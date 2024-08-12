Western Force sign Auckland forward to play ‘street fighter’ role

New Zealand-born backrower Vaiolini Ekuasi has signed with the Western Force for 2025 with the club eager to add “street fighters” to their ranks ahead of the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekuasi, 22, heads west after two seasons with the Melbourne Rebels. The backrower debuted at Super Rugby level for the Blues in 2022 before making a move across the ditch where the rising star shone brightly in Victoria.

The Aucklander played 14 matches for the Rebels this year which included nine starts at either openside flanker or No. 8. Ekuasi scored one try in 2024 against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton but was generally quite effective with a handful of 60+ minute appearances.

As confirmed by the Force on Monday morning, Ekuasi is one of the latest marquee additions to commit to a season in Perth. Ekuasi brings a wealth of experience with him which includes three seasons of experience in New Zealand’s National Provincial Competition with Auckland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Western Force (@westernforce)

Ekuasi is part of Auckland’s star-studded squad for the 2024 NPC season as well, which will run from August to October. The Force’s new recruit will link up with his new teammates during what will no doubt be a big pre-season for the club.

“I’m pretty excited about a new beginning and a new environment. It’s a point of different for myself,” Vaiolini Ekuasi said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Speaking to Crono, I’m drawn to the Force by their vision and where the club is headed with their shift of players. I can see there’s good things happening.

“I’m excited to be able to bring my style of play into the Force environment and leave a mark as Crono told me he needs a street fighter, which is a role I’m keen to take on.”

Ekuasi will challenge for a starting role in a team that already includes talented backrowers. Former Maori All Black Reed Prinsep, Will Harris, Nick Champion de Crespigny and Wallaby Carlo Tizzano are other options for coach Simon Cron.

The 22-year-old will also add plenty to a Force team that’s growing their culture, as well as developing their identity and their on-field performance. Former Wallabies Brando Paenga-Amosa and Darcy Swain are among the other big name additions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other signings include hooker Nic Dolly, loose forward Champion de Crespigny, Junior Wallaby Divad Palu and well-known Australian prop Harry Johnson-Holmes.

“We need to add some street fighters to our team and he sits in that category. When he hits people, they stay hit. You’ve seen that we need that against some of the bigger teams this year,” coach Simon Cron added.

“Personality wise he is a really lovely guy, humble and driven to be successful. He’s a guy that we want here at the club for 2025 and into the future.”