Jordie Barrett: All Blacks must 'evolve' to snap winless Wellington run

The All Blacks will be searching for what has become something of a rare win in the New Zealand capital when they host Argentina in round one of The Rugby Championship this weekend.

Wellington’s Sky Stadium hasn’t been all that kind to the All Blacks in recent seasons, with the most recent result being 2022’s historic defeat to Ireland that sealed a famous series win for Andy Farrell’s squad.

Before that, there was 2020’s draw with Australia, 2019’s draw with South Africa and then 2018’s loss to the soon-to-be world champions.

Los Pumas will be eager to lump more misery on what is already an uncharacteristic six-year winless run at a home venue, but Jordie Barett says New Zealand aren’t focused on that narrative.

“It would be nice to flip that around and put that to bed a little bit,” he told media on Tuesday. “But, we haven’t spoken about it.

“Around that, it’s just come to surface due to the quality of opposition we’ve had when we’ve played Wellington Tests, big Tests, and it’s no different to what we’re facing this week in Argentina.

“So, it’s important we start well. They got us on the nose a couple years ago in Christchurch when they started well, kicked plenty of penalty goals and started their campaign well, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

The evolving rivalry between the two nations wrote its most recent chapter in the Rugby World Cup semi-final, a resounding 44-6 win to New Zealand.

Since then, both teams have had a change of coach and some turnover of players, but the DNA remains. Barrett shared his view of Los Pumas’ DNA, stressing how dangerous the team can be.

“Skillful, very physical, good forward pack. They’ve got a pretty consistent squad that’s been together for a number of years now. They had one win and one loss in Argentina (against France) and they’re actually a team that travels pretty well too, as we’ve learned in the past.

“We’ll be well aware of how we need to start this game in particular.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 38 12 First try wins 60% Home team wins 20%

For the Kiwis, a three-game win streak to begin Scott Robertson’s tenure is also on the line, and after facing a contrast of styles in their opening two opponents, Barrett says the All Blacks are excited to test themselves against a new foe with a different identity.

“It’s interesting, we faced a team full of line speed in England and Fiji were a little bit different in that space,” Barrett told media at the NZCIS training base in Wellington on Tuesday.

“Argentina, we think, might present a different challenge to us. So, we’re having to evolve our game every time we come into camp and that’s been a challenge over the past few days but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”