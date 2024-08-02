12 referees from seven countries named for 2024 Rugby Championship

Andrea Piardi will become the first Italian to referee in The Rugby Championship when he takes charge of the August 17 round two match between New Zealand and Argentina in Auckland. The official from Italy is one of 12 referees from seven countries appointed for a tournament which will kick-off on August 10 with England’s Luke Pearce in charge of the Australia versus South Africa opener in Brisbane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Brousset of France (Argentina vs Australia in Santa Fe on September 7) and England’s Christophe Ridley (Argentina vs South Africa in Santiago del Estero on September 21) are the other Rugby Championship referee debutants. Meanwhile, four assistant referees, including Scotland’s Hollie Davidson, will also make their Championship debuts along with four TMOs.

A statement read: “As the road continues to an expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027 with a reimagined men’s international calendar, World Rugby has reimagined its match officials’ strategy to ensure that the people, pathways and processes are in place to increase the global reach and depth of international-quality match officials. The July Test window saw that strategy in action, and The Rugby Championship is the next step in that journey with 11 debutants.

Whistleblowers trailer Whistleblowers trailer

“A total of 12 referees representing seven nations will take charge of the 12 matches across four countries that comprise The Rugby Championship. There are 337 Tests of experience across the referee team with three Rugby Championship debutants in Pierre Brousset (France), Andrea Piardi (Italy) and Christophe Ridley (England).

“Four assistant referees and four television match officials will make their Rugby Championship debuts with Hollie Davidson (Scotland) to become the first woman to hold the role in the competition. Luke Pearce (England) will take charge of the opening match between Australia and South Africa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10, with Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) to referee the last between South Africa and Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on September 28.”

'We are not saying we are not open to criticism but the nature in which the criticism had developed has become increasingly threatening, and we want that to stop' @RugbyTimes ??? talks to Hollie Davidson #sixnations #rugbyeurope #rugby https://t.co/Ojcolcgwgp — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 1, 2024

Brett Robinson, the men’s Emirates World Rugby high performance match officials selectors chairman, said: “The new strategic plan that we have in place is designed to ensure that we promote and support greater depth in our team, and this selection is the embodiment of that plan in action.

“There are 11 debutants within the selection, which is exciting. For them and us, this is a continuation of a journey where the goal lies beyond Rugby World Cup 2027. For others, this is about arriving in Australia in peak form. For all, we are here to help them achieve their goals, and that is very exciting. Congratulations to all selected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Jutge, the World Rugby high performance 15s match official manager, added: “This is the next step on our journey. In this new, four-year cycle we have the opportunity to expand our group of match officials, as demonstrated in July. This is with the long-term goal of arriving at Rugby World Cup 2027 and beyond to 2031 with a deeper talent pool.

“For The Rugby Championship, we have mirrored the Six Nations in terms of selection. Some will be experiencing the Six Nations and The Rugby Championship for the first time, and that is important to our overall goals. Within a new structure that features match officials, head coaches and a talent identification manager alongside the selectors, we have the structure and expertise to help these men and women be the best they can be.

“Our on-field approach has been shaped by teams and match officials in tandem, meaning that there is a good understanding of the ‘critical few’ focus areas. As we drive forward and enable the newer members of the team to gain experience, all should remember that we are implementing a longer-term strategy within a reshaped international calendar from 2026.”

Click here to view the full list of the 2024 Rugby Championship match officials appointments