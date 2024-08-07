Scott Robertson explains the decision to bench star centre Rieko Ioane

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson explained the decision to bench centre Rieko Ioane for the opening Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina was for “the best team for this Test”.

Chiefs midfielder and veteran All Black Anton Lienert-Brown has been named in the No 13 jersey for his 75th career Test after coming off the bench in the first three Tests of the year.

After starting both home Tests against England, Ioane was rested for the trip to San Diego to play Fiji where debutant Billy Proctor had a stand out performance.

Robertson said that there are “two or three” guys that the All Blacks can pick and stated that it’s a “performance based sport”.

“This is for the best team for this test match against Argentina, we had a conversation with Rieko, and it’s a competitive position,” Robertson explained to media.

“You know, we’ve got two or three guys now that we can pick. You know it’s a performance based sport.

“And, you know, everyone’s got areas to work on and we have gone with Anton.”

When asked whether this was decision was made on Ioane’s form, Robertson said, “It’s a decision for the best this week.”

While Ioane had some great plays on defence against England, he wasn’t able to provide his explosive best on attack under pressure from England’s defence.

“Oh very [impressed], because that’s why we picked him,” Robertson said.

“He’s been in great form all year, on both sides of the ball, and he’s a really good voice and good leader in our group so we’re pleased for Anton.”

Theorising on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown, ex-All Black Jeff Wilson said the way the Blues played winning the Super Rugby Pacific championship hindered the centre’s ability to get into top form.

The forward-orientated game plan meant the ball didn’t reach the wider channels often for Ioane to get his hands on the ball and make plays.

“He went a whole season without passing the ball with the Blues, because that’s not the way the Blues played,” Wilson said.

“They were direct, they were physical, the fact he wasn’t using the soft skills, the fact they were playing in a lot of games, once again, at night, there’s a couple of afternoon games, but they were blunt force trauma through the middle, and that’s what he did really well.

“He was really strong defensively. We should never underestimate the use of his speed and how he can save the day defensively quite often.

“But in terms of those passing skills, he didn’t do a lot of it through Super Rugby, and I think it’s taking him a bit of a bit of time to get back, maybe back into the habit.