Wallabies’ ‘fortress’ sells out before clash with world champion Springboks

Lukhan Salakia-Loto credited Wallabies fans for playing their part in making Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium such a “fortress” in years gone by. On Tuesday, the second rower said fans have been “so supportive and huge” and that’ll no doubt be a factor once again this weekend.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Wednesday morning that Saturday afternoon’s Test between the Wallabies and the Springboks has officially sold out. This match pits the hosts against the two-time defending men’s Rugby World Cup champions in a blockbuster.

The last time Suncorp Stadium sold out for a Wallabies Test was in 2013 when the men in gold clashed with the British & Irish Lions. This upcoming fixture is also on track to have the largest attendance for a Wallabies match against the Springboks since 2006 in Sydney.

As Rugby Australia explained, this announcement follows a trend of large rugby crowds around the world. More than 2.4 million people attended the Rugby World Cup last year, more than 500,000 watched sevens at the Olympics, and the Wallabies have had success in this area.

84,000 fans watched the Wallabies take on arch-rivals the All Blacks at the world-famous Melbourne Cricket Ground last year. That Bledisloe Cup Test had the largest crowd for a Test on Australian soil in 22 years.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

In the opening Test of the 2024 Rugby Championship, this weekend’s clash between the Wallabies and Springboks will break new ground. The Springboks have only ever won one Test at the venue with the crowd seemingly playing a big role in past results.

“This year we have seen Brisbane once again throw their support behind the Wallabies. I think the response to this match shows that Australians and Queenslanders are right behind this Wallabies squad,” Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said in a statement.

“We are still building under Joe (Schmidt), and we have started the season reasonably well against Wales and Georgia, however, the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions are a new and exciting challenge.

“Hopefully the beautiful Queensland weather on a Saturday afternoon should make for some entertaining daytime footy, and quite a spectacle for the fans in attendance.

“I must thank our government partners in Queensland, especially Tourism and Events Queensland and the Brisbane Economic Development Agency, for their support in bringing big rugby events to Brisbane.

“I am sure that a 50,000-strong gold army will play a huge role in lifting the Wallabies in Brisbane.”

The Wallabies will carry a sense of confidence into The Rugby Championship after beating Wales twice in Sydney and Melbourne, and then returning to Sydney for a 40-29 win over Georgia at Allianz Stadium.

Australia have the longest active winning streak out of any men’s tier-one nation. They beat Portugal in their final World Cup match last year which sees their streak sit at four wins, while South Africa were beaten by Ireland last month.

Suncorp Stadium will host the first of two Tests between these two proud rugby sides, before they go head-to-head for a second time at Perth’s Optus Stadium on August 17. The Wallabies will then travel to Argentina for two Tests before preparing for the Bledisloe Cup.

“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and sport is in our blood,” Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner added. “This sold-out showdown promises an exciting spectacle at Suncorp Stadium, attracting rugby fans from across Australia and the world to enjoy Brisbane’s incredible lifestyle and vibrant precincts.

“Brisbane is the best place to live, work and play and we encourage fans to make the most of all there is to see and do after the final siren.”