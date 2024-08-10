Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 15
FT
21 - 29
FT
22 - 13
FT
34 - 21
FT
7 - 33
FT
21 - 36
FT
30 - 38
FT
Today
09:00
Today
11:05
Today
13:10
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
The Rugby Championship

All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

By Ben Smith
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 06: Damian McKenzie of the All Blacks kicks a penalty during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The All Blacks suffered a 38-30 defeat to Argentina in Wellington in the opening game of the 2024 Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

After leading the entire way, but with Argentina close in pursuit, a bad final quarter saw Los Pumas take the lead through hooker Augustin Creevy.

The All Blacks bench really failed to fire with the set-piece coming apart in the final quarter.

Here’s how the All Blacks rated:

1. Ethan de Groot – 6

A scrum-less first half was a surprise, but De Groot got through a ton of tackles finishing with 12. Off at 58.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

2. Codie Taylor – 6

A solid lineout tonight with 14/14 with Taylor on the park. Added five tackles. Conceded two penalties.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 5

No scrums for Lomax. Defended well but was penalised once for an ineffective cleanout.

4. Tupou Vaa’i – 7

Added punch in defence with some hard hitting with his 15 tackles. Was a reliable lineout option.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Sam Darry – 8

Impressive performance on his maiden start. Nailed the lineout with safe hands as the lead jumper. Bagged a try to boot. Added eight carries and

6. Ethan Blackadder – 5

A mixed bag for Blackadder at No 6. Pinged for not rolling in the first half. Had trouble clearing out Matera and co. Penalised for a high shot in the second half leading to three points for Argentina. High work rate with 19 tackles but three penalties conceded costly.

7. Dalton Papali’i – 7

Strong showing from Papali’i. Won a big turnover in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Ardie Savea – 7

A big night with ball in hand with 13 carries from Savea with 10 tackles. Came up with a big turnover late that gave the All Blacks a chance down by five but lineout troubles left it squandered.

9. TJ Perenara – 6.5

A couple of kicks charged down and the exits at times didn’t make much metres. But he played a steady hand and produced a key assist for Mark Tele’a in the second half.

10. Damian McKenzie – 7

Once again the life of the All Blacks attack. One try assist in the first half and sparked the other with a chip and regather. Had a game-changing pass that forced a five metre scrum for Argentina. From there, the Pumas hit the lead.

11. Mark Tele’a – 6

Was kept under wraps by the Pumas. Pressured heavily on kickoffs, Tele’a failed to get the tackle busts he usually does but still finished with six. Scored a nice try in the second half.

12. Jordie Barrett – 6

Toiled hard all night but didn’t have a game-changing performance.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown – 7

Produced a good performance in his first start since Uruguay. Had two line breaks, one a try, in the first half. Got caught out on defence on Cinti’s try. Added a turnover won and seven tackles.

14. Sevu Reece – 5

Seven carries with two line breaks. A nice injection but off early at 49.

15. Beauden Barrett – 6

Had some big plays in the first half including a stellar assist for Sam Darry. Tried to influence the game but didn’t get much space in the second half.

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua – 2 – Really struggled at lineout time with his throwing which really cost the All Blacks.
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 4 – A nice cameo with six tackles.
18. Fletcher Newell – 3 – Had a costly scrum penalty in an attacking zone.
19. Josh Lord – 5 – One of the best of the bench but still couldn’t stablise the lineout.
20. Wallace Sititi – N/A – Tried to impact the game but ended up conceding a penalty at the end for the last three points.
21. Cortez Ratima – 5 – Added tempo and looked good running the attack.
22. Rieko Ioane – N/A – A couple of touches for Ioane but not enough time to influence the game.
23. Will Jordan – 4 – Had one line break called back from a forward pass. Jordan partly guilty for front running a little bit.

 

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

2

Scott Robertson explains the decision to bench star centre Rieko Ioane

3

First unofficial depth chart highlights status of Louis Rees-Zammit

4

Joe Schmidt explains decision to start Noah Lolesio as Wallabies’ No.10

5

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

6

RFU statement: The exit of Aled Walters as head of England S&C

7

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

8

Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

2 Comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hr ago

Ben Smith’s Poophol must be itching.

S
SJ 35 mins ago

Has anyone seen or heard from him?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'

The Sharks defence guru is widely regarded as one of South Africa's hottest coaching properties.

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

FEATURE

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

The premier French league is no retirement home for superstars of the game and players have to immerse themselves one hundred percent

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NE 11 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round one

The Australian rankings were not great but these SA scores are hilarious. With the exception of SA's MoM (Pearce) maybe 2 players deserved a score better than 5.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Well he wrote this article.

3 Go to comments
S
SJ 35 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Has anyone seen or heard from him?

3 Go to comments
T
Toaster 36 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Well played Pumas

Fully deserved

Play like that again it could be 2-0

Play like that again and again and who knows?


The only consolations for the ABs were:

Darry was really good at lock


And the inevitable first loss is out of the way for Razor

Earlier than expected but let’s be honest we could’ve lost a game against England


Massive work in progress and test for Razor and the coaches


But defensive holes (Hansen)

Lack of physicality and presence at rhe breakdown (Ryan) and is it Ellison? He’s contact skills coach good grief!!


Stilted back play - I guess is that myth Holland and MacDonald??


When you have three backline selectors for 9/10, midfield and outside backs it’s no surprise


The players look free of instinct

Many are shadows of themselves in terms of improvisation and physicality

19 Go to comments
C
CR 42 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

I think it’s safe to say that Wayne Barnes got it right 😂

19 Go to comments
T
Toaster 42 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

No argument

Makes me feel a lot better now!

19 Go to comments
T
Toaster 43 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

He’s already being turned on

Yes he will get time but the manner of the performance was galling


He and his swag of coaches have clearly cluttered the ABs badly so far

Maybe it will take time but the biggest alarm bell for me was the lack of response in the last quarter

19 Go to comments
T
Toaster 44 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Ardie played well but agree led poorly!! It really showed in the last quarter

Dmc was quite good I thought but the whole team look confused as if they are trying to play to a complex plan rather than instinct


Ardie and DMck shocking passes back that led to a try


That’s four games in a row now


Both flankers were outplayed but Blackadder was very costly and lucky to stay on the field


Both wingers had moments but also seem to be down on confidence? Reece I am a fan of but that massive tap back argh!!

Jordan will come in but needs to start in the wing as we STILL need Beaudens composure


ALB had good and bad moments but Jordie is becoming quite ineffective IMO


TJ just no …two charge downs - he just doesn’t learn

19 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 45 minutes ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

If I recall correctly, he was dropped for a big game (possibly FWC 2019?) as a winger. Suspect this and the average shelf life of a winger inspired him to expand his game with a move to the centres…not uncommon for ABs wingers (umaga, nonu) but seemed very self-driven.

39 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 48 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

I believe you. ABs will bounce back. Just after the RC please. Like maybe the autumn series. Would be nice.

19 Go to comments
D
Dbsjsiksjdjdjd 49 minutes ago
World Rugby U20 Championship: The RugbyPass team of the tournament

How has Georgian number 12 Giorgi Khaindrava not made this team or even gotten a mention when he made 209 metres, 25 defenders beaten (2nd highest of tournament only behind Jurenzo Julius), 2 clean breaks, 1 try, 1 try assist, 59 tackles, 98% tackle success (highest of tournament), 11 dominant tackles (joint second highest in tournament with it only being Georgian players with 10 or higher dominant tackles)

5 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 52 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Pumas are a good side mate and can beat anyone on their day, loved their intent and they got the win despite some very tough penalties against them. ABs lacked composure and hard, straight running - we’ll be OK.

19 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 52 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Joe Schmidt is the one who turned Irish rugby around, not their current coach. He still uses the players that Joe did. However, Joe is in a tough spot with the players he has and can choose from. There is only so much he can do. They better listen to him, because what they are doing is not working

20 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 54 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Yes

20 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 55 minutes ago
Australia vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Probably start Cheslin at Hooker.

30 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 56 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round one

SFM gets docked 1,5 points for me. For trying break Cobus Reinachs Stainless Steel Ribs

3 Go to comments
J
John 57 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

He got sacked because he was so hopeless.

20 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 57 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Leadership & composure when we needed it was a sh*tshow.


And Ardie & D-Mac passing the ball to noone 35m backwards gifting the Pumas a 5m scrum clearly affected onfield morale & psyche. Why Ardie just didn't leave it to Ratima to pass the ball, beats me. I called 'game over' then & surfed to watch the W K1 500 heats.


And whoever called the last long lineout throw which ended up going straight to Matera at the back, when Lord at 6'8" was standing unmarked at #2 in the lineout, needs to be sacked. Aumua had already shown he was throwing wobbly, just play it safe.


Etc etc . . .


All down to poor leadership in my view.

19 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 57 minutes ago
Australia vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Who knows what Rassie is planning. Easier to understand women.

30 Go to comments
J
John 57 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Clearly after today's game it is obvious the Australian players have no interest in listening to some kiwi who lives in Taupo. And why would they ?

20 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'We've got a big six foot eight lock coming in, and a six foot nine lock on the bench' Robertson not phased by lock injuries
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.