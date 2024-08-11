Ex-Munster, Connacht prop Rory Burke passes away aged 30

Former Ireland U20 international Rory Burke – who also played for Munster and Connacht – has passed away at the age of 30.

RTE report that he died unexpectedly on Friday.

Burke, originally from Cork, was known for his contributions to Irish rugby at club, provincial and international levels.

Burke began his rugby career at Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Cork and played his club rugby with Cork Constitution. In 2013, he joined the Munster Rugby Academy, where he developed as a promising prop.

He made his senior debut for Munster in August 2015 during a pre-season match against Grenoble at Thomond Park. In 2017, Burke was part of the Munster squad that won the British & Irish Cup. That same year, he also helped Cork Constitution secure the All-Ireland League title.

Burke was capped twice at the Ireland U19 level before moving on to represent the Ireland U20 team. He earned 10 caps during the 2014 U20 Six Nations and the Junior World Championship, scoring one try during his time with the team.

Burke’s career also included a period with Connacht Rugby, where he made 30 appearances over two seasons.

An IRFU statement reads: ‘Everyone in Irish Rugby is saddened by the tragic passing of former Ireland U20, Munster and Connacht player Rory Burke.

“Everyone in the IRFU, Munster and Connacht extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Paul and Karen, and all his friends and family fortunate enough to have known him.”