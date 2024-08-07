Tackle-machine Carlo Tizzano set for Wallabies debut against Springboks

Western Force flanker Carlo Tizzano will debut for the Wallabies on Saturday afternoon when they take on reigning world champions the Springboks at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium.

Tizzano has already had quite the career. The Western Australia junior always wanted to play for the Force in Super Rugby, and after stints with the NSW Waratahs and Ealing in England’s Championship, the backrower got to fulfil that dream.

The now 24-year-old was calling from Turkey when he urged coach Simon Cron to “get me” on a contract, and the Force agreed. Tizzano has played 21 matches for the Force in the last two years and has started all of them at openside flanker.

In 2024, Tizzano made the most tackles out of any player in Super Rugby Pacific with 240. That was 32 more tackles than second-ranked Blues flanker Dalton Papali’i, who qualified for the playoffs unlike Tizzano and the Western Force.

Tizzano was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the Wallabies squad for The Rugby Championship, and the loose forward will take that another step further by debuting at Test level. The Australian has been named to start at openside flanker against the Boks.

“There’s a mix of continuity and freshness in the squad and the players have worked with good enthusiasm during the week, but we know there’s still plenty to work on,” head coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

“We’re conscious of the size of the challenge and the size of our opponents but there’s a keenness in the player group to take a step forward.”

Tizzano joins ACT Brumbies enforcer Rob Valetini and Queenslander Harry Wilson in a formidable backrow trio.

Nick Frost will link up with 32-Test veteran Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row. Isaac Kailea, Matt Faessler and captain Allan Alaalatoa will look to match it with the Springboks up front, as they make up the rest of the starting pack.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

NSW Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon partners Noah Lolesio in the halves, while Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau will join forces in the midfield again after starting together in last month’s 40-29 win over Georgia in Sydney.

Try-scoring machine Filipo Daugunu, Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright make up an unchanged outside backs combination which has mostly worked wonders so far.

Josh Nasser and James Slipper are among the forwards on the bench, as is potential debutant Luke Reimer who will wear the No. 20 jumper. Reds duo Tate McDermott and Tom Lynagh has also been named to come off the pine.

This match at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 2:30 pm AEST on Saturday afternoon. Fans in Australia can watch the match on Stan Sport.

Wallabies team to take on Springboks

Isaac Kailea (3 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club Matt Faessler (7 Tests) – USQ Saints Allan Alaalatoa (c) (70 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors Nick Frost (16 Tests) – Hornsby Lions Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (32 Tests) – Randwick Rob Valetini (42 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club Carlo Tizzano* – University of Western Australia Harry Wilson (13 Tests) – Gunnedah Red Devils Jake Gordon (22 Tests) – Canterbury Juniors Noah Lolesio (20 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings Filipo Daugunu (10 Tests) – Wests Bulldogs Hunter Paisami (27 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club Len Ikitau (29 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings Andrew Kellaway (29 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby Tom Wright (28 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

Substitutes

16. Josh Nasser (2 Tests) – Easts Tigers

17. James Slipper (136 Tests) – Bond Pirates

18. Zane Nonggorr (6 Tests) – Gold Coast Eagles

19. Jeremy Williams (3 Tests) – Wahroonga Tigers

20. Luke Reimer* – Lindfield Junior Rugby Club

21. Tate McDermott (31 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club

22. Tom Lynagh (1 Test) – University of Queensland

23. Dylan Pietsch (1 Test) – Leeton Phantoms

*denotes uncapped