Former All Black halfback has a 'bold statement' for Noah Hotham

New Zealand’s halfback stocks are in a very healthy place as Scott Robertson ignites a new era of All Blacks rugby.

The team has burned through four No. 9 options already in three contests to begin their international season, and a fifth has been in camp training alongside the squad.

TJ Perenara kicked off the Steinlager Series as the top option and started game one against England, unfortunately sustaining an injury just before halftime.

Next was Finlay Christie, who played out the second half of that Test and started game two before also succumbing to an injury.

Cortez Ratima then stepped up to the plate, earning his All Blacks debut and impressing under the bright lights before he too was helped from the field.

Noah Hotham, a fresh call-up amid the injury woes, was then thrust into the Test arena and once more looked right at home.

With the addition of Cam Roigard waiting in the wings, months away from a return to the field after a Patella injury, this World Cup cycle is shaping up to be a very competitive one at halfback for New Zealand.

The most recent debutant, Hotham, at the age of just 21, caught the eye of former All Blacks halfback Ant Strachan, who had a glowing analysis of the youngster’s performance in San Diego.

“Well first and foremost he’s electrifying,” Strachan told fellow former All Black Stephen Donald on SENZ’ Run Home.

“He’ll always challenge those inside defenders. Ratima’s similar, as is the likes of (Folau) Fakatava who’s been in there before.

“In the international game now you’ve got to keep the inside defenders honest and he certainly does that because he can explode from the base of the ruck. He scans really, really well, sees the space and goes there.

“But his core skillset is excellent; passing off both hands, his kicking game is effective too. But also he seems to be growing in terms of his voice, and young players going into the international platform are often quiet but you can see him bossing his forwards around and he needs to be doing that.

“In terms of his overall skillset, he’s certainly shaping up nicely.

“Year one in the All Blacks is always easier, to be honest. Year two will be the real test. At the moment he’s playing really well.”

With three Tests and three wins under the belt for New Zealand to begin 2024, things are certainly looking positive for the Robertson reign. However, one mustn’t look far to find potential tripping hazards.

Los Pumas are next on the ticket, with a trip to South Africa to face the World Champions soon after.

That later opponent presents one of, if not the greatest challenges in the sport. An arena that will truly test the mettle of the young halfbacks.

“Well, that’s the litmus test, isn’t it?” Strachan said of the South Africa Tests. “With all due respect to England and Fiji, and with Argentina on the doorstep, they haven’t really been tested physically up front.

“When the platform’s not good for a nine, that’s the real test.

“Both Hotham and Ratima are physically big, they’re not small halfbacks, they punch well above their weight. They can probably handle ruck pressure.

“But with young players, it’s probably the mental aspect that will affect them the most. If they throw a couple of rough ones early – and they’ve both got a good skillset as we’ve said – that can tip them up a little bit.

“But Razor’s definitely got these two people in for the future, with Roigard, I’m assuming, in as the third.

“That’s a really nice contrast of a trio. Noah Hoathm potentially has the ability to come across the top of all of them. That’s a bold statement! But, he’s a very smart rugby player too. I like the decisions he makes at the base of that scrum.”