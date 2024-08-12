Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

By Hamish Bidwell
New Zealand's Damian McKenzie runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Argentina at Sky Stadium in Wellington on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Grant Down / AFP via Getty Images)

I’m not sure that infantilizing All Blacks is actually going to help them.

Listening to assistant coach Scott Hansen talk on Monday, you could be forgiven for thinking New Zealand sent a bunch of boys out on a man’s errand, against Argentina in Wellington.

To paraphrase Hansen, the players didn’t know how to get out of their own half, were unsure in their overall option taking and unprepared for executing their skills under pressure.

Throwing appears as if it might be an impediment to Asafo Aumua’s progress as a test footballer, otherwise I absolve the forward pack from any observations made by Hansen.

Frankly, if you were a forward in that team, you’d be furious with the fellas behind you.

Fellas who, need anyone be reminded, are far from boys being given their first taste of test rugby.

Beauden Barrett has played, according to his All Blacks bio, 127 tests. TJ Perenara 82, Anton Lienert-Brown 74, Jordie Barrett 61, Damian McKenzie 51.

Cortez Ratima is a rookie, but the other backline subs used on Saturday – Rieko Ioane and Will Jordan – definitely are not.

So we’re saying that this far into careers, in which losing Test matches has become an all too regular occurrence, that these guys have learned nothing from that?

That from 20-8 up over Argentina, they were unaccustomed to the task of closing the Test match out?

The Pumas, who try very hard but otherwise haven’t got a lot to offer, didn’t unleash an onslaught of champagne rugby en route to an eventual 38-30 victory. They simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode.

After the match, head coach Scott Robertson spoke glowingly of some of the brilliant rugby the All Blacks played and expressed confidence that the game management required to be a reputable Test match side would develop over time.

I’m afraid Robertson isn’t coaching the New Zealand under-20 team anymore and that we’re not dealing with a small sample size of performances among the backline he selected last Saturday.

At some point you have to accept certain players aren’t capable of managing a game in an accurate fashion. That for all the eye-catching things they do, there are too many others that have fans hiding their face behind a cushion.

If you’re confident the good will outweigh the bad more often than not, then I guess you might stick with what you’ve got. If not, then you pick players who won’t let you down when it matters.

But who? Richie Mo’unga isn’t here. Harry Plummer is around the squad, but appears to have been damned for an inability to score length-of-the-field tries..

Honestly, though, who else is there that could do the job this team needs? Where are the players who can actually manage a game?

So, I partly get why Hansen publicly put his arm around Saturday’s team and why he suggested it’s the coaching staff’s job to prepare the players better.

But, at some point, we have to accept – as perhaps Hansen and company are – that this is all they have to work with and that they’ll have to try and make the best of it.

I’d prefer to hear the coaches say Saturday’s performance wasn’t good enough and that they were largely awful against England too. In the long run, I don’t think protecting players from the truth helps them all that much.

My experience of covering this team was that coaches weren’t hard on players behind closed doors either. They preferred to have journalists write the unkind things for fear of saying anything that would hurt their relationship with a player.

I found that sad, but was told it was the reality of coaching the modern athlete.

This All Blacks team will have its days when everything comes up trumps. That day could come as soon as Saturday, in large part because I doubt Argentina can rise to the challenge once again.

But these All Blacks, as they have on a semi-consistent basis for six or seven years now, will also have those days when they can’t stop making errors, can’t get out of their own half and can’t do any of the simple things well.

But just don’t tell me it’s because they haven’t been taught how.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 31 minutes ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Sititi too small for an eight, needs to shift into hooker. McKenzie really struggling at ten. Aumua cannot throw consistently into lineouts. Perenara too slow. Riekos cover defense sorely missed with ALB being caught out. Reece's slapback a terrible play, exceeded by Ardie who continues to play out of position at eight. Blackadder simply not up to snuff at six with a perplexing move to remove the openside Dalton at a critical time and replace him with a rookie who gave away penalties. Samipeni and Clarke need to come back in with Telea shifted to the right wing. Beauden into ten with Jordan starting fullback. We need to increase our size in the backs. McKenzie and Reece far too small.

2 Go to comments
A
Ardy 41 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

PSDT is the best forward in the world in my book. I enjoyed watching his efforts last Saturday and wondering what we could do to counter it this weekend. I thought Tizzano had a good game in defence with 19 tackles but failed to make an impact in the breakdown.

I am hoping for Nongoor, BPA and Bell to start in the front row and hopefully stop our penalty bleeding at scrum time. I think we are going to be average in our locks and in the back row apart from Valetini who was quiet in the first half last week and wondering what Schmidt could do to tighten it up.

105 Go to comments
d
dw 43 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Thanks Nick. A fit Skelton, Tupou, BPa and Bell (and I'm still hopelessly gunning for Rory A ;) would have made a difference. Not enough to win but I am sure would have helped. I did notice that Frost and LSL were very busy and made some impact. Aside from bringing back the cavalry would you stick with a majority of the team? I do hope they can keep growing as a side....and remembering the Boks are playing very well

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Not this again.


“The Rugby World Cup is not an accurate predictor of standards”.


That’s just something supporters of teams who can’t win world cups say.


Followed by a whole bunch of ifs, buts and maybes.

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 57 minutes ago
'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

*aura

1 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

NH teams are at least on par in rankings between RWCs now. That's new. The RWC is not an accurate predictor of standards, its an old boys club, fully exposed in the last RWC. Ireland and France had improved massively since 2020 were in the top 4 in 2022 yet still had to play two top 4 teams each before the semi. Meanwhile, England and Argentina were able to progress to semi finals without having to face ANY top 5 team.

This is not a reliable indicator of standard. If England had not squandered their 9 point lead in the closing stages against SA, it would have been the most one sided final since 1987. And NZ would be boasting about the 'Great 4 times RWC winner All Blacks' just like SA are now. Apropos of nothing but a dodgy old boys club draw.


Poor relates to NZs standard of rugby by the way. SA are still with Ireland and France. NZ are not.


The rest of your post is 'Clever' word salad nonsense. Back to your nostalgic lamenting.

105 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The WC was a joke due to the draw. NZ were heavily beaten by France but still made a final by beatinf just one top 5 nation. France and Ireland's reward for major progression between 2020 and 2023 was to be locked into groups with the old boys NZ/SA. That was because the draw was made 3 years before the WC. Fra/Ire although they beat two top 4 teams in the Pools had to face 2 top 4 teams in the QF again. A farce. An utter farce.

105 Go to comments
A
Ardy 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

DS, they have some of the smallest and fastest wingers so there is nuance to the thinking. Also, they have a big fast backrow so 'win the breakdown and win the game' holds true for them.

105 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

This is a golden era for SA. Rugby currently is all about attrition and contact so, as France realised, the bigger the better and SA has an assembly line of bigger guys and no real competition from other sports.

The migration of the white population will eventually kick in and other teams will change how they play. Rules will change regarding contact, for health reasons while bending the rules, like fake injuries for rests and the bomb squad nonsense will get closer attention.


SA expats should enjoy "their

success" while it lasts.

105 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The WC is an old boys club. Dodgy draws, dodgy schedules, set up for the SH giants and England. NZ record in 2023 against top 5: 1W 2L they were a few minutes away from facing England and winning the RWC. That would have been a travesty.


Ireland and France improved significantly between 2020 and 2023. The reward? Punishment. Because the draw was made in 2020 Ireland/France were outside top4 and drawn in same groups as NZ and SA, who had 6 RWCs between them. That was Ireland/France's reward for improvement. Old Boys club. Gives you an insight into why the RWCs are shared between the members of the old boys club.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

What is it you're talking about Terry? You mean NZ and Aus administrations eligibility rules?


Your comments are getting stranger and stranger Terry, what do you mean by poor? Financially? Recent results have proved that SR is still the highest level of domestica competition, if the money is not their, at least things haven't changed yet.


If all things played out normally last year, you can only conclude that NZ or SA win the RWC. We can also assume that Argentina also are regular top 4 finalists. I hope you were speaking into a mirror at the end their mate!

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

That was might thought! Is JD finally ready to bite the bullet in regards to NZ eligibility as well?!?

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Haha were is this? Watching the downward spiraling Ed arguments are solid entertainment.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

That's impossible unfortunately AD, NZ is the only climate able to play rugby at any time of the year. From my brief look there might only be a few suitable months each year where rugby can be played in Japan and Australia at the same time.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

They don't even need to return. Australia and New Zealand let these people go (because rugby doesn't generate enough money) because they have an over abundance. They can't have everyone.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

LOL those players left because they weren't getting rugby (good enough) so they might as well get both rugby and money elsewhere.


Didn't NSW win that year when he wasn't playing well?

105 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The way the RWC draw was, NZ only had to beat one top 5 team (Ireland) to make a final.

Ireland beat two top 5s (one seven days before the QF) and were eliminated in the QF.

France beat NZ but were eliminated by another top 5 at the QF.

In the RWC: France beat NZ, NZ beat Ireland, Ireland beat SA, SA beat France.


NZs lost 2 and won 1 against Top 5 opposition and made the final.


The RWC draw has no integrity unfortunately.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

How is aussie soccer a good example?


NZ is trying to use SR to produce players these days, I don't think it's going to work there either. The production line has to be the levels bellow, which are obviously OK in aus as other countries and sports are taking those players more than ones that turn pro at SR lvl.

105 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I think these things take alot longer to play out though nick... Plenty of those argie players would've been together in the jaguares for example. This current SA side cut their teeth in the stormers (or bulls?) back in ~2018. SA won't struggle with the shift north because they still have SA teams. Argie and Aus won't/don't have that luxury and its hard to know the impact of that. The fact is argentina very clearly did improve with the inclusion of the jaguares in SR, its too early to tell the impact of them losing that team imo.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Players are ineligible during the RC, it is their off season.


I don't know which have got dispensation from their clubs, but it's obviously not in their nations favour. Perhaps the best Australia could hope for (if onshore depth gets too bad) is to transition their target series from the RC to new Nations Championship coming?


They can use TRC for its onshore development players towards the International windows, move they July matches towards the back of the month to allow French players a couple of weeks in camp etc.


Play a Bledisloe early July, with at least some of their overseas players available, and the second in/before the November tour?


BTW, I think this site automatically links to 'resources' pages it has(you might not have even copied one of the automatically linked words in the article), I'm sure sometimes it's automatically done when I type. IDK for some reason it doesnt always show up obviously with a blue text. You used to be able to edit those posts straight away too, now it seems you mostly have to wait for the mods to check it. Its the most common cause that (links) anyway, so ctrl a all text and they link icon will highlight if theres links in it. Just add a nothing link, empty text field, by clikcing the add link button and it will go away.

105 Go to comments
