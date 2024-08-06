Wallabies ready to defend Brisbane ‘fortress’ against world champion Boks

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium has become a “fortress” for the Wallabies over the last decade, and the men in gold will look to continue their history of success at the venue when they take on the Springboks this weekend.

South Africa may be the two-time defending men’s Rugby World Cup winners but they’ve failed to win in the River City during their reign as champions. The Springboks haven’t beaten the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium since a 38-12 win in 2013.

Michael Cheika coached the Wallabies to victories in 2015, 2016 and 2018 before Dave Rennie did the same with a 30-17 triumph in 2021. Under Rennie, that was Australia’s second win over South Africa in as many weeks after beating them even days earlier on the Gold Coast.

But a lot has happened since that 13-point win three years ago. South Africa created history by becoming just the second nation to go back-to-back in the pursuit of men’s rugby’s ultimate prize, and many consider them strong favourites before Saturday’s blockbuster.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

The Wallabies may be three-from-three under new head coach Joe Schmidt but the challenge that awaits will no doubt be a tough one, but Lukhan Salakaia-Loto insists the team are ready as they prepare for a Rugby Championship showdown.

“You can’t look further then, I’m hearing rumours that it’s almost a sell-out at Suncorp (Stadium) so the fans are a big one, a big part of that. We’re going to use every single one of them to get behind us and rally us against the South Africans,” Salakaia-Loto told reporters on Tuesday.

“Number one, the fans are so supportive and huge, but two, we’ve had some close, tough wins at Suncorp in recent times. We use that and we draw upon that and the boys have had good success here, not only at Test level but at Super level.

“I think the boys are familiar with the ground. Good weather up here also plays a part.

“I guess we win games here, we grow in confidence and it becomes a fortress the more you win so hopefully we can keep that going.”

For Salakaia-Loto, the opportunity to potentially pull on Wallaby gold at Suncorp Stadium is an exciting one. The second rower signed with the Queensland Reds on Saturday, completing a return to Ballymore after a popular stint some years ago.

Salakaia-Loto, 27, first played for the Reds at 19 years of age before later becoming a mainstay in their lineup. The lock played 69 matches for the Brisbane-based club, which included a role in the club’s run to Super Rugby AU glory in 2021.

The Wallaby ended up leaving Australia after signing with Northampton Saints in England’s Premiership, and then heading back Down Under after penning a deal with the Melbourne Rebels. But the chance to return to Ballymore is one he didn’t want to pass up.

“I always had in the back of my mind that I would eventually come back here if I had the chance to,” Salakaia-Loto explained.

“It happened quite quick and probably not how I expected it but just grateful to be back and be back in Brissie.



“I don’t see why anyone would think that they wouldn’t develop,” he added. “You’re only as good as your competition and it’s healthy competition with those boys.

“I know them quite well. When they first came through the Reds and I’d already been there. TO go back there and continue my journey there, but also help pass on some things that I learned overseas and learn off them as well as they’ve also gained experience.

“We’re all there to make each other better. Competition can only be healthy.”