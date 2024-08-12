Select Edition

Western Force sign Auckland forward to play ‘street fighter’ role

By Finn Morton
Vaiolini Ekuasi of Auckland charges forward during the round five Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Southland and Auckland at Rugby Park Stadium, on September 03, 2023, in Invercargill, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

New Zealand-born backrower Vaiolini Ekuasi has signed with the Western Force for 2025 with the club eager to add “street fighters” to their ranks ahead of the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

Ekuasi, 22, heads west after two seasons with the Melbourne Rebels. The backrower debuted at Super Rugby level for the Blues in 2022 before making a move across the ditch where the rising star shone brightly in Victoria.

The Aucklander played 14 matches for the Rebels this year which included nine starts at either openside flanker or No. 8. Ekuasi scored one try in 2024 against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton but was generally quite effective with a handful of 60+ minute appearances.

As confirmed by the Force on Monday morning, Ekuasi is one of the latest marquee additions to commit to a season in Perth. Ekuasi brings a wealth of experience with him which includes three seasons of experience in New Zealand’s National Provincial Competition with Auckland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Western Force (@westernforce)

Ekuasi is part of Auckland’s star-studded squad for the 2024 NPC season as well, which will run from August to October. The Force’s new recruit will link up with his new teammates during what will no doubt be a big pre-season for the club.

“I’m pretty excited about a new beginning and a new environment. It’s a point of different for myself,” Vaiolini Ekuasi said in a statement.

“Speaking to Crono, I’m drawn to the Force by their vision and where the club is headed with their shift of players. I can see there’s good things happening.

“I’m excited to be able to bring my style of play into the Force environment and leave a mark as Crono told me he needs a street fighter, which is a role I’m keen to take on.”

Ekuasi will challenge for a starting role in a team that already includes talented backrowers. Former Maori All Black Reed Prinsep, Will Harris, Nick Champion de Crespigny and Wallaby Carlo Tizzano are other options for coach Simon Cron.

The 22-year-old will also add plenty to a Force team that’s growing their culture, as well as developing their identity and their on-field performance. Former Wallabies Brando Paenga-Amosa and Darcy Swain are among the other big name additions.

Other signings include hooker Nic Dolly, loose forward Champion de Crespigny, Junior Wallaby Divad Palu and well-known Australian prop Harry Johnson-Holmes.

“We need to add some street fighters to our team and he sits in that category. When he hits people, they stay hit. You’ve seen that we need that against some of the bigger teams this year,” coach Simon Cron added.

“Personality wise he is a really lovely guy, humble and driven to be successful. He’s a guy that we want here at the club for 2025 and into the future.”

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby.

0 Comments
Latest Features

FEATURE

Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The Australia coach's home-based troops were battered and bruised by South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener.

FEATURE

Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'

The Sharks defence guru is widely regarded as one of South Africa's hottest coaching properties.

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 13 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Wow, long article Nick. What was the gist I should try to pick up on?


I'll raise my own discussion here in hope it is trying to match yours. NZ (and by association you can say Australia) should try to align with Japanese rugby. Swap the NPC and SR seasons, and players can come back from Japanese rugby and take up a SR role. It would be a big season for International players but Europe teams wouldn't be able to compete for remuneration if that was what a players desire was. You don't even need to be in a SR team to be selected, you can be chosen for the test matchs that start before the SR season based on your current JRLO form.


That will bring all these players back and be available. I got to your BPA bit and I'd obviously just have to clarify that that doesn't mean players like him or Skelton will be successful in Aussie teams. It won't necessarily dictate that aussie move away from their DNA just to include them, which is why the Japan bit is essential.

75 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 13 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

No one cares if the Lions are happy. Its just a tour for money. Does anyone care if the Wallabies are happy touring the NH for those sides to make a lot of money?

75 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 16 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

GeeZ Nick Levi Aumua is a born and bred NZ rugby player. Are NZ not allowed to select born and bred NZ rugby players now? Why dont you go and educate yourself to the rules around MP and its recruitment instead of making ignorant statements? It would enlighten you and stop your ignorance.

75 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 18 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Considering the groundwork has been being laid for 15 years now Nick the planning to involve Japan is well and truely underway. There are already agreements between NZR and JRU and we are heading towards a combined involvement. You cannot do it yet tho. Japan rugby is way behind from a performance perspective and if thrashed constantly they would not be all that keen to continue so time is the key.

75 Go to comments
s
sb 20 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

What if the players refuse to return? Skelton was wanted by Schmidt but wouldn't play. In previous years Kerevi and Quade have not played in the spring tour due to Japan commitments. This happens all the time and I'm yet to see a good reason it would change.

75 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 21 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Razor inherited a dysfunctional team, who were coached by a dysfunctional team, who were mismanaged by a dysfunctional NZRFU.


It's kind of like a Fraudster has been banged up for 6 years and some kind soul gives him a job at an accounting firm and wonder why he still steals.


Up until Saturday the band aids have worked. No it's time to "amputate"


I could hear the arthritis creaking, as at least 5 of the All Blacks tried desperately to beat father time. I hope Razor has a few "Farewell speeches and at least 5 gold watches at Tuesday's training session.


I am sure the Godfather, (Silver Lakes) won't be happy.

37 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 22 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Haha so have the last 4 world cup winners John. Maybe its your crap development paths like NO NRC for example.

75 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 27 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

SR rugby has produced all 4 WC winners in the last 15 years. All from a dead comp. Yep the most recent WC win by SA was done with basically the same team as 2019 and they were all SR players.

75 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 28 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Skelton has NEVER been a success in a Wallabies jersey Nick. Never. Why on earth would you bother going back to him? As for Kerivi well he is aging and had a very average season in Japan. Move on from these guys. Kerevi was a great player but is aging and Skelton never has been anything other than a club player.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

It's one of those fancy corperate speak terms, it means when someone passes the ball to you, don't run away from it, execute the catch.

21 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 33 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Yeah. Obvious from my comments, eh?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Haha fail

21 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 33 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Is Samu at his best though? Long way short of it in France last year. I’ve no idea how his form has been in Japan this year

75 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

They're playing the rugby RD, they just don't have that confidence that AB teams used to have. The population has moved on from what you likely have as a picture of NZ DNA. Rugby is the same, just the people are different so go about it differently, if that's what you meant.


We said it in 2016/17 RD because that's when we noticed our own game declining. It is a double edged sword of the opposition having more belief, along with our own declining confidence imo.

21 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 41 minutes ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

Hopefully the Players Association will combine with "some wealthy kiwi businessman" and break away from the NZRFU and run their own "Professional Game"

with some much needed rule changes. I remember when "Kerry Packer' rejuvenated Australian Cricket. It changed the game, or just get rid of the NZRFU and let them "manage the under 9's in South Auckland" No disrespect to the "Under 9's.

29 Go to comments
J
JW 53 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Lomax is not proving up to the consistency of an All Black and should be dropped. Constantly shirked his duties around thel ruck is still getting taking done by those most weak bootlace tackles. Don't get me wrong, he's still our best, hes just not good enough yet to be the key player that playing game after game suggests they think he is. Get the fresh young props in there that want to smash their opponent all around the field, not just in the scrum and tell Tyrel thats what we want more of from him (because I'm sure some aggression will show us thats whats missing).


Taylor is the best available but he's not playing upto par either, just give Aumua a chance to prove he can be Sami's backup and actually give him a role that suits his goddamn abilities.


Switching out Finau for the Fiji game has to be those most stupid mistake Razor has made yet and Foster would go a long way to beat. It set up this weeks fail when Jacobsen was also ruled out and the poor opportunities given to the subs compounded it. Dalton should be given another chance to put his stamp on the game, so perhaps Cane comes in at blindside. We also only needed either Reiko or Jordan on the bench, not 3 backs.


Ofa (because I liked his interview so he gets first half)

Aumua

Ethan

Darry

Vaa'i (perhaps captain if Patrick isn't ready)

Cane

Dalton

Ardie

Ratima

Dmac

Clarke

ALB

Reiko

Tele'a

Jordan


Tamaiti

Codie

Tosi

Lord

Finau

Sititi

TJ

Barrett.

21 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The second I saw the headline I knew it was Bishop and his crap.

No doubt the loss of France in the 1/4s tells us the French comp ( and v Arg recently ) is not "Fit for purpose" and the losses England just had tell us OF COURSE that the English comps are "NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE" and the Comps the Wales, Irish and Scottish players play in are also clearly "Not fit for purpose" and the basic fact that no 6N sides win anything must of course mean the 6N is a silly little comp and NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE too Nick.

Bishops anti NZ attitude is pathetic and surely after so many years of trying to feed off the back of that hatred its time you moved on Bishop.

Looks like the Currie cup is the only fit for purpose comp in the rugby world.

75 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

How come we are not amazing with all the kiwi coaches that have been coaching Australian Super Rugby sides ?


Please explain.

75 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Australian Super Rugby sides have been struggling because ...... they have been coached by b..... kiwis ! Or South Africans !

75 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Thanks

75 Go to comments
