‘Nerves are normal’: Wallabies captain’s message before Springboks clash

Allan Alaalatoa has reminded his teammates that “nerves are normal” the day before the Wallabies’ crunch clash with the world champion Springboks in Brisbane.

Alaalatoa, 30, has played 70 Test matches for Australia and nine of those appearances have been against South Africa. It’s safe to say the Wallabies captain knows a thing or two about what to expect from the Boks this weekend.

But there’s other Wallabies in the team to play on Saturday afternoon that haven’t experienced the Springboks’ ferocious physicality before. Prop Isaac Kailea is one of them, as is backrower Carlo Tizzano who has been named to debut at openside flanker.

Before The Rugby Championship opener gets underway, a star-studded Springboks outfit will be waiting for any player wearing Wallaby gold. Captain Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth and Rugby World Cup hero Pieter-Steph du Toit will look to lay down a marker in defence.

The Springboks are known for their fierce and physical approach to both attack and defence, and with the team Rassie Erasmus has picked to face the Wallabies, expect no different from the visitors as they look to snap their Brisbane hoodoo.

“It’s more just letting the boys know nerves are normal. You’re a bit worried if you’re not nervous before a Test match and it’s no different tomorrow,” Allan Alaalatoa told reporters on Friday at Suncorp Stadium.

“We spoke about (it at the) beginning of the week. For you to stand out here and sing that anthem and relieve those nerves, you must think back to the way that you prepared.

“We’ve poured everything into our preparation, into what we’ve done in the July series for us to know that we’ve got to be confident to go out there and to deliver out best and to deliver the plan that we put forward.”

While the odds appear stacked against the Wallabies, with the Springboks widely considered the favourites for this clash, the hosts will have the support of a sold-out Suncorp Stadium spurring them on when the going gets tough.



As Rugby Australia confirmed earlier this week, the Wallabies have sold out a Test match in Brisbane for the first time since 2013 when they faced the prestigious British and Irish Lions in the opening Test of that series.

With about 50,000 fans set to pack the stands at the well-known Brisbane venue, the Wallabies will look to repay the faith shown in them by fans. As Alaalatoa explained, “it’s massive” for the team to receive that level of support.

“First of all, the boys love playing at Suncorp, and to sell it out is massive for us,” Alaalatoa reflected.

“We know that we’ve got a great supporting base here in Queensland and we see Suncorp as our fortress, and the reason being people always come out and support.

“The crowd is going to be massive. We’re going to draw on them every step of the way tomorrow. To have that backing is going to be great.

“The boys are excited by that, especially to play in front of our fans and family.”