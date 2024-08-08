‘That’s history now’: Springboks focus on Rugby Championship after RWC wins

When the full-time whistle sounded to end last year’s Rugby World Cup Final at Stade de France, the Springboks and their supporters burst into a state of euphoria and relief. South Africa became the second nation to win men’s rugby’s ultimate prize back-to-back.

Dual champions Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handre Pollard and Jessie Kriel were among those overcome with joy as they celebrated the team’s historic achievement. But Siya Kolisi didn’t join in right away, with the captain running over to winger Cheslin Kolbe.

Kolbe, now 30, was in tears after the 12-11 win over traditional rivals New Zealand. The headgear-wearing winger had been sent to the sin bin during the match, as had Kolisi, but South Africa had still come out the other side as worthy champions.

About an hour or so after the Springboks were presented with the Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time in team history, the Rassie Erasmus version of Zombie by The Cranberries could be heard echoing throughout the Saint-Denis venue.

The Springboks went back to South Africa and were swarmed by fans in a passionate rugby nation as they paraded the iconic trophy through the streets of cities. These were moments that’ll echo throughout not only the history of the sport but South Africa as well.

But “that’s in the past.” There’s a new trophy on the line in 2024.

The Springboks haven’t won The Rugby Championship since 2019 but they’ll be looking to snap that streak in this year’s competition which gets underway on Saturday. South Africa will take on Australia in Brisbane – a city they haven’t won in since 2013.

“Speaking from a personal point of view, whenever there’s opportunity to wear that green and gold jersey, it’s how desperate you are no matter if you’re number one or 10 in the world,” Cheslin Kolbe told RugbyPass in Brisbane.

“You always want to make the jersey proud, want to make the players around you proud and the people that support the green and gold.



“Yes, the World Cups back-to-back, that’s in the past, that’s history now. It’s 2024, it’s The Rugby Championship and there’s a lot of new players coming through, there’s a lot of new coaches also getting involved.

“It’s not stress for us but we do know there are expectations whenever we wear that jersey, but with that, the only way you can have confidence is the way you train throughout the week with the players and the coaches and having those interactions throughout the week.

“It definitely gives you a little bit of ease… but knowing when it comes, that whistle, on Saturday, it’s whatever happens in front and how badly you want it.

“For us, we obviously always represent this jersey and our country with pride and always want to make sure that we deliver and do our best and always be desperate because that’s how we play this game.

“You always want to make sure you’re on top and you want to keep on learning and staying there.”

Kolbe, who has played 33 Tests for the Springboks, will start on the right wing when the visitors take on Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium. There are five other World Cup winners in the starting backline, with flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the only exception.

But before Kolbe was a superstar on the international stage, the winger was once a former sevens star with a dream to chase in 15s. The talent from Cape Town debuted in the green and gold jersey against the Wallabies in Brisbane in 2018.

This is the first time since that debut Test that Koble will play at Suncorp Stadium. It’s a venue that’s proven supremely difficult for other nations to win at over the years, as the likes of Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa have experienced.

“Obviously, not a debut you want not getting the win but a lot of learnings during my Test debut,” Kolbe said.

“It’s always good to be back in Bris. We haven’t had a good stint over here in Australia over the past few years but every year is different – we have a new group, new players coming in.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

“For us, this past week is just focusing on ourselves, just making sure that each and every player is aligned with the plan from the coaches and also just to enjoy the occasion, enjoy the game and not too much stress on ourselves.

“We’re all talented, we’re all mature enough to go out on the field and be ourselves as well because that’s why we’re playing this game and that’s what the coaches want us to be is, is just to enjoy and express ourselves.

“It’ll definitely be a good Test match.”

The Springboks play two Tests against the Wallabies in Australia before returning home for some blockbuster showdowns with the All Blacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town. South Africa will then play a home and away Test against Argentina.

If the Boks can get the better of the Wallabies in these two Tests in Brisbane and then Perth, then these fixtures may be in their favour. Hosting traditional rivals New Zealand in two matches is a big advantage as they chance their first Rugby Championship title in five years.

Since the Springboks won southern hemisphere rugby’s illustrious prize in 2019, the All Blacks have lifted the trophy all four times since. But South African players and their fans will truly believe that a changing of the guard is possible.

“There’s been a few discussions around that,” winger Kolbe explained when asked about the desire to snap the team’s TRC trophy drought.

“Obviously, there’s goals and things that we would love to achieve as a team. For us, it’s not to think far ahead because then you forget about the first hurdle that’s in front of you.

“For us, obviously the first match against Australia in Brisbane – (we’ll) try and perform as well as we can but it would definitely be great to win another Rugby Championship with a special group… always do South Africa proud.

“That’s why we’re here, that’s what we do it for. We’re all privileged to be here and represent our country. We will take it step by step and game by game.”