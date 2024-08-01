‘One of Australia’s best’: NSW Waratahs sign Wallaby Taniela Tupou

The NSW Waratahs have continued their off-season signing spree by adding yet another Wallaby to their squad for 2025. Former Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels prop Taniela Tupou will wear sky blue in Super Rugby Pacific next season.

Tupou, 28, is the latest Test-level player to sign with the Sydney-based club. The world-class prop joins fellow Australian internationals Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster and Rob Leota by signing with the Waratahs.

For a player of Tupou’s class and reputation, there’s almost no reputation needed. The man is known globally as ‘The Tongan Thor’ after having his rugby highlights go viral online while he was in high school, and then he made a near-seamless transition to the pros.

Since making the move across the ditch and signing with the Reds, Tupou has played more than 100 Super Rugby matches across stints out of Ballymore and with the Rebels in Melbourne. Tupou has also represented the Wallabies in more than 50 Test matches.

Tupou is renowned around the rugby world as a strong scrummager who also boasts a damaging running game. What the prop can bring to the Tahs along with front rowers Angus Bell and David Porecki is no doubt incredibly exciting for the club.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Taniela will be joining our club in 2025,” Waratahs Director of Performance, Simon Raiwalui, said in a statement.

“Taniela is one of Australia’s best rugby players and any club in the world would be happy to have his services.

“His signing is a portrayal of the positive direction that the Waratahs are heading in, and I have no doubt that our members and fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing Taniela running out in sky blue next season.”

Tupou also joins Sydney Roosters flyer Joseph Sua’ali’i in signing with the Waratahs. Along with the likes of Kellaway, Lancaster, Leota and new coach Dan McKellar, it seems to be an extremely exciting time at Tahs HQ out in Daceyville.



The Tahs showed moments of promise during this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season by recording two wins over then-defending champions the Crusaders, but those triumphs couldn’t save their season as they fell to a last-placed finish.

It must be said the Waratahs had a bit of an injury crisis in the front row, but with Angus Bell returning in time for the Wallabies’ two Tests against the Springboks this month, and Tupou inking a deal with the Tahs, it seems it’ll be a very different story for the NSW club in 2025.

“The Waratahs are a big brand in Australian rugby and have a proud history,” Tupou mentioned.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the club next season. Waratahs fans are very passionate and I’m happy that they’ll be cheering for me in 2025.

“I’ve played with Belly, Jake (Gordon), Langi (Gleeson) and Porecki for Australia and I’m excited to join forces with them for the Waratahs.

“With Andrew Kellaway and Joseph Sua’ali’i also joining the club, I’m confident we’ll be in for a big year.”