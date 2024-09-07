Select Edition

England WomensFrance Womens

Breach and Packer braces bolster England's win over France

By Imogen Ainsworth
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Jess Breach of England scores her second and England's fifth try during the Women's International match between England Red Roses and France at Kingsholm Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England got their WXV 1 preparation underway with a 38-19 win, their 14th successive victory against France, in front of 7,590 fans at Kingsholm.

First-half tries from Marlie Packer, Jess Breach, and Helena Rowland gave John Mitchell’s side a 19-0 lead at the break.

Packer opened the scoring in the second half again as England continued the turn the screw, with further scores following from Breach and Lucy Packer.

Agathe Sochat, Romane Menager, and Pauline Bourdon Sansus provided France’s tries in the second half.

While France enjoyed early possession and territory, England’s patient defence saw them turn over the ball at key points to deny Les Bleues an opening score.

Ellie Kildunne was taken down in a collision with French fly-half Lina Tuy which saw the Olympian require medical attention and also sent assistant referee Clara Munarini flying, but both returned to their feet to continue their involvement in the match.

The Red Roses’ first try came ten minutes into the match with captain Packer bursting through the French defence to score from close range, converted by Holly Aitchison to give the home side a 7-0 lead.

A second followed seven minutes later as Breach provided the goods for England after being set up perfectly by Maddie Feaunati on her first start following a pacy break from Kildunne which propelled them into the 22.

France went down to 14 players when French hooker Sochat was yellow carded for kicking the ball away from the ground at the ruck and England quickly capitalised on their one-woman advantage to add their third try as Rowland scored under the posts.

France were almost able to score in the dying minutes of the first half as Cyrielle Banet intercepted an England pass within five metres of the line, but the visitors again struggled to convert their possession and finished the half scoreless.

England opened the scoring two minutes into the second half as Packer dotted down for her second from a barnstorming Red Roses maul to add the home side’s fourth try.

Sochat’s first-half yellow was redeemed in the second as she scored France’s first try of the match as her dummy from the back of the maul fooled the England defence and saw the hooker cross the whitewash from ten metres out.

England replied soon after as Breach added her second try, dotting down in the corner after a long pass from Aitchison, who converted the score.

A powerful shove from the French forwards overpowered the England scrum to set up their second score, supplied by number eight Menager who gathered the ball as the pack powered to the line, converted by Tuy.

Replacement scrum-half Packer added her name to the scoresheet as she spotted a gap and reached over the line to add the five points to England’s tally, made 38-14 by Aitchison’s subsequent conversion.

Pauline Bourdon Sansus danced her way to the line to score France’s third in the 69th minute, following an offload from Marine Menager.

Lilli Ives Campion came off the bench to make her England debut as the clock ticked into the final ten minutes, soon to be joined on the pitch by Zoe Harrison to earn her 50th cap as England saw out the 38-19 win.

England will next face New Zealand on Saturday 14 September at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham before they travel to Canada to defend their WXV 1 title.

The World number one side’s first opposition in Canada will be the USA in the first of three matches on the opening day of WXV 1 on Sunday 29 September at BC Place.

France will face hosts, and Pacific Four Series champions Canada in the second match of the day in Vancouver, followed by New Zealand vs Ireland.

The second round, held at Langley Events Centre, will see France play the USA in the opening round on Saturday 5 October prior to Canada taking on Ireland.

England will then play World Champions New Zealand at the same venue on Sunday 6 October.

Ireland and the USA will open the final round of WXV 1 matches on Friday 11 October, before the last two matches kick off on 12 October.

France will face New Zealand, who they beat 18-17 in the inaugural WXV 1 competition last year in the first match of the day at BC Place.

The last game of the top level of the competition, a rematch of the 2014 Rugby World Cup final, will see England take on hosts Canada.

Buy tickets for WXV 1 here.

1 Comment
B
BC 2 hours ago

I should have mentioned Feaunati as well, great tackling and ball carrying with an excellent pass to set Breach up for a try.

B
BC 2 hours ago

France big guns came on in the second half to limit the damage, but the game was already gone. Red Roses looked surprisingly sharp for their first match of the season. I though Heard and, as always, Matthews had excellent games.

