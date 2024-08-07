Ex-All Black Jack Goodhue names his most difficult Top 14 opponent

Former All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue has revealed what struck him most outside rugby during his first few months in France. He also outlined the differences he feels exist between the Top 14 and Super Rugby, while he also named the opposition player who has most impressed him while playing for Castres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capped on 19 occasions by New Zealand but just five times in the Ian Foster era, the 29-year-old last year decided to quit the Crusaders in Canterbury for an overseas experience in Europe. He has now reflected on his maiden season in the Top 14 with Castres, who narrowly missed out on the end-of-season play-offs with their seventh-place finish.

Having debuted in January following recovery from an ankle operation, Goodhue is now preparing for a second season that will begin on September 7 at home to Racing 92, the team that pipped them in the play-off qualification race.

Paul Gustard on potential “signing of the season” Owen Farrell Coach Paul Gustard is full of praise for Racing 92 signing Owen Farrell Paul Gustard on potential “signing of the season” Owen Farrell Coach Paul Gustard is full of praise for Racing 92 signing Owen Farrell

Interviewed by rugbyrama.fr, the centre provided some excellent insight into his time so far in France, including what has caught his eye most away from rugby. “Food,” he told the French rugby website. “Every time I go to the supermarket, it’s a little spectacle.

“I have discovered desserts, creams and of course cheeses that I didn’t know. It’s quite funny but it’s nice to discover new ingredients. If I had to keep one thing, I would keep duck hearts. We don’t eat that in New Zealand, but it’s excellent!”

Castres Racing 92 All Stats and Data

Reverting to rugby, Goodhue weighed up the merits of the Top 14 against Super Rugby. “You have internationals everywhere in the Top 14. It’s something quite crazy when you look at the squads of all the teams.

“In terms of the game, it’s quite different here than in Super Rugby. Let’s say that the matches are a little less exciting in France, but I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. It’s simply two ways of playing. In the southern hemisphere, you have a little more action with 10, even 15 phases of play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodhue also named his most difficult Top 14 opponent. “It’s difficult to keep just one but I would say Nicolas Depoortere, the Bordeaux-Begles centre. He is a young guy full of talent who has good years ahead of him. He is quite physical, he defends well… I think he’ll go far.”