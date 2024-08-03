Wallaby Lukhan Salakaia-Loto finds familiar home at Reds

Another chip from the Rebels’ demise has fallen, with Wallaby forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto making the move back to Queensland.

The Sydneysider made a name for himself in Queensland’s rugby pathway and flourished with the Reds, making his Wallabies debut against the Springboks in 2017, just a year after his Super Rugby debut at the age of 19.

Having suited up for the Northampton Saints and Rebels since departing the club in 2022, the now 27-year-old returns with experience to share and an ever-present appreciation for the region.

“To be back here in Brisbane and at Ballymore is unreal, especially with the way the Reds played this season,” Salakaia-Loto said.

“Having such strong connections to this place, I’m just grateful I could talk things through in a positive way with Les, Sam, the coaching staff, ‘Wrongaz’ (Liam Wright) and Tate (McDermott).

“Hopefully, I can be a part of the Reds taking the next step next year. I know how hard the boys work here so it’s up to us to make it happen.”

he reflected on the lessons of the past two seasons away from the Reds and what he would bring back to the club in 2025.

“The season at Northampton was massive for me in terms of developing my game and my growth as a person off the field as well,” he said.

“I was a sponge learning more about playing lock and flanker off experienced forwards like Courtney Lawes.

“You mature and see the game better. Hopefully, I can pass on some of those learnings because when I was a young fella at the Reds in 2016 I was probably only thinking about what to eat next.

“Life is definitely different and better with a partner and two kids. I’ve heard from the Reds boys that Les is big on family and I’m excited to be part of it all in Brissy.”