Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round one

Springboks players ratings: Utter dominance. A landslide. A one-sided contest across every facet of the game. There were times when it felt as if the Springboks had hired 23 men in gold to act as sparring partners, such was the level of this 33-7 Rugby Championship demolition of the Wallabies in Brisbane.

We all know that Australia are a group in transition. We know that Joe Schmidt will need time to bed in his ideas and that rugby union has a laundry list of problems in the country. But this mauling was a consequence of South Africa’s brilliance.

From front to back, when they kept it tight or went out wide, the world champions sent a resounding message that they are fully capable of providing fizz on attack without sacrificing any of their trademark menace. Were it not for Australia’s scramble defence, which at least demonstrated their desire for the fight, the Springboks might have racked up half a century in the first half alone.

A comparatively wayward second half, plus two late yellow cards, gave a false impression of the game if one only looked at the scorecard. Make no mistake. Even a deficit of 26 points doesn’t do this game justice. Here are the Springboks players ratings:

15. Willie le Roux – 8

Would have scored higher if not for a howler in the first half that saw him hold onto the ball instead of feeding one of the two support runners after being unleashed by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. It was an uncharacteristically poor decision from a player who ordinarily makes the right call. Otherwise he played all his usual hits. Some cutting runs through half gaps supplemented by well-timed passes for teammates into space, he continued to prove his worth whether mopping up in the backfield or standing at first receiver.

14. Cheslin Kolbe – 9

Occupied the scrum-half position for the first scrum of the match and found himself at first receiver multiple times. He provided quick hands in midfield and electric pace out wide. After Antoine Dupont, he might be the most all-round rugby player in the world. Just to prove that theory, he put in a momentum-stopping hit on Allan Alaalatoa late in the first half.

13. Jesse Kriel – 8

Was mostly a periphery player until the 63rd minute when a bewildering break inside his own half off the back of a step from his left boot saw him explode into space and then provide the perfect ball for Kurt-Lee Arendse to score. Largely found himself in the tram for many of South Africa’s attacking sets which diluted his impact, but that moment of magic showed that he is among the best 13s in the game.

12. Damian de Allende – 7

Solid link play but, like Kriel, was not a constant presence. Was switched late in the piece for Pollard.

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse – 9

Slipped past Australia’s tightly packed defence like an octopus squirming through the Great Barrier Reef. Whether from broken play or providing options off set moves, his outrageous feet were a threat throughout the game. Another try, this time a consequence of a superb support line from a Kriel break, might have capped off a hat-trick as he almost wriggled over in the corner earlier on.

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 8.5

Believe the hype. His first start in the Springboks 10 jersey delivered on the promise. Wonderful scything runs, scintillating feet, eye-catching passes and main character energy will serve as evidence that this kid is made for the big stage. His range of passes out of hand and his ability to pick the right option belied his age, as did his strength in contact. We are in whisper-it-quietly territory here: he could well be the complete fly-half the Springboks have been searching for, offering the composure and heft of Handre Pollard with the razzle dazzle of Manie Libbok.

9. Cobus Reinach – 7

Typically accurate box kicking peppered with some fast canters on the counter. His experience helped his rookie 10 on his outside while his physicality meant that he was no weak link when shunted wider down the line on occasion. Switched for Grant Williams shortly after the half-time break.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 0.7 9 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.7 12 Entries

1. Ox Nche – 8

Immense at set-piece yet again. He is starting to exude a prickliness which has added even more grunt to his game. Demonstrated superb timing when picking his moment for second shoves in the scrum. Replaced by Gerhard Steenkamp on 54 minutes.

2. Bongi Mbonambi – 6

Accurate from the lineout and barely put a foot wrong but was subbed before the half-hour for Marx in what was labelled a ‘tactical replacement’. Returned eight minutes from time to beef up the scrum after Marx was sin-binned.

3. Frans Malherbe – 8

Utterly dominant, he simply consumed Australia’s set-piece every time he packed down. Part of a triple switch on 53 minutes when he made way for Vincent Koch.

4. Eben Etzebeth – 8

Played his part in establishing gainline dominance while offering a threat while carrying in the tram. He is clearly enjoying the greater freedom, and greater responsibility, this new attacking approach is providing. South Africa’s tight five won the arm wrestle in second gear and the most capped Springbok on the pitch contributed. Subbed for Salmaan Moerat in the 53rd minute.

5. Pieter-Steph du Toit – 9.5

Simply outstanding. Already a contender for the best Springbok of all time, he once again put in a shift that was nothing short of world class. Totemic at the lineout in his first Test start in the second row since 2018, he also disrupted Australia’s ball. Added great energy when things got loose and ran a blazing line for a deserving try. Surely they are building a statue of him in Malmesbury as we speak.

6. Siya Kolisi – 8.5

Showed immense strength to score the opening try after the rumbling maul in front of him splintered. Excellent in the loose with some delicious touches in constricted spaces, most notably in the build up for du Toit’s try. Earns an extra half point for the way he communicated with Ben O’Keefe. Replaced by Marco van Staden on 57 minutes.

7. Ben-Jason Dixon – 7.5

High work rate, he looks oven-ready for this level. Outshone by more show-stopping performances around him in the loose, but never put a foot wrong.

8. Elrigh Louw – 8

Ticked every box you would want ticked by a Springboks No8. Strong carries, stiff clean-outs, indomitable on defence. His eagerness for work was a standout as he lined up runs from deep and made himself available. Wonderful game from the young man. Switched for Kwagga Smith at the 57th minute mark.

Ruck Speed 57% 64% 0-3 secs 23% 18% 3-6 secs 13% 13% 6+ secs 93 93 Rucks Won 89

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx – 7.5

Entered the field earlier than he might have expected but hit the ground running, throwing pinpoint darts at the lineout and providing bulk around the loose. Two consecutive missed lineouts in the second half scratches a half point off his score.

17. Gerhard Steenkamp – 6

His first game in green and gold; his previous outings all came in the changed strip. He was solid if unspectacular.

18. Vincent Koch – 6

The veteran prop didn’t disappoint.

19. Salmaan Moerat – 6

Was a late call-up for the match and performed admirably.

20. Marco van Staden – 7

Combined with Smith to make a steal seconds after coming on.

21. Kwagga Smith – 8

Did Kwagga Smith things. Stole the ball. Ran like a maniac. Thrummed with a frenetic energy. Scored as try.

22. Grant Williams – 7.5

Entered the scene on 51 minutes for Reinach and injected some pace at the back of the ruck. It was his quick pick-up and delayed pass that provided the assist for Smith.

23. Handre Pollard – 6

Introduced late in the piece. Occupied the space at inside centre. Is that where his future lies?