All Blacks still fighting to put Christchurch's Pumas loss behind them

On the 27th of August 2022, Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time on Kiwi soil, an historic day in rugby and one that the All Blacks are eager to move on from.

However, as the Pumas prepare for their first Test in New Zealand since their two 2022 Tests, the All Blacks can’t yet escape that painful piece of history.

Jordie Barrett was starting at fullback on that day and remembers it all too well. He mentioned the result to media when previewing this weekend’s contest on Tuesday at the NZCIS facility, but may have come to regret bringing it up.

“They got us on the nose a couple of years ago in Christchurch when they started well, kicked plenty of penalty goals and started their campaign well,” he said. “So we’re doing everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

When asked whether it was one of his toughest nights in the black jersey, Barrett offered a rye smile and a reluctant reflection, which made way for some classic rugby humility and sportsmanship.

“I certainly don’t like going back and looking at the toughest nights in my All Black career.

“But, it was a proud night for Argentina as a country and Los Pumas. They’re a good side and they’ll try and draw from things that they got right that night, and learnings, and I guess put it out in front of us on Saturday in Wellington.”

The All Blacks will also be taking learnings from the loss into Saturday’s contest, with one particular lesson being front of mind for Barrett.

“Discipline was the main thing. When you’ve got a goalkicker like Emiliano Boffelli, I’m not sure if he’s playing or not, or here, but the Argentinians, with Sanchez and Boffelli and whoever else kicks goals, they’re always sharpshooters.

“So, we have to be very clean in that area, take the decisions out of the referee’s hands and show great pictures there. It’s important we start well with discipline.”

The All Blacks are averaging seven penalties conceded per game across their opening three fixtures of 2024, an improvement on their 2023 statistics throughout the shortened Rugby Championship.

Barrett said the team’s discipline had been one of the big positives to come out of the Steinlager Series.

“It’s been really pleasing actually, it’s one of the things we’ve been most proud of. Particularly starting the year, often in past years, starting Test matches, guys come in, get opportunities, are overeager with plenty of emotion and can be a little bit messy around ruck time and offside, so it’s been great for us.

“I think we might have only had six (penalties) in the last Test and maybe less the Test before which is something we’re proud of and we need to keep growing and being better at.”

While Barrett is likely to be one of a handful of players to feature in Saturday’s match as well as the one two years ago, he was sure to highlight how much has changed in the period between the two, emphasising the changes to add context to this week’s preparation.

“It’s also irrelevant right now; it’s a completely different coaching group, quite a big turnover of players and a different Argentian side coached a little bit differently. So, it’s a clean slate of both sides.”