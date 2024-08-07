Will Jordan returns, Rieko Ioane benched in All Blacks team to face Pumas

Returning All Blacks star Will Jordan has been named to come off the bench in the matchday 23 to face Argentina in Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapid try-scoring ace hasn’t played a professional game of rugby since the Rugby World Cup final and will be hoping this weekend’s tussle with Los Pumas goes a little differently to that result.

Beauden Barrett has been backed for the starting gig at fullback after three stellar performances to begin the 2024 international season.

On the wings, Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece have retained their starting roles after an impressive display from Caleb Clarke in California.

Anton Lienert-Brown has been promoted to start in the midfield alongside Jordie Barrett, with Rieko Ioane set to join Jordan in an electric bench unit.

TJ Perenara will start at halfback in front of his home crowd in what will no doubt be an emotional evening after the announcement of his decision to leave New Zealand at the end of 2024. Cortez Ratima will back him up off the bench.

Partnering Perenara in the halves will be Damian McKenzie, while at No. 8, World Rugby Player of the Year and stand-in captain Ardie Savea is set for another start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Savea in the loose-forward trio are Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papali’i, who will be backed up by rookie Wallace Sititi on the bench.

With Scott Barrett recovering from a surgical procedure on his finger, Tupou Vaa’i has been injected into the starting unit to partner Test rookie Sam Darry in the second row. Josh Lord has been named in the No. 19 jersey.

The familiar starting row of Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax and temporary vice-captain Codie Taylor return to square off with their formidable Argentinian counterparts, with Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua and Fletcher Newell rounding out the matchday 23.

All Blacks team to face Los Pumas

Ethan de Groot Codie Taylor Tyrel Lomax Tupou Vaa’i Sam Darry Ethan Blackadder Dalton Papali’i Ardie Savea TJ Perenara Damian McKenzie Mark Tele’a Jordie Barrett Anton Lienert-Brown Sevu Reece Beauden Barrett

Reserves

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Josh Lord

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Rieko Ioane

23. Will Jordan