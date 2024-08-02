All Black TJ Perenara to leave New Zealand after announcing Japan move

Rugby World Cup winner TJ Perenara will leave the Hurricanes, All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby at the end of 2024 after committing to a multi-year deal to play in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported by The New Zealand Herald’s Liam Napier earlier this week that the All Blacks halfback was set for a move to Japan, and that news was made official on Friday afternoon.

Perenara, 32, will leave New Zealand’s shores at the end of the year after signing a three-year deal in Japan Rugby League One. This is the All Black’s second stint in Japan after playing a season with NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in 2021.

The 81-Test All Black will leave behind an incredible legacy in New Zealand, both as a player and a man. Perenara won a World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015 before helping the Hurricanes claim their maiden Super Rugby title with a win over the Lions the following year.

But one of Perenara’s crowning achievements as an individual was fighting his way back from a 450+ day stint on the sidelines with an Achilles injury to return for the Hurricanes and All Blacks this season.

The No. 9 started the 2024 season as a backup behind All Black Cam Roigard, but after he was injured, Perenara had to step up. ‘TJ’ went on to become Super Rugby’s all-time top try-scorer and was rewarded for a fine form with a return to the national setup.

But this will be Perenara’s final season in black.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity in the black jersey and as long as I can I’ll keep competing and contributing to the All Blacks,” the halfback said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an exciting time to be involved with a new coaching group and the motivation to represent New Zealand is as strong now as it was when I made my debut more than a decade ago.”



Perenara debuted for the All Blacks at Auckland’s Eden in 2014 at just 22 years of age. 10 years later, the Test veteran is still among the nation’s best players after being named in the All Blacks’ squad for The Rugby Championship.

But this decision to sign with Japan will bring that international career to a close, and it will also see the Kiwi leave behind the Hurricanes and Wellington Lions. Perenara played 163 matches during a legendary career with the Canes out of the capital.

“TJ’s service to the game in New Zealand has been immense, from his time in club rugby through to the NPC and into Super Rugby and the All Blacks, he’s given everything regardless of the jersey,” New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to seeing him continue with the All Blacks through 2024 and he will certainly leave with our thanks and best wishes to him and his family in Japan.”

This news comes as another tough blow for the Hurricanes as they prepare for a future without both Ardie Save and Perenara. Savea signed a bombshell multi-year deal to play for Moana Pasifika from next year.

Clark Laidlaw’s team will well and truly be ushering in the start of a new chapter in the history of the club when they take the field in 2025, hoping to build on their semi-final finish this year on the back of an impressive regular season campaign.

“I’m not sure there’s enough we could say about TJ,” Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw said. “An amazing rugby player, an amazing man, that is a true legend of the Hurricanes club.

“I remember way back, watching him play for the Hurricanes schools when he was 17. It’s incredible to see where he is now, having won a championship with the club, the top try-scorer and the most-capped Hurricane in history.

“For us, he’s set the standard on and off the field around preparation and how competitive you need to be to win. He’s been a major driving force of this team.

“We’ll miss him, but we genuinely wish, Greer and the family all the best in Japan.”

Hurricanes CEO, Avan Lee, added: “We’re really going to miss TJ. He’s been such a key part of our team and has given so much to the Hurricanes over his 12 years with us.

“We want to thank TJ for everything he’s done for the team and for our fans. We wish him and his family all the best as they start their new adventure in Japan.”