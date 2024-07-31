Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
Tomorrow
11:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:15
Sunday
09:00
Sevens

History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

By Finn Morton
U.S. Olympian Ilona Maher poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Ilona Maher was overcome with emotion on Tuesday as she was presented with an Olympic bronze medal. The USA had just stunned Australia 14-12 with a last-gasp try to win the nation’s first-ever medal for rugby sevens at an Olympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tears of joy streamed down Maher’s face in a moment that has been immortalised on social media. Maher is the queen of rugby on Instagram and TikTok, and that popularity has drawn new fans to the sport.

This writer has seen several videos of Americans, who claim to know nothing about rugby, that’ve been left crying themselves just because of the funny and inspirational person that Maher is, combined with what the American managed to achieve at the Games.

Video Spacer

World Rugby Guide to Rugby Sevens

Olympic Rugby Sevens kicks off in Paris on Wednesday. Here’s your full explanation of how it’ll work!

Video Spacer

World Rugby Guide to Rugby Sevens

Olympic Rugby Sevens kicks off in Paris on Wednesday. Here’s your full explanation of how it’ll work!

There are also a fair number of videos of fans filming Maher on their TVs while playing Chappel Roan’s song ‘Femininomenon’ over it – a title that combines both the words feminine and phenomenon.

New fans might not understand all of the rules yet but they know who Ilona Maher is.

That makes this bronze not just a win for Maher, her teammates or even the USA.

This is a win for rugby.

Three years ago at Tokyo Stadium, the USA were knocked out of medal contention after losing 21-12 to Great Britain in the quarter-finals. Maher would later say in a TEDx Talk that “my dream was dashed in one 14-minute game at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.”

Team USA had topped their pool at those Games after a nail-biting win over competition heavyweights Australia, but they couldn’t maintain that level of excellence when it counted. Maher has since spoken multiple times about how much that loss hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like every Olympian, we wanted gold or nothing else, but the reality is only around 11 per cent of Olympians actually win a medal. Those 11 per cent are praised in the papers, blasted on our TVs with tears of joy and labelled national heroes,” Maher said in that TEDx Talk.

Well, that’s exactly what Ilona Maher came on July 30, 2024: a ‘hero’ for many.

@theglobaladventurist CRYING the women’s Olympic Rugby was incredible to watch! Congratulations to everyone who played their heart out on the pitch. The fan base is growing and I am personally so inspirted by these athletes! @Ilona Maher you should be so proud of yourself. We were crying too! @Rugby Canada SO IMPRESSIVE GIRLS @USA Rugby FIRST MEDAL EVER @Black Ferns WE LOVE YOU #womensrugby #olympics #usarugby #canadarugby #blackfernsrugby #rugby7s #ilonamaher #rugbywomen #olympicmedalist #canadarugby7s #blackferns7s #newzealandrugby #olympicathletes #womenssports ? John Williams: Olympic Fanfare – Cincinnati Pops Orchestra & Erich Kunzel

Maher isn’t just a trailblazer for American and women’s rugby on the field. The talented athlete is also a much-loved social media star who releases candid and funny videos which really began at the Tokyo Games.

Many rugby fans and social media users were first introduced to Maher’s charm and message of body positivity at the Olympics. As the American later told the Guardian, she took fans behind the scenes of the Games to encourage people to “tune in to our sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say that worked.

Those videos at the Olympics were the start of something special.

Maher became the face of American rugby on social media and that support has since grown to record-breaking heights.

In the lead-up to the women’s sevens in Paris, Maher eclipsed the likes of two-time men’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and France’s Antoine Dupont as the most followed rugby player on Instagram.

The 27-year-old has reached 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million on TikTok. If the trend of the last week is anything to go by, those numbers will continue to rise to even greater levels in the wake of the USA’s bronze medal triumph.

“Ilona is without a doubt a superstar of these games. Full stop,” World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin told AFP.

“She is rugby’s most followed athlete, has a following that’s greater than most, if not all of the household names in Paris, and attracted an extra 300,000 Instagram and 100,000 TikTok followers overnight.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher)

Maher has released TikToks with Snoop Dogg and former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce – the brother of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce – over the last week before taking the field and helping the USA claim bronze.

Fans have been along for the ride this week on the USA’s emotional rollercoaster to that thrilling win over Australia. It’s a journey that has left a lot of Americans wanting more from Maher and rugby sevens moving forward.

With Maher leading the way, the USA started things off with wins over Japan and Brazil before falling to in-form hosts France. But they had still done enough to move on to the quarter-finals where they played Great Britain.

After winning that knockout clash 17-7, it wouldn’t get any easier.

Reigning Olympic gold medallists New Zealand were waiting.

It was a fair scrap for a while with the underdogs putting up a fight against their more-fancied Kiwi opponents, but eventually the New Zealanders ran away with it to book their place in the decider.

But the USA’s Olympic dream wasn’t over.

The USA would have one more chance to win an Olympic medal in sevens, but with Canada stunning Australia in the other semi-final, they’d have to do it the hard way against the SVNS Series champions.

Australia scored first through try-scoring phenomenon Maddison Levi but the USA struck back just before half-time through Alev Kelter. Levi completed a double later in the match to seemingly steal it with two minutes to play – but the Americans had one last miracle left in them.

Maher drew in a few defenders after carrying the ball into contact well inside her own 22. But in the very next phase, Alex Sedrick did something so special that it’ll be replayed by American rugby fans forever.

Sedrick was swarmed by a few Australian defenders before somehow bumping them all off. The eventual try scorer ended up running to the house to level the scores, with the conversion securing the medal for Team USA.

That victory captured the attention of a sporting-mad nation.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter turned NFL pundit Pat McAfee watched Sedrick’s try and, quite hilariously, commentated over the history-making score.

“Clock ticking, Australia celebrating. ‘We just beat the dumb Americans. We’re going home with a bronze.’ Nuh-uh, nuh-uh,” McAfee exclaimed on the Pat McAfee show.

“All you need is to break one and she is gone. Touchdown America.

“And then we kick the field goal to win this. Oh no, heartbreak Australia. We did it. We won third place.”

That capped off an incredible week of Ilona Maher.

After becoming the most followed rugby player on Instagram, and leading the USA to an Olympic medal three years on from the heartbreak of Tokyo, this was Maher’s moment.

Related

From triumph to tears: The cruel & unforgiving nature of rugby sevens

Rugby sevens can be so damn cruel.

Read Now

With a microphone in her hand and a packed-house Stade de France around her, the 27-year-old shared a message that all of her TikToks, Instagram videos, and even that TEDx Talk point towards: being herself while growing the game.

“I hope it means 66,000 fans in all stadiums, not just this one but everywhere we go,” Maher said after the win over Australia.

“I hope this means more money and funding for us because we deserve it.

“I hope this means more girls in the US trying out rugby and seeing what it can do for them.”

Maher was already able to introduce new fans to rugby before winning that bronze medal, but the lipstick-wearing American’s popularity is now soaring higher and higher.

One TikTok of Maher proudly showing off her bronze medal at the Olympics’ Champions Park has almost 180,000 likes in less than seven hours.

More and more people, especially in America, and learning about rugby every day thanks to Ilona Maher’s individual success on social media. That makes this bronze medal not only a win for the USA but a triumph for rugby as well.

Recommended

'Better than the OBJ catch': Ireland women go viral after crazy manoeuvre labelled 'insane'

‘Ready to give back’: Retiring sevens star Sharni Smale hints at 15s switch

Ex-Wallaby wonders if Australia viewed Olympic semi as ‘a stepping stone’

Australia miss out on sevens Olympics medal after two heartbreaking losses

Discover your Sevens style - what type of player are you? Take our quiz to uncover your unique style and find out which Rugby Sevens stars match you best!

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Injured Black Ferns Sevens star Shiray Kaka reveals ‘Olympic dream is over’

2

Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

3

Why Levi sisters turned down ‘daily’ interest from rival codes

4

The names you need to know: 7 players to watch in women's SVNS 2023/24

5

Black Ferns Sevens’ ‘smiling assassin’ Stacey Waaka signs with NRLW side

6

Scotland call up Fraser Brown as coach exits

7

Superstar Levi sisters re-sign as Australia women's sevens squad named

8

Black Ferns Sevens star Jorja Miller signs historic long-term deal with NZR

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

1 Comment
d
dk 5 hours ago

What a legend. Incredible player. And champion of rugby for all, but especially women. Utmost respect.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

Some gifted players had less than the 592 minutes of action in the 2023-24 season that a certain Antoine Dupont had in 2015-16

FEATURE

How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

The French captain's exploits over the past 12 months have led many commentators to state that he is the greatest of all-time at 27

FEATURE

The ‘Connacht colossus’ and the best Irish prospects for big-time shots

England U20s may have won the ultimate prize but Ireland's young conveyor belt of talent shows no sign of grinding to a halt

Comments on RugbyPass

f
fl 4 minutes ago
Why November's game against Fiji is huge for Gregor Townsend

“Given Townsend’s seemingly unshakable popularity with the bosses at the SRU, Townsend could get into three figures before his current contract expires in April 2026.” an odd sentence, given it seems to imply that his popularity will lead to the SRU organising more fixtures for him than they otherwise might, but not as odd as the fact that his contract expires in April 2026. Why on earth would the SRU not have extended it until after 2027??

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 minutes ago
England centre Henry Slade's preseason curtailed by surgery

Hope he’s not out for long - England really struggling for depth at centre!

1 Go to comments
f
fl 9 minutes ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“Team owners and directors understand that not every player has equal value. A report last year showed that English Premiership fly-halves earn on average £97,000 a year more than scrum-halves. A fifth of the league’s back rows earn more than £250,000 a year while only nine percent of hookers take home as much.” I would love to see the raw data these stats are derived from, because I pretty much just don’t believe them. Each team will have 4 or 5 specialist scrum halves and 4 or 5 specialist hookers, who will all get some gametime. But if a teams 1st and 2nd choice flyhalf are injured they’ll just pick a full-back or centre out of position. The same is even more true of back rows, given that positions 4-8 are all to some extent interchangeable. In other words - I think there will just be more hookers and scrum halves, so its not surprising that some of them will be on pretty low wages!

2 Go to comments
f
fl 16 minutes ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“they’d be gambling their line-out on the pay-off of more gains at the breakdown and collision point” pay-off relative to what? The alternative to Fourie would have been Dweba, who was even worse at the lineout when given test opportunities.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 1 hours ago
The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

It’s nice to see a couple of Quins in that list, but if they are any example then I need to take the rest of the article with a pinch of salt. James Chisholm was a JRWC winning captain and World Junior Player of the year, but sadly his physical style of play has taken a toll and these days it seems that he spends more time rehabbing injuries than playing. When he is fit, he is still good enough that he would be a good shout… but he’s not fit often enough for long enough. Jarrod Evans should see more game time this year, and could well be an option for Quins at 12 (where I believe he played fairly regularly before joining us), and Andre Esterhuizen’s departure will have opened up that opportunity. But Will Evans is still very much at the Stoop - it was Will Collier who left - and since W Evans is a flanker and W Collier a prop, neither has much bearing on whether J Evans will play. Arthur Clarke, on the other hand, really does look like one to watch. We borrowed him for a few weeks last season and I would happily have seen him stay.

2 Go to comments
d
dk 3 hours ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Based on form they should have released JB and Reiko to learn how to pass and, in the case of JB, tackle as well. Our worst midfield in 50 years.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Jake White's All Blacks-like prediction about Bulls' David Kriel

Delighted to hear that Jake has moved on from his ref rant in the post final press conference! For what it’s worth, I reckon the Bulls will once again be quite a force this season, and probably for a few more to come.

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 4 hours ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

I believe it is hard to crown a player the best of all time when so much depends on the teams he has played with and against. It is impossible to hold a teamloss like the WC against a player as evidence he is not the greatest OAT. In an individual sport like athletics, tennis (singles) and swimming, there is far more empirical evidence on which to base such conclusions. In a team sport it is impossible to say how great anyone would have been if they had played for another team. Herb Elliott, Bob Beamon, Usain Bolt would all qualify as the greatest ever in their disciplines. in a very subjective approach my vote for the five best rugby players would go to Colin Meads, Serge Blanco, Gareth Edwards John Eales and Danie Craven. I would add Danie Gerber but then I would have to leave out Doc Craven to be fair.

44 Go to comments
d
dk 5 hours ago
History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

What a legend. Incredible player. And champion of rugby for all, but especially women. Utmost respect.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 6 hours ago
All Blacks great Aaron Smith wades into Antoine Dupont GOAT debate

No one in the modern era comes close to DuPont in terms of the influence he has on a game. People who disagree have one thing in common - they have probably have not watched him play that much. There are many many people from NZ with very strong opinions about rugby, who because of the time difference, probably don’t watch any 6 nations other than some highlights, probably only watch the ABs NH games, and definitely don’t watch any Top14 or Heineken Cup. If you are commenting on how good or not DuPont is ask yourself how many of his games you have actually watched? He has played over 180 games for Castres and Toulouse, and over 50 for France - how many of those games have you ACTUALLY watched? He can pass like Aaron Smith, has the vision of Carter, can pull off one off moments of magic like prime Beauden or Mo’unga, he is as good as any flanker in the world over the ball, and his ball carrying is in another league to any other 9 that has ever played - as evidenced in his almost impossibly good transition to 7s. Even in that version of the sport where freakish athleticism is table stakes, he still stands out as one of the best. Other than being from NZ, what more would he have to do to be considered the GOAT?

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 6 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

The Gainline Analytic guy on Aotearoa Rugby Pod talked about this. To have all new management is a huge upheaval. They couldn’t change the entire plan and players overnight as well; it would have been chaos. There has to be as much cohesion as possible as the. We way and new players are brought in. So thanks for that Finlay, you helped out for a couple of games to settle Cortez and Noah. TJ has seen the writing too. I think they’ve been very smart about it all.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 7 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Mains is honest enough to recognise that Robertson’s on-field results are exceptional, and that’s the only thing that really matters when you want to continue the same trend for the All Blacks. There’s no guarantee that Robertson will succeed at international level but the evidence shows that he’s the most likely to do so. Conversely, the elitist stooges in the NZR boardroom chose to pander to Foster’s netpoistic behavioural traits rather than reward real world competency. They’re probably to wrapped up in their own self-importance to acknowledge their error.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 7 hours ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

This French team have hardly set the world alight, a WC quarter-final exit and one six-nations win in recent years. Which begs the question, how does a team with the supposed GOAT and a bevy of world-class players fail to make a significant mark? Ireland and the Boks have shone more brightly in recent years without GOAT claims. Do they have a significant world-class player advantage over France, enough to make up for a GOAT? If so, why were the French favourites for the last World Cup with many of their players being lauded as world-class. It seems to me that the French players are generally over-rated given their on-field results. Does this include Dupont? Probably and I think the onus is on him to prove otherwise.

44 Go to comments
M
MattJH 8 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Legend, hope nothing but awesome times awaits him. All Blacks are transitioning from foster-razor eras, TJ has no doubt seen the future talent and grabbed top dollar while he can.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 9 hours ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

That’ll get a few punters through the gates. Actually keen to see if NPC gets more interest from the fans this year. The quality of SR was excellent, a lot of the negativity around the game (except for bidwell/rattue/Reason/other people who hate rugby but write about it for some reason) has gone with Foster, and the All Blacks are 3-0. Looking forward to seeing the mighty Bay Of Plenty wipe the floor with all who (rightly) tremble before them.

4 Go to comments
A
AM 11 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Thank you TJ for entertaining us on the field for Norths, Wellington, the Hurricanes and The All Blacks! May the good Lord Bless you and your anau on your future endeavours. Nga mihi Meitaki ra!

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 12 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Goodo. Just seeing the future for the ABs which is Roigard,Ratima and Hotham. Avoids the hurt of being dropped.

6 Go to comments
G
GM 13 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Might be a wee bit premature with the praise. Some good moves, like Love and Hotham and Lord, but also some retrograde ones , like TJ (over Christie, whose box kicks were much more accurate once he settled in against the Poms) and Cane and Havili (who might also be gone by the end of the season). Some confusion also - Narawa was dropped without much chance to shine, (for which he should blame Jordie) and instead we now have 4 fullbacks in the squad - BB, Jordan, Love and Perofeta - not to mention the likes of Jordie and Havili who can also play there! I reckon it’ll only really become Razor’s Gang when we get to the northern tour at the end of the year.

9 Go to comments
d
dk 14 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

All the best to TJ. I hope he earns a truckload. He’ll leave with our halfback stocks looking very healthy.

6 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 15 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Bringing back Havilli only faux pas so far

9 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Why England should take Joe Marler’s advice and build for the future in the front row Why England should take Joe Marler’s advice and build for the future in the front row
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.