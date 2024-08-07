Ox Nche tackles allegation that law variation will depower scrums

Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nche has shared his thoughts on The Rugby Championship introducing several law variations from this weekend. The Sharks loosehead has been named to start for South Africa versus Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, a fixture that will see two laws tweaked regarding the scrum.

Firstly, a scrum must be set 30 seconds from when the mark for the scrum is made by the referee. If this doesn’t happen, a free kick shall be awarded at place of scrum against the team causing the delay.

Secondly, once play in the scrum begins, the scrum-half of the team not in possession must take up a position with both feet no further than the centre line of the tunnel; or permanently retires to a point on the offside line either at that team’s hindmost foot, or permanently retires at least five metres behind the hindmost foot. If he doesn’t the sanction will be a penalty.

“I don’t think the law variation making the scrum 30 seconds is depowering scrums but it demands a bit more from the front rowers, the entire forward pack actually,” said Nche at a media briefing on Wednesday ahead of his 32nd Test appearance.

“You have a lot of people talking about how the scrum is and I have said in previous interviews, people who don’t want scrums in the game should go and watch rugby league, there’s no scrums there.

“In this they have adapted well, making the scrum a little bit quicker, making sure that for you to come and deliver your trade to show the world what you are really good at as a tight forward, then you have to meet the fitness requirements, make sure you set quickly, make sure the game just keeps on flowing and you don’t have guys milking, slowing the ball down just because they are at a disadvantage or anything.

“It’s actually beneficial but it requires a bit more from the forwards. The teams that will adapt quickest to the variations are the ones that are going to do well really.”

Nche added the Springboks scrum set-up has usually been inside the new deadline that will be in use at Suncorp Stadium. “It shouldn’t be a problem. We looked at all our scrums even before these slight law changes and we always play way before 30 seconds so it shouldn’t be a problem for us.

“We just have to adapt. We did speak about it, and we made plans for it. We will just simply adapt. It shouldn’t be a problem for us.”