade.

“His final club appearance came against Hollywoodbets Sharks in January of this year, and he will now hang up his boots due to a back injury and initially return to South Africa. Durban-born Roberts moved to Dragons in 2022 from Irish province Ulster, returning to Wales having previously spent a season with RGC in the Welsh Premiership.

“The dynamic front row made his international debut for Wales against South Africa in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series and earned five caps.”

Roberts said: “My career has been short but very sweet and I look back at this chapter with massive pride and astonishment. I have no doubt it will leave me in good stead for whatever life has in store for. If my life so far is anything to go by, I’m sure it will be very exciting.

“Thank you to Dragons for being my home for the last few seasons. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Newport and am excited to see what this group can achieve. I have no doubt that the only way is up and that there is a big future ahead of the club. To the fans – thank you so much for the support. I really appreciate it.”

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan added: “Brad leaves us with our best wishes for the future and thanks for his efforts during his time as a Dragon. Bradley has always given his absolute all to the cause – something that has seen fans of every club he has represented take him to their hearts.

“It is that belief, drive, and talent that has seen him play successfully at the very highest level. We look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds for him and welcoming him back to Rodney Parade in the years to come.”