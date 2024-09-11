England to start Women’s Six Nations campaign against Italy in York

England will kick off their 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign against Italy in York.

The defending champions face Italy at the LNER Community Stadium on March 23.

The stadium, home of National League football club York City, is among eight venues for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England next year.

After Six Nations away games against Wales and Ireland, the Red Roses then tackle Scotland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in Leicester on April 19 before hosting France at the renamed Allianz Stadium, Twickenham a week later.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

England, Grand Slam champions last season, will target a seventh successive Six Nations title.

The tournament begins on March 22 with Ireland entertaining France and Wales travelling to Scotland.

And there is a triple-header on the tournament’s final day, starting with Scotland entertaining Ireland, then Italy against Wales and England versus France.

Six Nations chief of rugby Julie Paterson said: “The opportunity to take women’s rugby to new heights next year cannot be overstated.

“Having the spotlight on women’s rugby in 2025 can benefit the entire game, its players, and the fans.

“For the Guinness Women’s Six Nations to kick off such a significant stage in the trajectory of the women’s game feels both fitting and exciting in equal measure.”