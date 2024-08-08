Joe Schmidt explains surprise omission of Wallaby Marika Koroibete

Coach Joe Schmidt has explained the absence of Marika Koroibete from the Wallabies’ team to take on the Springboks by revealing the dual-international “wasn’t quite ready” after only recently joining the new-look group in camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koroibete, 32, hasn’t played for Australia since the win over Portugal during the pool stage of last year’s Rugby World Cup. The Panasonic Wild Knights winger was overlooked for the July series with the coaching group only selecting Australia-based players.

But with the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions South Africa coming Down Under to start The Rugby Championship, Schmidt and the other coaches pulled the trigger by calling Koroibete into the squad along with Paris Olympian Corey Toole.

There’s no denying that both Koroibete and Toole could do a job in a Wallabies jersey but both men will have to wait at least a week to showcase their skill. Filipo Daugunu, Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright will form a familiar outside backs trio on Saturday afternoon.

With one-Test speedster Dylan Pietsch also named to come off the pine, there was no room in the matchday 23 for Koroibete, Toole or NSW Waratahs whiz Max Jorgensen. That may have come as a surprise to some but Schmidt believes it’s the right call.

“Marika wasn’t quite ready. This week was about orientating him and getting him back up to speed. I think Marika will be available beyond this week but this week was a little bit too soon,” Schmidt told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

“Marika and I had a chat at the start of the week. It’s a little bit the same with Corey Toole, Max Jorgensen, those guys who are fresh in this week – it’s a whole new language to learn. Just to get comfortable in the systems, it’s just to give them enough time really.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Marika has) fit in really well. He’s a character, Marika, around about the place in a really positive sense. He has a real sense of the game that allows him to get involved in the right moments. He works hard across the field.

“I’ve always thought coaching against him that he’s an absolute handful. He’s a guy that we have a lot of respect for.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

It’s the same story for another key member of the Wallabies’ squad as Angus Bell continues to near a return from a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Bell hasn’t played since the seventh round in Super Rugby Pacific due to a toe injury.

But Schmidt didn’t want to rush Bell’s return. That is a big blow for the Wallabies who are also missing Taniela Tupou because of personal reasons. Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper and Zane Nonggorr are the four props who have been picked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Angus felt that as well. He’s another guy who’s in a really good position to offer more,” Schmidt said.

“I had a chat to Angus just after training today. I thought he trained really well. His confidence in his fitness and his readiness is increasing so it’d be great to be able to get him back into the picture as well.

“One of the dangers, I think, is being so anxious to get someone back involved, you put them in when they’re not quite ready, and no one really wins on the back of that.

“The guy who’s had the position so far and is working hard, he’s still trying to earn his place and then the guy who’s coming, if he’s not quite ready and not quite at the peak of his confidence then you probably lose out either way.”