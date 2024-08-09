Select Edition

International

‘There’s no better challenge’: Alaalatoa excited to see Kailea take on Boks

By Finn Morton
Isaac Kailea poses during an Australia Wallabies Portrait Session on June 26, 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ARU)

Australia captain Allan Alaalatoa is looking forward to seeing three-Test loosehead prop Isaac Kailea challenge himself against a world-class Springboks forward pack on Saturday afternoon.

Kailea has been sensational for Australia since debuting at Test level in last month’s win over Wales at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. The front rower came off the bench the following weekend in Melbourne before getting a maiden start against Georgia.

The 24-year-old crossed for his first international try during a noticeably-impressive 60-minute shift against the Georgians. Those performances have clearly impressed selectors with the Wallaby getting the nod to start against the world champions.

Test veteran James Slipper will come off the bench with Kailea instead seen as the preferred option to pack down in the starting lineup opposite Rugby World Cup winners Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

Kailea joins Queenslander Matt Faessler and captain Allan Alaalatoa in the Wallabies’ front row. There are only 80 caps between the trio, and Alaalatoa has 70 of them, but the Australians are looking forward to what awaits in their opening Rugby Championship clash.

“There’s no better challenge as a front rower and the boys have gotten around him. He’s been massive for us throughout the July series for someone who made his debut there,” Alaalatoa told reporters at Suncorp Stadium.

“Just his physicality around the field, the way that he’s delivered at set-piece also has been awesome.

“For him to see his form that he’s transferred from Super Rugby it’s awesome. He’s looking forward to that challenge tomorrow.”

James Slipper will bring 136 Tests of experience with him off the bench, and that’ll be invaluable in an otherwise relatively fresh front row. Kailea and Faessler are still pretty new to Test rugby, and the same can be said for hooker Josh Nasser and prop Zane Nonggorr.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
21
25
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
60%

Nasser and Nonggorr, who both play Super Rugby for the Queensland Reds, will also come off the pine. Those two have only played eight Wallabies matches between them, with Nasser debuting against Warren Gatland’s Wales in Melbourne.

Taniela Tupou will miss the fixture due to personal reasons which has seen Nonggorr come into the matchday 23 for the second time this year. While the Wallabies’ options in the front row lacks experience, Alaalatoa has dismissed the idea that that puts more pressure on him.

“Zane, he’s been huge for us in the past. He’s played against South Africa over there in a tough arena… he’s gotten a few games under his belt but most importantly, he’s got experience against great, quality teams.

“Just on ‘Nela’, obviously really sad what he’s going through at the moment but he’s still with us at the moment and he’s contributing massively throughout the whole week. It’s a testament to him as a person and how much he loves this team and to represent his country.

“For him to still be here and be himself and to add value is (massive). We’re definitely thinking of him and his family and what they’re going through at the moment.”

The Springboks have named a star-studded side to take on the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium, as they look to win a Test at the Brisbane venue for the first time in more than a decade. Australia have won the last four meetings between the teams in the River City.

Nche, Mbonambi and Malherbe make up a quality front row, while Eben Etzebeth joins Leinster enforcer RG Snyman in the middle now. Captain Siya Kolisi joins Rugby World Cup hero Pieter-Steph du Toit and No. 8 Elrigh Louw as the three loosies.

“They’re always a challenge. They’re well experienced in terms of the number of Test caps they have and as a forward pack, we’ve spoken about that.

“We know that it’s going to be a massive challenge for us which we’re excited to face.”

