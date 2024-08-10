Springboks deliver the Wallabies a brutal dose of rugby reality

South Africa have delivered the Wallabies a brutal dose of rugby reality, smashing Australia 33-7 in an opening round Rugby Championship match in Brisbane. The Springboks scored five tries to one and dominated territory and possession, with their pack bullying an Australian side which had won their first three Tests under new coach Joe Schmidt.

They piled on three converted tries to lead 21-0 at half-time at Suncorp Stadium and ultimately picked up a bonus point. Australia’s only try to centre Hunter Paisami came in the 76th minute when South Africa was down to 13 men.

South Africa pressured Australia in the scrum and lineout and won the breakdown battle. They supplemented their traditional power game with some sparkling ball movement and could have scored more tries. The Springboks were twice down to 13 man inside the last 15 minutes after replacement forwards Malcolm Marx and Marco van Staden and centre Jesse Kriel were sin-binned.

Lack of discipline cost Australia in the first half as they gave away eight penalties and had winger Andrew Kellaway sin-binned on the half hour for a lifting tackle on Springboks half-back Cobus Reinach.

Highly touted Springboks five-eight Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed a relatively easy early penalty attempt but troubled the Wallabies defence with his smart options as he feasted on a glut of possession provided by his forwards.

South Africa opened the scoring in the ninth minute through captain and flanker Siya Kolisi diving over off an unstoppable drive following a clever lineout variation by his side. The Springboks continued to dominate and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit rounded off an eight-phase move to cross for their second try.

Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse showed great footwork, steeping his way past three defenders after pouncing on the loose ball In the 35th minute. Australia had few crumbs of possession in the first half, with half-back Jake Gordon wasting a couple of opportunities with ineffective high kicks.

They were more competitive in the third quarter but replacement forward Kwagga Smith bulldozed his way over for the Springboks’ fourth try just after the hour. Almost straight from the restart, Kriel cut through the defence, beating three defenders and setting up Arendse for his second try.