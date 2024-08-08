‘Few screws loose’: Wallaby’s hilarious summary of debutant Carlo Tizzano

Two-Test hooker Josh Nasser has hilariously explained that Carlo Tizzano has “a few screws loose” ahead of the backrower’s Wallabies debut against the Springboks this weekend.

Tizzano, 24, will enter the Test arena for the first time on Saturday afternoon when Australia host two-time defending men’s Rugby World Cup champions South Africa at the nation’s rugby fortress, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

The Western Force loose forward has been named in an all-star backrow trio along with ACT Brumbies enforcer Rob Valetini and Queenslander Harry Wilson at No. 8. Usual openside Fraser McReight has been ruled out of both Tests against the Boks with an injury.

In an interview with RugbyPass before the Super Rugby Pacific season, Tizzano revealed how a phone call to Force coach Simon Cron led the backrower to sign with the Perth-based club after an overseas stint with Championship club Ealing in England.

This writer can confirm how hilarious, funny and interesting that conversation was. With Tizzano discussing how he spoke with “my ancestors” at one point for guidance, it was far from a run-of-the-mill interview, but that’s just who Tizzano is.

With a smile, Josh Nasser basically said it all without opening his mouth. Nasser played a bit of rugby with the Tizzano some years ago, and the Queensland Reds hooker seemed to enjoy describing how much of a “pest” the soon-to-be-debutant is.

“I played with Carlo through the 20s setup and played against him a fair few times,” Josh Nasser told reporters on Thursday.

“(There’s) a few screws loose with old Carlo. He’s 100 per cent at training and geez, he’s 100 per cent on the field so he’ll be a big asset for us.

“He was a pest that day and he got the better of us,” he added when asked about the Force’s win over the Reds earlier this year. “It’ll be good to have him on our side (for) this one.

“Carlo backs himself to the hills. He’ll be confident and excited and ready to rip in. Wouldn’t say he’d be too flustered with nerves.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

Tizzano is one of two potential debutants in Australia’s matchday 23 with ACT Brumbies flanker Luke Reimer also in line to make his first appearance at this level. The rest of the team appears to be fairly strong across the park.

Nick Frost comes into the team at loosehead lock and will partner Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the middle row. In the backs, Jake Gordon will link up with Noah Lolesio in what has shaped up as the Wallabies’ clear first-choice halves pairing.

But when you look at the Wallabies team before this Test, you have to look at their rivals to preview the clash properly. There are Rugby World Cup champions across the park including captain Siya Kolisi, and the selection of Handre Pollard off the bench is significant.

With Rassie Erasmus once again naming a ‘bomb squad’ of forwards to come off the pine, adding a two-time Rugby World Cup winning playmaker in Pollard is huge. But the Wallabies are only focused on themselves before this Rugby Championship showdown.

“Obviously, they command a lot of respect. They’ve had a fair few good years but we’re preparing as a Wallabies unit,” Nasser said.

“We’ve been together for a month or so now so we’re growing nicely and hopefully we can put up a good fight against them.

“We’re sort of internally focused. We’re focused on how we can prepare the best we can.”