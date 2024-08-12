Select Edition

Wednesday
03:05
The Rugby Championship

'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

By Ben Smith
Savea calls on All Blacks to have ‘hard look at ourselves’

A New Zealand radio pundit has shared grave fears for the All Blacks ahead of their two Test tour of South Africa after their 38-30 loss to Argentina.

Rugby Run co-host Mark Watson believed that the rest and rotation policies during Super Rugby for top All Blacks has failed to deliver, evidenced by Saturday night’s defeat.

He said there were “no excuses” for the “dreadful” performance which saw Los Pumas hit the front in the last 20 minutes and end up with an eight point buffer.

“We kill and we bastardise Super Rugby, we are resting and rotating our All Blacks because we want them fresh,” host Mark Watson told SENZ Radio

“It apparently is a performance enhancer. Can someone show me the evidence of how rest and rotation in Super Rugby has been a performance enhancer for this All Black team over the last five years? All it’s done is continue to erode Super Rugby.

“But if we’re going to put all our eggs in the All Black basket, and we’re going to kill NPC, and we’re going to kill Super Rugby. We’re going to kill our sevens opportunities the Olympic Games, then this All Black team needs to win. There are no excuses. That performance last night was absolutely dreadful.”

Despite another Test against Argentina at home this week, Watson looked out to upcoming South Africa tour where the All Blacks will play the Springboks twice.

The Springboks opened their campaign with a 33-7 demolition of the Wallabies in Brisbane to take the lead in the Rugby Championship race.

Watson predicated that unless the All Blacks find a way to improve, the Springboks will “absolutely murder” the All Blacks.

“Where’s the improvement going to come from? How are we going to turn this around? Because I saw a South African team last night play Australia, and they should have probably put 60 points on that Australian team,” he said. 

“They are going to absolutely murder us in South Africa.

“I’ve never, ever bought into this mantra, oh, you know, the fear of the All Blacks is gone. Well, I’m now starting to believe that perhaps the all around the All Blacks has gone.”

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 31 minutes ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Sititi too small for an eight, needs to shift into hooker. McKenzie really struggling at ten. Aumua cannot throw consistently into lineouts. Perenara too slow. Riekos cover defense sorely missed with ALB being caught out. Reece's slapback a terrible play, exceeded by Ardie who continues to play out of position at eight. Blackadder simply not up to snuff at six with a perplexing move to remove the openside Dalton at a critical time and replace him with a rookie who gave away penalties. Samipeni and Clarke need to come back in with Telea shifted to the right wing. Beauden into ten with Jordan starting fullback. We need to increase our size in the backs. McKenzie and Reece far too small.

2 Go to comments
A
Ardy 42 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

PSDT is the best forward in the world in my book. I enjoyed watching his efforts last Saturday and wondering what we could do to counter it this weekend. I thought Tizzano had a good game in defence with 19 tackles but failed to make an impact in the breakdown.

I am hoping for Nongoor, BPA and Bell to start in the front row and hopefully stop our penalty bleeding at scrum time. I think we are going to be average in our locks and in the back row apart from Valetini who was quiet in the first half last week and wondering what Schmidt could do to tighten it up.

105 Go to comments
d
dw 43 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Thanks Nick. A fit Skelton, Tupou, BPa and Bell (and I'm still hopelessly gunning for Rory A ;) would have made a difference. Not enough to win but I am sure would have helped. I did notice that Frost and LSL were very busy and made some impact. Aside from bringing back the cavalry would you stick with a majority of the team? I do hope they can keep growing as a side....and remembering the Boks are playing very well

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Not this again.


“The Rugby World Cup is not an accurate predictor of standards”.


That’s just something supporters of teams who can’t win world cups say.


Followed by a whole bunch of ifs, buts and maybes.

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 57 minutes ago
'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

*aura

1 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

NH teams are at least on par in rankings between RWCs now. That's new. The RWC is not an accurate predictor of standards, its an old boys club, fully exposed in the last RWC. Ireland and France had improved massively since 2020 were in the top 4 in 2022 yet still had to play two top 4 teams each before the semi. Meanwhile, England and Argentina were able to progress to semi finals without having to face ANY top 5 team.

This is not a reliable indicator of standard. If England had not squandered their 9 point lead in the closing stages against SA, it would have been the most one sided final since 1987. And NZ would be boasting about the 'Great 4 times RWC winner All Blacks' just like SA are now. Apropos of nothing but a dodgy old boys club draw.


Poor relates to NZs standard of rugby by the way. SA are still with Ireland and France. NZ are not.


The rest of your post is 'Clever' word salad nonsense. Back to your nostalgic lamenting.

105 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The WC was a joke due to the draw. NZ were heavily beaten by France but still made a final by beatinf just one top 5 nation. France and Ireland's reward for major progression between 2020 and 2023 was to be locked into groups with the old boys NZ/SA. That was because the draw was made 3 years before the WC. Fra/Ire although they beat two top 4 teams in the Pools had to face 2 top 4 teams in the QF again. A farce. An utter farce.

105 Go to comments
A
Ardy 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

DS, they have some of the smallest and fastest wingers so there is nuance to the thinking. Also, they have a big fast backrow so 'win the breakdown and win the game' holds true for them.

105 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

This is a golden era for SA. Rugby currently is all about attrition and contact so, as France realised, the bigger the better and SA has an assembly line of bigger guys and no real competition from other sports.

The migration of the white population will eventually kick in and other teams will change how they play. Rules will change regarding contact, for health reasons while bending the rules, like fake injuries for rests and the bomb squad nonsense will get closer attention.


SA expats should enjoy "their

success" while it lasts.

105 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The WC is an old boys club. Dodgy draws, dodgy schedules, set up for the SH giants and England. NZ record in 2023 against top 5: 1W 2L they were a few minutes away from facing England and winning the RWC. That would have been a travesty.


Ireland and France improved significantly between 2020 and 2023. The reward? Punishment. Because the draw was made in 2020 Ireland/France were outside top4 and drawn in same groups as NZ and SA, who had 6 RWCs between them. That was Ireland/France's reward for improvement. Old Boys club. Gives you an insight into why the RWCs are shared between the members of the old boys club.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

What is it you're talking about Terry? You mean NZ and Aus administrations eligibility rules?


Your comments are getting stranger and stranger Terry, what do you mean by poor? Financially? Recent results have proved that SR is still the highest level of domestica competition, if the money is not their, at least things haven't changed yet.


If all things played out normally last year, you can only conclude that NZ or SA win the RWC. We can also assume that Argentina also are regular top 4 finalists. I hope you were speaking into a mirror at the end their mate!

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

That was might thought! Is JD finally ready to bite the bullet in regards to NZ eligibility as well?!?

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Haha were is this? Watching the downward spiraling Ed arguments are solid entertainment.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

That's impossible unfortunately AD, NZ is the only climate able to play rugby at any time of the year. From my brief look there might only be a few suitable months each year where rugby can be played in Japan and Australia at the same time.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

They don't even need to return. Australia and New Zealand let these people go (because rugby doesn't generate enough money) because they have an over abundance. They can't have everyone.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

LOL those players left because they weren't getting rugby (good enough) so they might as well get both rugby and money elsewhere.


Didn't NSW win that year when he wasn't playing well?

105 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The way the RWC draw was, NZ only had to beat one top 5 team (Ireland) to make a final.

Ireland beat two top 5s (one seven days before the QF) and were eliminated in the QF.

France beat NZ but were eliminated by another top 5 at the QF.

In the RWC: France beat NZ, NZ beat Ireland, Ireland beat SA, SA beat France.


NZs lost 2 and won 1 against Top 5 opposition and made the final.


The RWC draw has no integrity unfortunately.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

How is aussie soccer a good example?


NZ is trying to use SR to produce players these days, I don't think it's going to work there either. The production line has to be the levels bellow, which are obviously OK in aus as other countries and sports are taking those players more than ones that turn pro at SR lvl.

105 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I think these things take alot longer to play out though nick... Plenty of those argie players would've been together in the jaguares for example. This current SA side cut their teeth in the stormers (or bulls?) back in ~2018. SA won't struggle with the shift north because they still have SA teams. Argie and Aus won't/don't have that luxury and its hard to know the impact of that. The fact is argentina very clearly did improve with the inclusion of the jaguares in SR, its too early to tell the impact of them losing that team imo.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Players are ineligible during the RC, it is their off season.


I don't know which have got dispensation from their clubs, but it's obviously not in their nations favour. Perhaps the best Australia could hope for (if onshore depth gets too bad) is to transition their target series from the RC to new Nations Championship coming?


They can use TRC for its onshore development players towards the International windows, move they July matches towards the back of the month to allow French players a couple of weeks in camp etc.


Play a Bledisloe early July, with at least some of their overseas players available, and the second in/before the November tour?


BTW, I think this site automatically links to 'resources' pages it has(you might not have even copied one of the automatically linked words in the article), I'm sure sometimes it's automatically done when I type. IDK for some reason it doesnt always show up obviously with a blue text. You used to be able to edit those posts straight away too, now it seems you mostly have to wait for the mods to check it. Its the most common cause that (links) anyway, so ctrl a all text and they link icon will highlight if theres links in it. Just add a nothing link, empty text field, by clikcing the add link button and it will go away.

105 Go to comments
